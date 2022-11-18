Tiger, Phil, war and more: Nonfiction Author Series returns to Naples with 4 sessions in 2023

Issues at the top of today’s headlines — ranging from upheaval in professional golf to Middle Eastern women fighting for equality in a man’s world — converge in a compelling lineup for the 2023 Nonfiction Author Series.

The four events, which raise funds for the Collier County Public Library system, return to the Kensington Country Club in Naples and include a full buffet breakfast. Seating is limited, and tickets are selling quickly. (See info box for details on dates, times and cost.)

The authors are:

Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, author of “The Daughters of Kobani: A Story of Rebellion, Courage, and Justice,” on Jan. 23;

Amy Gajda, author of “Seek and Hide: The Tangled History of the Right to Privacy,” on Feb. 6;

Bob Harig, author of “Tiger & Phil: Golf’s Most Fascinating Rivalry,” on Feb. 27; and

Amanda M. Fairbanks, author of “The Lost Boys of Montauk: The True Story of the Wind Blown, Four Men Who Vanished at Sea, and the Survivors They Left Behind,” on March 20.

“I am very excited about the 2023 series,” said Lew Paper, chairman of the nonprofit Friends of the Library of Collier County committee that plans and sponsors the series.

“We will have authors who have penned books which focus on gripping topics and also happen to be great reads.”

Kicking off the series in January is Gayle Tzemach Lemmon, an experienced journalist who previously worked for ABC News and who specializes in women’s issues in zones of armed conflict such as Syria and Afghanistan.

“The Daughters of Kobani,” her third book and a New York Times best-seller, tells the incredible story of an all-female Kurdish militia in a small town in Syria who fought side-by-side with U.S. Special Forces to repel ISIS from the region. Publishers Weekly said Lemmon “delivers a fascinating portrait. … This deeply reported account informs and enthralls.”

The book has been optioned for a TV production.

In early February, Amy Gajda, a Tulane University Law School professor and former journalist, will talk about “Seek and Hide: The Tangled History of the Right to Privacy,” her third book. It explores, through facts and anecdotes, the battle that has long raged in the media, in the courts and in our nation’s legislatures between an individual’s right to privacy and the public’s right to know. It is a battle that has reached new heights in the digital age.

The New York Times called the book “wry and fascinating” and Gajda “a nimble story-teller.” Best-selling author Walter Isaacson agreed, saying the book is “brilliant and thought-provoking.”

In late February, Bob Harig will discuss his book, “Tiger & Phil: Golf’s Most Fascinating Rivalry.” Harig is a golf writer with SI.com who previously was with ESPN.

Harig’s premise will come as no surprise to those who follow golf. For the past two decades, according to Harig, no two golfers have “captivated, bemused, inspired, frustrated, fascinated, and entertained us” more than Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. “These two biggest names (and draws) in golf,” says Harig, “have been the ultimate rivals. But it is so much more complicated than that. Each player has pushed the other to be better.”

Ian O’Connor, author of the best-seller “Arnie and Jack,” said that “Tiger & Phil” is “brilliant … the ultimate insider’s look at the real Tiger-Phil relationship.”

Harig’s presentation will no doubt offer timely insight about the bad blood between the PGA Tour and the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series. Mickelson has joined the LIV and been suspended from the PGA; Woods not only criticized players who joined the LIV tour, he also reportedly declined a nine-figure offer to switch to the LIV.

Closing out the 2023 Nonfiction Series in March is Amanda M. Fairbanks, author of “The Lost Boys of Montauk: The True Story of the Wind Blown, Four Men Who Vanished at Sea, and the Survivors They Left Behind.”

In March 1984, four men left Long Island’s Montauk Harbor on a commercial fishing boat called Wind Blown. A week out at sea, a severe nor’easter struck. The boat disappeared, and the bodies of the crew were never recovered — a shocking loss that reverberated in the eastern Long Island fishing community.

The book goes beyond the background of the crew and the impact their loss had on their survivors; Fairbanks also details the shift of Montauk and the nearby Hamptons from working-class villages to a summer playground for New York City’s wealthy. The Wall Street Journal called the book “riveting.” Vanity Fair said it provides “a sweeping, and often devastating, portrait of a community on the brink of transformation.”

Fairbanks’ journalism experience includes positions at The New York Times, Boston Globe, HuffPost, Newsweek and The Atlantic.

