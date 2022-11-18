Read full article on original website
Arrest warrant shows ‘improper brakes’ as likely cause of Raleigh parade death
The public arrest warrant confirms accounts of spectators, who said they saw the driver honking and warning the crowd.
Warrants: Driver in North Carolina Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
cbs17
Man shot, killed in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and killed in Durham, according to police. This happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim who was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced...
Woman killed in head-on crash in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) We’re learning new information about what led up to a head-on crash that killed a 24-year-old woman. The crash happened in Alamance County on I-40 Eastbound near Trollingwood Road. Keir Witherspoon died at the scene. Troopers say the driver responsible was impaired at the time and had a pending DWI in […]
WXII 12
Wrong way driver on I-40 causes deadly crash, second-degree murder charge likely
GRAHAM, N.C. — A man believed to be under the influence caused a fatal crash after driving the wrong way on the interstate, troopers said. Just before 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, Highway Patrol responded to reports of a crash on Interstate 40 northbound, near Trollingwood Road in Alamance County.
New report: 254 firearm incidents so far this year in this North Carolina county
The Durham County Sheriff's Office released new data showing there have been 254 incidents involving firearms so far this year across the county.
cbs17
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
cbs17
15-year-old charged with threatening mass violence against Moore County school, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said a teenager has been arrested and charged after making threats against a high school. He said his deputies arrested a 15-year-old from Aberdeen Thursday after the teen made violent threats against students at Union Pines High School. After receiving...
sandhillssentinel.com
Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges
Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
cbs17
Shaw University files complaint with Justice Department over bus traffic stop
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than a month after a Shaw University bus was pulled over and searched in South Carolina, university officials are taking action and filing a complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice. “The real issue is why and how a minor traffic violation immediately turns...
cbs17
Man arrested in shooting of woman in Harnett County; sheriff’s office looking for two more suspects
BUNNLEVEL, N.C. (WNCN) —- Harnett County Sheriff Wayne Coats announced Friday that a man has been arrested in connection to the shooting of a young woman, and the sheriff’s office is still seeking two other suspects. Coats said 30-year-old Shaduntee Daquan Buie, of Raeford, was arrested Thursday afternoon...
cbs17
Do you know him? Durham County deputies asking public to help identify thief
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham County deputies say they are asking for the public’s help to identify a man seen on camera stealing. Deputies said the man was caught on security video Wednesday stealing items from behind a home on the 2300 block of Umstead Road. They provided...
WRAL
20-year-old driver charged after hitting, killing 11-year-old dancer during Raleigh Christmas Parade
The Raleigh Police Department said 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless, improper equipment, unsafe movement, and carrying a firearm in a parade. The Raleigh Police Department said 20-year-old Landen Christopher Glass was arrested and charged with misdemeanor death by...
hillsboroughnc.gov
Police Investigating Shooting of Man
Incident was not random, and there is no threat to the community. Hillsborough police are investigating a shooting in which a Hillsborough man was shot multiple times tonight, Nov. 19. The shooting occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of U.S. 70. The man was transported to UNC...
Girl dies after being hit by float during NC Christmas parade, police say
Raleigh police say they're investigating an incident involving a parade float hitting a girl who was in the Raleigh Christmas Parade.
abcnews4.com
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Teen gets DWI charge after North Carolina police officer hit in head-on collision
On Wednesday evening at 9:56 p.m., a Raleigh police officer was hit in a head-on collision on Poole Road and Donald Ross Drive, near Beverly Drive in east Raleigh.
Man accused of killing Wake deputy seeks bail, evidence. Here’s what happened.
Arturo Marin-Sotelo’s attorney argued that his client wasn’t involved in the killing of Deputy Byrd and has cooperated with law enforcement.
Wake County Public Defender's Office to represent 15-year-old suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting
The 15-year-old boy suspected of shooting and killing five people in Raleigh, including his brother, will have a public defender. The Wake County Public Defender’s Office told WRAL News on Thursday it will represent Austin Thompson. As of Thursday, Thompson does not have a hearing date scheduled. Thompson will...
