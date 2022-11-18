Brenda Duncan Jordan, age 78, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones. Brenda grew up in Dickson and Nashville, lived in Franklin for over 40 years, and lived in Smyrna for the last 4 years with her husband, John, and daughter, Cristin. John and Brenda had been together for about 62 years and married for 59 ½ years.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 4 DAYS AGO