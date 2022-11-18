ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Times

Where's Putin? Russian leader leaves it to others to deliver bad news on Ukraine

By DASHA LITVINOVA
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18utPz_0jFSm9CL00

When Russia’s top military brass announced on television that they were pulling troops out of the key city of Kherson in southern Ukraine, one man was missing from the room: Vladimir Putin.

While Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Gen. Sergei Surovikin, Russia’s chief commander in Ukraine, stiffly recited the reasons for the retreat in front of the cameras Nov. 9, the Russian president was touring a neurological hospital in Moscow, watching a doctor perform brain surgery.

Later that day, Putin spoke at another event — but made no mention of the pullout from Kherson, arguably Russia’s most humiliating withdrawal in Ukraine. In the days since, he has not publicly commented on the topic.

Putin’s silence comes as Russia faces mounting setbacks in nearly nine months of fighting . The Russian leader appears to have delegated the delivery of bad news to others — a tactic he also used during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kherson was the only regional capital Moscow’s forces had seized in Ukraine, falling into Russian hands in the first days of the invasion. Russia for months occupied the city and most of the outlying region, a key gateway to the Russian-occupied Crimean peninsula.

Moscow illegally annexed the Kherson region, along with three other Ukrainian provinces, earlier this year. Putin personally hosted a pomp-filled Kremlin ceremony formalizing the moves in September, proclaiming that “people who live in Luhansk and Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia become our citizens forever.”

Just over a month later, however, Russia’s tricolor flags came down from government buildings in Kherson, replaced with the yellow-and-blue banners of Ukraine.

The Russian military reported completing the withdrawal from Kherson and surrounding areas to the eastern bank of the Dnieper River on Nov. 11. Putin has not mentioned the retreat in any of his public appearances.

Putin “continues to live in the old logic: This is not a war, it is a special operation, [and] main decisions are being made by a small circle of ‘professionals,’ while the president is keeping his distance,” political analyst Tatyana Stanovaya wrote in a recent commentary.

Putin, once rumored to be personally supervising the military campaign in Ukraine and giving battlefield orders to generals, appeared this week to be focused on everything but the war.

He discussed bankruptcy procedures and car industry problems with government officials, talked to a Siberian governor about boosting investments in his region, had phone calls with world leaders and met with the new president of Russia’s Academy of Science.

On Tuesday, he chaired a video meeting on World War II memorials. That was the day when he was expected to speak at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia , but he decided not to attend, sending the foreign minister in his place.

The World War II memorial meeting was the only one in recent days in which some Ukrainian cities — but not Kherson — were mentioned. After the meeting, Putin signed decrees awarding the occupied cities of Melitopol and Mariupol the title of City of Military Glory, while Luhansk was honored as City of Labor Merit.

Independent political analyst Dmitry Oreshkin attributed Putin’s silence to the fact that he has built a political system akin to that of the Soviet Union, in which a leader — “vozhd” in Russian, a term used to describe Josef Stalin — by definition is incapable of making mistakes.

“Putin and Putin’s system … is built in a way that all defeats are blamed on someone else: enemies, traitors, a stab in the back, global Russophobia — anything, really,” Oreshkin said. “So if he lost somewhere, first, it’s untrue, and second, it wasn’t him.”

Some of Putin’s supporters questioned such obvious distancing from what even pro-Kremlin circles viewed as a critical development in the war.

For Putin to have phone calls with the leaders of Armenia and the Central African Republic at the time of the retreat from Kherson was more troubling than “the very tragedy of Kherson,” pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergei Markov said in a post on Facebook.

“At first, I didn’t even believe the news, that’s how incredible it was,” Markov said, describing Putin’s behavior as a “demonstration of a total withdrawal.”

Others sought to put a positive spin on the retreat and weave Putin into it. Pro-Kremlin TV host Dmitry Kiselev, on his flagship news show Sunday night, said the logic behind the withdrawal from Kherson was “to save people.”

According to Kiselev, who spoke in front of a large photo of Putin looking preoccupied with a caption saying, “To Save People,” the retreat sprang from the same logic the president uses “to save people, and, in specific circumstances, every person.”

That’s how some ordinary Russians can view the retreat, too, analysts say.

“Given the growing number of people who want peace talks , even among Putin’s supporters, any such maneuver is taken calmly or even as a sign of a possible sobering up — saving manpower, the possibility of peace,” said Andrei Kolesnikov, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment.

For Russia’s hawks, vocal Kremlin supporters who have been calling for drastic battlefield steps and weren’t thrilled about the Kherson retreat, there are regular barrages of missile strikes on Ukraine’s power grid, analyst Oreshkin said.

Moscow launched one Tuesday. With about 100 missiles and drones fired at targets across Ukraine, it was the biggest attack to date on the country’s power grid and plunged millions into darkness.

Oreshkin believes that such attacks don’t inflict too much damage on Ukraine’s military and don’t change much on the battlefield.

“But it is necessary to create an image of a victorious ‘vozhd.’ So it is necessary to carry out some kind of strikes and scream about them loudly. That’s what they’re doing right now, in my opinion,” he said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Comments / 29

tomons
3d ago

He is hiding in his basement ashamed of his losses in Ukraine. The same reason he avoided the G-20 Summit 😁😁😁

Reply
13
BIG JOE S.CALI
3d ago

PUTIN tuck his tail, and sent his money elsewhere out of Russia, so when he runs away from Russia. WOW what a leader for Russia, Russian people need a real leader and new laws. 🖕 Putin and his puppets.

Reply
3
Ninja Bush
3d ago

saw a Ukrainian soldier in kershon waving a Ukrainian flag and giving a big ol left handed salute at about a 45 degree angle... thanks cnn 🤣

Reply(1)
4
Related
Newsweek

Russian Rally Urges Putin to Strike US With Nuke-Capable Satan II Missile

A rally recently held in Moscow saw attendees and leaders calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a nuclear strike against Washington, D.C. A clip from the rally was shared to Twitter on Saturday morning by Julia Davis, creator of the Russian Media Monitor and columnist for The Daily Beast. In the video, a man can be seen leading a crowd of people through the streets of Moscow and through chants calling for attacks on Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
The Hill

Russia’s next target? Why the West can’t allow Putin to seize Moldova

As the Ukraine War grinds on and Russia remains on the back foot, the Kremlin seeks to stir trouble elsewhere. Moldova once again is near the center of high geopolitics: Moscow seeks to drag the country back into its orbit and, once it completes its war in Ukraine, to absorb it into a renewed Soviet empire.
Newsweek

American Troops Prepared to Engage in War With Russia

A U.S. aircraft carrier is prepared to lead an international charge should Russia escalate attacks against Ukraine and its allies. The USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), christened in 2006 and delivered to the Navy in 2009, is in the Adriatic Sea leading Neptune Strike 2022—a North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) deployment that tests deterrence and defense in the Euro-Atlantic area.
americanmilitarynews.com

Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
Washington Examiner

Russia offers to stop attacking electric grid in exchange for Ukrainian territory

Russia could stop bombing Ukraine’s electric grid in exchange for territorial concessions, according to a top Kremlin official. “It requires recognizing the legitimacy of Russia's demands within the framework of the special military operation and its results, reflected in our Constitution,” Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president, wrote on social media. “Then the power supply situation will get better.”
Daily Mail

Putin 'has been offered surrender terms by the West' as he loses control of Kherson - and 'his cronies have reacted positively because it allows them to stay in power and avoid criminal charges'

Vladimir Putin has been offered surrender terms by the West, a respected Russian policy expert revealed today, as Moscow's troops were forced to withdraw from the city of Kherson in yet another humiliating defeat. Professor Valery Solovey, formerly at Moscow's prestigious Institute of International Relations and who claims to have...
Insider

Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
468K+
Followers
75K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy