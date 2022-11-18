ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Former Naples resident gets four years in prison for investment scam against elderly couple

By Laura Layden, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37yDqW_0jFSjKZc00

A former Naples resident is going to prison for his role in a fraudulent investment scheme against an elderly couple.

After pleading guilty in September, Konstantinos Konstantinou has been sentenced to four years in prison.

He's also been ordered to pay back more than $707,000 to his victims, and to serve 25 years of probation.

The state's Office of Financial Regulation, which investigated the scam, announced the outcome in a news release Thursday.

In a statement, Financial Regulation Commissioner Russell Weigel III said his agency would "continue to work tirelessly to bring financial criminals to justice."

In case you missed it:Search continues for answers after man fatally shot at Naples apartment, CCSO says

Also:After losing $600,000 to alleged fraud, Naples condo association dealt another blow by Ian

The State Attorney's Economic Crimes Unit in Fort Myers prosecuted the case.

According to the news release, Konstantinou offered to purchase United States Treasury Bonds for the elderly couple, then used the money he collected from them for other purchases, including a home for himself.

Konstantinou, now 44, was not registered as a securities dealer when he solicited the investment money.

He was arrested in May 2020 on charges of securities fraud, sale of securities without registration, and organized fraud.

Arrest records show he most recently lived in Pinehurst, Florida.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WINKNEWS.com

LCSO investigating burglary at south Fort Myers vape shop

Authorities are investigating a burglary at Galaxy Smoke and Vape Shop in south Fort Myers. Two people entered the store and smashed glass to get away with things worth almost $4,000. The store is in the Costco plaza at the order of US-41 and Daniels Parkway. Now, the owners are...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Raccoon attack puts woman in emergency room

A woman goes to the hospital after getting attacked by a raccoon while walking her dog in Jamaica Bay Village in Fort Myers. Gail Poirier was finishing a pleasant evening in her Jamaica Bay community for people 55 and older. “Louis, and I went for a walk. And it was...
FORT MYERS, FL
Court TV

Florida Supreme Court upholds Mark Sievers’ murder conviction

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFTX) — The Supreme Court of Florida upheld the conviction and sentence for Mark Sievers. Mark Sievers was found guilty of hiring two men to kill well-known doctor Teresa Sievers, in their Bonita Springs home in 2015. Presiding Judge Bruce Kyle sentenced Sievers to the death penalty following the guilty verdict.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Beach couple ripped apart during Ian

Pictures are what Jo Ann Knobloch clings to when she thinks of her husband. Because too often, all she remembers are dark, haunting flashbacks of his sudden death during Hurricane Ian. Karl Knobloch, 80, was one of 61 victims in Lee County whose life was cut short by the category...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Woman grabs hundreds of dollars from Cape Coral pizzeria

Paradise Pizza in Cape Coral hopes someone can help find a woman who they said took hundreds of dollars in cash. The woman took the cash when the only server in the restaurant went to grab her to-go order. Walking out of a restaurant with a pizza and a side...
CAPE CORAL, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida

211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Collier County launches program to aid in insurance deductible payments

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Starting Friday, November 18, the Collier County Community and Humans Services Division has announced the Disaster Insurance Deductible Assistance Program. The program aims at helping vulnerable residents of Collier County who cannot afford to seek claims on Hurricane Ian damage. Deductibles can be covered up...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Collier County buys scattered agricultural parcels for $2M

Collier County purchased 252.41 acres of scattered agricultural parcels at Burn Road, Section 33, in East Naples from HHH Limited Partnership for $2,072,500. Randy Thibaut, ALC, and William Rollins, CCIM, ALC, of LSI Companies Inc. represented the buyer and seller.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
newsnationnow.com

Florida farm on the road to recovery post-Hurricane Ian

(NewsNation) — It has been nearly two months since Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida’s southwest coast and the Category 4 storm caused as much as $1.8 billion in damage to Florida’s agricultural industry, state agriculture officials said. Farmer Robert McMahon with Southern Fresh Farms in Fort Myers joined...
FLORIDA STATE
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy