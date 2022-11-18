ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hirokazu Kore-Eda’s New Film ‘Monster’ Unveiled, As Gaga, Toho Set June 2023 Release

By Melanie Goodfellow
 4 days ago
Japanese auteur Hirokazu Kore-Eda looks set for a return to the international festival circuit in 2023 following the announcement that he has been quietly working on a new film titled Monster , which is now in post-production.

The director’s long-time distributor Gaga Corporation announced the film on Friday, saying it would be co-distributing the work with Toho .

The new film is based on a screenplay by Yuji Sakamoto, the prolific TV writer whose popular shows include Mother , The Best Divorce and A Woman as well as the 2021 hit feature I Fell in Love Like a Flower Bouquet .

“The two, who share the mutual respect to each other, work for the first time together,” said Gaga of the new collaboration.

It’s the first time, Kore-Eda has directed from another writer’s screenplay since his 1995 feature directorial debut Maborosi .

Details of the storyline and the cast were kept under wraps.

Veteran producer Genki Kawamura, who recently won best director for his directorial debut A Hundred Flowers, is lead producer on the feature.

His credits include the thriller Confessions and social drama Villain as well as Makoto Shinkai’s hit feature animations Mirai , Belle and Suzume .

Kore-Eda and Kawamura previously worked together on the Netflix original series The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House .

Production partners on the feature are Toho, GaGa, Fuji Television Network, AOI Pro., Bun-Buku.

The feature will be Kore-Eda’s first Japanese language film since his 2018 Cannes Palme d’Or winner Shoplifters .

In the interim, he made the Korean drama Broker , which premiered at Cannes earlier this year, winning co-star Song Kang-ho best actor, and the 2019 French-language drama The Truth , starring Catherine Deneuve and Juliette Binoche.

Gaga said the feature is in post-production and will be released theatrically in Japan on June 2, 2023, suggesting a Cannes debut is on the cards.

