Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s New Film ‘Monster’ Unveiled, As Gaga, Toho Set June 2023 Release
Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-Eda looks set for a return to the international festival circuit in 2023 following the announcement that he has been quietly working on a new film titled Monster , which is now in post-production.
The director’s long-time distributor Gaga Corporation announced the film on Friday, saying it would be co-distributing the work with Toho .
The new film is based on a screenplay by Yuji Sakamoto, the prolific TV writer whose popular shows include Mother , The Best Divorce and A Woman as well as the 2021 hit feature I Fell in Love Like a Flower Bouquet .
“The two, who share the mutual respect to each other, work for the first time together,” said Gaga of the new collaboration.
It’s the first time, Kore-Eda has directed from another writer’s screenplay since his 1995 feature directorial debut Maborosi .
Details of the storyline and the cast were kept under wraps.
Veteran producer Genki Kawamura, who recently won best director for his directorial debut A Hundred Flowers, is lead producer on the feature.
His credits include the thriller Confessions and social drama Villain as well as Makoto Shinkai’s hit feature animations Mirai , Belle and Suzume .
Kore-Eda and Kawamura previously worked together on the Netflix original series The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House .
Production partners on the feature are Toho, GaGa, Fuji Television Network, AOI Pro., Bun-Buku.
The feature will be Kore-Eda’s first Japanese language film since his 2018 Cannes Palme d’Or winner Shoplifters .
In the interim, he made the Korean drama Broker , which premiered at Cannes earlier this year, winning co-star Song Kang-ho best actor, and the 2019 French-language drama The Truth , starring Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche.
Gaga said the feature is in post-production and will be released theatrically in Japan on June 2, 2023, suggesting a Cannes debut is on the cards.More from Deadline
- Jim Jarmusch Gives Rare Masterclass In Marrakech
- Julia Ducournau Talks Next Moves After 'Titane', NYC Writing Residency & Working With Juliette Binoche On 'The New Look' - The Deadline Q&A
- Pakistan Bans Oscars Submission 'Joyland' For 'Objectionable Material'; Director Saim Sadiq And Filmmaking Team To Appeal Decision
- Feature Films That Began As Shorts: Watch The Originals Including ‘Whiplash’, ‘Napoleon Dynamite’, ‘Reservoir Dogs‘, ‘Saw’ & More
- Movies With Lowest Budgets To Earn $1 Million, From ‘Clerks’ And ‘The Blair Witch Project' To ‘Eraserhead’ & More - Photo Gallery
- Shelley Duvall Career In Film Gallery: From ‘The Shining’, ‘Three Women’, ‘Annie Hall’ & More
Comments / 0