Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
OBITUARY: Naomi ‘Joyce’ Hilliard DePriest
Mrs. Naomi “Joyce” Hilliard DePriest, age 89, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee went to be with the Lord Friday, November 18, 2022. She was born in Bemis, TN to the late Gilbert and Louise Cox Hilliard. Mrs. DePriest taught music and other subjects at East Nashville Christian School. She then...
OBITUARY: Rev. Dr. F. Murray Mathis
Rev. Dr. F. Murray Mathis, age 83 of Murfreesboro, TN, went to meet his Lord and Savior, his beloved wife Loretta and daughter Esther on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A native of Rossville, GA, he was the son of the late Lee and Florence Estell Pitts Mathis. Dr. Mathis was...
OBITUARY: Frank A. Hayes
Frank A. Hayes, age 97, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and alumni of Rockvale High School. He retired from Murfreesboro Bank and Trust. Frank served in the United States Army in the 8th Infantry 28th Regiment. While serving in France, was wounded during combat on the Crozon Pennensula,.for which he received a Purple Heart.
OBITUARY: Brenda Duncan Jordan
Brenda Duncan Jordan, age 78, of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully on November 13th, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones. Brenda grew up in Dickson and Nashville, lived in Franklin for over 40 years, and lived in Smyrna for the last 4 years with her husband, John, and daughter, Cristin. John and Brenda had been together for about 62 years and married for 59 ½ years.
MISSING PERSON: Eleni Kassa Reported Missing on November 18
UPDATE 11-21-2022 – Eleni Kassa is still missing. Detectives are actively searching for her. The tag on the Dodge Charger she could possibly be traveling in was ran in Ohio, but it wasn’t from a traffic stop. Kassa’s phone and personal car were still at her Murfreesboro apartment when detectives checked on Friday. If you have any information about her whereabouts, please call Det. Julia Cox at 629 201 5514.
Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Tree Lightings
Here is a list of Christmas tree lightings throughout Middle Tennessee. Please join the Town of Smyrna for our annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 22nd, from 6:00PM – 8:00PM. This year we’ll be at a new location, the Downtown Train Depot, to kick off the festivities....
Photo of the Week: November 21, 2022
Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
OBITUARY: Horace Eugene Wilson
Horace Eugene Wilson, age 57, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away at his home on Saturday, November 12, 2022. He was a retired over the road truck driver. Mr. Wilson was preceded in death by his father, Noah Fred Wilson; brothers, Timothy Fred and David Earl Wilson. He is survived by...
OBITUARY: John Mitchum ‘Mitch’ Gilley Sr.
John Mitchum ‘Mitch’ Gilley Sr. was born to the late John William Gilley and Virginia Lorene Pitts on November 13, 1953. Mitch as he was known by family and friends was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County. Mitch began his career at Parthenon Metal Works in 1977. He was blessed to have gained numerous friends during his employment there. He retired in 2007 after 30 years of service.
UPDATE: Endangered Child Aurora Meyer Out of Robertson County Found Safe
UPDATE: Great news! Aurora Meyer has been found safe in White House! Amy Jo Meyer is currently in custody. An Endangered Child Alert has been issued on behalf of the Robertson County Sheriff’s Office for 2-year-old Aurora Meyer. She was last seen on Sunday wearing a Minnie Mouse jumpsuit.
OBITUARY: Helen Mills Weidhaas
Helen Mills Weidhaas passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022 at her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, she was 93 years old. Helen was born on September 21, 1931 in East Windsor, NY to Wesley and Mary Sterling Mills; she was the eldest of 10 children. She graduated from Afton Central...
TRAFFIC 11-18-23,2022
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
Nashville Symphony and Chorus Celebrate the Season with Handel’s Messiah at the Schermerhorn
Conductor Aram Demirjian, soprano Yulia Van Doren, mezzo-soprano Sofia Selowsky, tenor Matthew White and bass David Crawford join the Orchestra for a holiday tradition. A Music City holiday tradition returns to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center as Knoxville Symphony Orchestra conductor Aram Demirjian makes his debut with the Nashville Symphony and Chorus for three performances of George Frideric Handel’s Messiah, December 8, 9 and 11. Tickets are available now at nashvillesymphony.org/messiah.
Ribbon Cutting: Tri Fit Murfreesboro
Tri Fit Murfreesboro held its ribbon cutting for its location in Murfreesboro on Friday, October 28, 2022, at 1507 W. College Street in Murfreesboro Tennessee. Tri Fit is a personal training company that helps people achieve the desired fitness levels and lead healthy lifestyles in Murfreesboro, TN. In addition to...
Ribbon Cutting: Dalamar Homes – Hamlet Community in La Vergne
Dalamar Homes – Hamlet Community held its ribbon cutting for its location in La Vergne on Monday, October 31, 2022, at 122 Oasis Dr. in La Vergne Tennessee. Located in a convenient, desirable location, just minutes away from I24 and retail shops, this new community of affordable custom homes in La Vergne TN features tree-lined views, walking trails, and retail shops.
I.T. Systems Coordinator Ronald Head Recognized With STARS Award for Saving Co-Worker’s Life
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Vice Mayor Bill Shacklett recognized Information Technology Systems Coordinator Ronald Head before the Nov. 17 regular City Council meeting. Head was honored for quickly performing the Heimlich maneuver on a fellow employee who was choking. Head’s training and response on October 20, 2022, is a reminder...
Nashville Symphony to Host Iconic Band WAR in March 2023
Multi-platinum-selling WAR, the original street band, has been sharing its timeless music and message of brotherhood and harmony for more than four decades before millions across the globe. The band has garnered 12 Billboard Top 40 Hits and more than 50 million records sold to date, as well as countless...
Blue Raiders Dominate FAU Owls
Middle Tennessee football started red hot on offense, jumping out to a three-score first half lead that powered the Blue Raiders the rest of the night, winning 49-21 over FAU on Saturday night in Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium. The Blue Raiders (6-5, 3-4 C-USA) posted 400 total yards...
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Fairview
NASHVILLE – Congrats to a Powerball player in Fairview, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Nov. 14, 2022. The Powerball winner matched four out of five white balls plus the red Powerball to win the $50,000 prize. The lucky ticket was sold at Jingo Market, 2431 Fairview Blvd. in Fairview.
Sheriff’s Department Deputy Chief Retires
Egon Grissom’s childhood dream of serving as a law enforcement officer became reality for 44 years of his life. Grissom reflected on his double career as a law enforcement officer for 17 years in the U.S. Air Force and 27 years at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office just before his retirement Sept. 30.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0