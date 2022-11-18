ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nonprofits throughout Cumberland County providing free Thanksgiving meals

By Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
A turkey at Thanksgiving isn’t something everyone can afford, but local nonprofits are getting involved by providing free meals and throughout Cumberland County.

Gethsemane Baptist Church, Operation Turkey Fayetteville, U & I Youth Development Program, and Highland Presbyterian Church are providing Thanksgiving dinner free of charge.

In 2021, North Carolina produced 31 million turkeys, the second highest in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Agricultural.

Gethsemane Baptist Church

Gethsemane Baptist Church will provide free Thanksgiving meals and to-go boxes, from noon to 3 p.m. on Nov. 19 at 4300 Blanton Rd., Fayetteville.

Operation Turkey Fayetteville

Each year, the nonprofit preps, packs and delivers meals to the homeless and less fortunate.

The operation begins Sunday with an orientation, then Monday-Wednesday volunteers will prepare and package the Thanksgiving meals, and finally, on Thanksgiving day, volunteers will hand out and deliver the meals of turkey, stuffing, vegetables, pie, and a drink.

Visit www.operationturkey.com or follow Operation Turkey Fayetteville on Facebook.

U & I Youth Development

U & I Youth Development volunteers will provide traditional Thanksgiving meals from 1 to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving day at 402 E. Russell Street in Fayetteville.

Highland Presbyterian Church

The church is taking volunteers to hand out cooked meals to-go from 9:30 and 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving at 111 Highland Ave., Fayetteville. This year will be the church's 30th Thanksgiving Day Meal Mission.

Visit the church’s website to volunteer or call 910-485-2147 to request a free meal. For more information, follow them on Facebook.

Education and families reporter Ariana-Jasmine Castrellon can be reached at acastrellon@gannett.com.

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

