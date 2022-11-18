ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wiltonbulletin.com

Connecticut's top girls soccer performances from the CIAC tournaments

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performers in girls soccer from the CIAC state tournament:. Annabel Edwards, Staples: Had a hat trick in a 7-minute stretch in the second half to help the Wreckers defeat Cheshire 4-0 and win the Class LL state championship.
NEW LONDON, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Danbury-area advocates host Transgender Day of Remembrance vigil

This year’s Transgender Day of Remembrance was especially personal for Will Love. The Danbury native came out as non-binary three years ago and said the support they received from local trans advocacy groups helped them come to terms with their identity and overcome suicidal thoughts. “I just had to...
DANBURY, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Boston police discover apparent fetal or infant remains

BOSTON (AP) — Authorities have found what appears to be two sets of human remains in a Boston condominium building, including the remains of a “possible fetus or infant" discovered in a freezer. Police officers initially responded to the East Boston residence in Thursday afternoon where they found...
BOSTON, MA
wiltonbulletin.com

West Hartford Penthouse listed for $919K

WEST HARTFORD — The best of both worlds is possible at this penthouse, with a recently updated interior and private outdoor terrace. The more than 6,500 square feet of living space has given 779 Prospect Ave Unit PH the title of the largest condo in the Hartford area, according to the listing’s presenters at Coldwell Banker Realty.
WEST HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

Susan Campbell (opinion): Celebrating this Thanksgiving takes a special kind of courage

I’m sitting in a beautiful Bridgeport church, waiting for a funeral to begin. I didn’t know the man whose life we’re celebrating, but I know his daughter and have listened to her stories about her father for years. I always thought of him as a man of great passions, and as the church fills with friends and loved ones, the organ sends to the heavens the first chords of “Day By Day.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy