Are Illinois police required to meet a quota of speeding tickets each month?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Does there seem to be less of an enforcement of speeding violations on Illinois streets? That might be because of a 2014 law that prevented officers in Illinois from meeting ticket quotas. Under former Illinois Gov. Pat Quinn (D), a measure was signed into law that states: “A municipality may not […]
Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois
LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
Illinois State Police Continues to Strengthen Firearms Safety Efforts
Updates to Clear and Present Danger Rule and Model Policy for Firearms Restraining Order. The Illinois State Police (ISP) is increasing public safety by providing updates and clarity to two firearm ownership tools aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others.
Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Fayette and Marion County during December. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and...
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/21/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) With COVID-19 cases and other respiratory viruses still circulating in many areas of the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging folks throughout the state to take precautions and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday safely without spreading the virus to family and friends. In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted for not only COVID-19, but also for the flu, the IDPH encourages the public to get tested before attending holiday gatherings and to stay at home if they are sick or not feeling well.
DNR: Indiana man illegally dumped more than a ton of catfish into Illinois lake
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — An Indiana man has pleaded guilty to illegally dumping more than 2,600 pounds of live channel catfish into a lake in Plainfield, Illinois, according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Michael Sullivan of Griffith entered a guilty plea in October to one count of importing live fish without a permit. For […]
Can my gas be shut off during winter in Illinois?
(WTVO) — It is getting colder out in Illinois, and people are probably relying on their service providers to keep them warm during the winter months. However, what if a resident cannot make their payment on time? Will their heat be shut off in the dead of winter? Residents can rest easy, however, as it […]
Keep An Eye Out for “Frost Flowers” Like The Ones Photographed in Illinois
As someone who enjoys camping, hiking and just generally appreciates the day-to-day miracles of nature, I am a member of a number of different outdoor groups on Facebook that offer me an opportunity to see nature's beauty. Some of these places, like Shawnee National Forest, I have visited myself. Others, like the Redwood Forests out west, are still on my travel bucket list.
Up to $30,000 available for some homeowners and renters in Illinois
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Is it illegal to sleep in your car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — If you’re on a road trip through Illinois and it’s getting late, and you don’t want to pay for a hotel room, you might be wondering — is it illegal to sleep in your car? The answer is: there are no laws prohibiting a person from sleeping in their car in […]
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Central Illinois Christmas parade schedule
Central ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — The Christmas mood is blowing in with the chilling weather, which can only mean one thing. Tis the season for Central Illinois holiday parades. We have put together a schedule of Christmas-themed parades throughout Central Illinois. Find out when you can bundle up and join your neighbors to officially welcome the holiday […]
See Inside a Cave in Illinois that Was Closed Because of Bats
It's the only cave in Illinois that's open to the public, but it wasn't open for a long time. That's because of a danger that involved bats. Now, it's available to explore again, but there's a catch. Kudos to Only In Your State for bringing Illinois Caverns up in a...
Does Illinois have a vehicle ‘lemon law’?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline drivers may be wondering what to do if they buy a defective car or truck. Many states have what are called “lemon laws” to protect car buyers from such circumstances. But does Illinois have lemon laws on the books? It does. Illinois has one true “lemon law”, the Illinois New Vehicle […]
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest
(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
Illinois quick hits: Helicopter removes Old State Capitol flagpole; John Wayne Gacy prosecutor dies
Helicopter removes Old State Capitol flagpole As part of $2.5 million in renovations to the Old State Capitol in Springfield, a helicopter removed the flag pole Monday. The renovations, funded in part by increased taxes from the Rebuild Illinois construction plan, brings exterior repairs to the historic dome cap. Other projects in Springfield include tens of millions of dollars in work to the state capitol complex that will take years...
Can I record the police in Illinois?
(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in Illinois
Disclaimer: William is a CBD and MMJ enthusiast working withQuick Med Cards. Be that as it may, you stand to gain the latest insights into the cannabis industry. In Illinois, the first full adult-use cannabis shop licenses—as opposed to conditional—have been granted to applicants for social fairness.
Is a loud exhaust legal in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some drivers prefer dead silence while others want to let the whole world know they’re coming. Many car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars on modifications to make their car sound or perform better, but are cars with loud exhausts legal in Illinois? While it’s unlikely that you may often encounter 2019 […]
Friday fire kills woman, destroys 2 homes, 2 cars in Washington Park, Illinois
WASHINGTON PARK, Ill. — A woman died and two cars and homes were destroyed in a fire in Washington Park, Illinois, Friday. Washington Park Battalion Chief Greg Stevens said they were called to a car fire on North 59th Street at around noon. When they arrived, firefighters found the fire had spread to a home and another car.
