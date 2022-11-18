ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Nationwide warrants issued for suspects last seen in Illinois

LIVINGSTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Nationwide arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects on the run after last being seen in Lisle, IL. According to a press release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s office, Gytis Cesnaitis and Kamile Andriuskeviciute are wanted for three separate theft incidents involving GPS units in Livingston County, amounting to roughly $100,000.
Illinois State Police Continues to Strengthen Firearms Safety Efforts

Updates to Clear and Present Danger Rule and Model Policy for Firearms Restraining Order. The Illinois State Police (ISP) is increasing public safety by providing updates and clarity to two firearm ownership tools aimed at keeping firearms out of the hands of those who pose a significant threat to themselves or to others.
Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Fayette and Marion County during December. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and...
STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/21/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) With COVID-19 cases and other respiratory viruses still circulating in many areas of the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health is urging folks throughout the state to take precautions and celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday safely without spreading the virus to family and friends. In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted for not only COVID-19, but also for the flu, the IDPH encourages the public to get tested before attending holiday gatherings and to stay at home if they are sick or not feeling well.
Keep An Eye Out for “Frost Flowers” Like The Ones Photographed in Illinois

As someone who enjoys camping, hiking and just generally appreciates the day-to-day miracles of nature, I am a member of a number of different outdoor groups on Facebook that offer me an opportunity to see nature's beauty. Some of these places, like Shawnee National Forest, I have visited myself. Others, like the Redwood Forests out west, are still on my travel bucket list.
Up to $30,000 available for some homeowners and renters in Illinois

money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. Are you struggling to pay your rent or home mortgage in Illinois? Thankfully, there is some good news that can really help you out. Did you know that stimulus money is still available to homeowners and renters in Illinois? The American Rescue Plan Act provides up to $9.961 billion for states. Let's look at some of the details.
Central Illinois Christmas parade schedule

Central ILLINOIS, (WCIA) — The Christmas mood is blowing in with the chilling weather, which can only mean one thing. Tis the season for Central Illinois holiday parades. We have put together a schedule of Christmas-themed parades throughout Central Illinois. Find out when you can bundle up and join your neighbors to officially welcome the holiday […]
Does Illinois have a vehicle ‘lemon law’?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline drivers may be wondering what to do if they buy a defective car or truck. Many states have what are called “lemon laws” to protect car buyers from such circumstances. But does Illinois have lemon laws on the books? It does. Illinois has one true “lemon law”, the Illinois New Vehicle […]
High inflation throws cold water on record Illinois harvest

(The Center Square) – One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality....
Illinois quick hits: Helicopter removes Old State Capitol flagpole; John Wayne Gacy prosecutor dies

Helicopter removes Old State Capitol flagpole As part of $2.5 million in renovations to the Old State Capitol in Springfield, a helicopter removed the flag pole Monday. The renovations, funded in part by increased taxes from the Rebuild Illinois construction plan, brings exterior repairs to the historic dome cap. Other projects in Springfield include tens of millions of dollars in work to the state capitol complex that will take years...
Can I record the police in Illinois?

(WTVO) — With most people in the country having smart phones, residents can take them out and have a camera at a second’s notice to take videos or pictures. However, a lot of people might be wondering if they can they do this when the thing they want to get a picture or video of […]
Is a loud exhaust legal in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some drivers prefer dead silence while others want to let the whole world know they’re coming. Many car enthusiasts spend thousands of dollars on modifications to make their car sound or perform better, but are cars with loud exhausts legal in Illinois? While it’s unlikely that you may often encounter 2019 […]
