cbs17

Man shot, killed in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—A man was shot and killed in Durham, according to police. This happened around 11:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Gary Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found the victim who was shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and pronounced...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Woman killed in head-on crash in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) We’re learning new information about what led up to a head-on crash that killed a 24-year-old woman. The crash happened in Alamance County on I-40 Eastbound near Trollingwood Road. Keir Witherspoon died at the scene. Troopers say the driver responsible was impaired at the time and had a pending DWI in […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
DURHAM, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Deputies arrest woman on seven drug charges

Moore County deputies arrested a woman who lives out of county on seven drug charges over the weekend. Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said in a news statement Angel Frink, of Spring Lake, is facing charges of two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substances, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
hillsboroughnc.gov

Police Investigating Shooting of Man

Incident was not random, and there is no threat to the community. Hillsborough police are investigating a shooting in which a Hillsborough man was shot multiple times tonight, Nov. 19. The shooting occurred at about 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of U.S. 70. The man was transported to UNC...
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
abcnews4.com

NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

