Best PS5 Black Friday deals live – consoles, games, SSDs and accessories

PlayStation 5 PULSE 3D Wireless Headset: £86.71 , now £69.99 at Amazon

Sony PlayStation's official PS5 gaming headset gets a really welcome price cut in the Black Friday sales, taking its price down from £86.71 to £69.99 – a straight saving of £16.72.

This is a great deal because the PULSE 3D headset currently sits in the number one spot in T3's best PS5 headsets buying guide. Indeed, in our Sony PULSE 3D Wireless Headset review we gave it a maximum score of 5 stars, stating that it is "perfect for PS5" and boasts "floaty-light comfort" and "convincing three-dimensional sound". We conclude that "it's truly hard to beat for PS fans".

All of which is why we think this is a good deal for PlayStation gamers looking to upgrade their audio setup. Especially as delivery is free, too.

Samsung Odyssey G5 Curved Gaming Monitor: £299.99 , now £209 at Amazon

If you're a gamer who has their PS5 console in a non-TV setup, such as part of a home office setup, then Samsung's excellent Odyssey G5 gaming monitor is discounted right now to £209 from £299, a straight £90 discount.

This monitor isn't 4K but does have the newly supported by PS5 1440p QHD resolution and boasts an elite level 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, so you can look forward to buttery smooth PS5 graphics.

The Odyssey G5 is also HDR10 compatible, too, so you're going to get those fantastic contrast ranges that make visuals pop. As this is a monitor, you not only get HDMI but also DisplayPort, too, meaning you can also hook up a PC to it as the same time.

For those not in the know, Odyssey is Samsung's most elite range of gaming monitors, with them frequently appearing in T3's best gaming monitors buying guide.

A lot of gaming screen for two hundred notes.

Good morning bargain hunters! Sam here, giving Rob a break from finding you the best Black Friday PS5 deals.

To kick-off, I've rounded up some deals on the best TVs for PS5 . There are three deals live right now which offer tremendous value to elevate your visual gaming experience.

First, the LG C1 . In our review, we called it the "best value OLED TV for PS5", thanks to its "sensational picture quality" and "excellent connectivity". It's now even better value – just £1,699 at Very, saving you £800!

Next up is the Sony BRAVIA A90J , which still holds the top spot in our best TVs for PS5 buying guide. Our reviewer called it "a mind-blowing television" thanks to an "ultra-minimalist design" and "the best HDR performance of any TV so far." It's yours for just £1,698 at Amazon, saving you a cool £501.

Last, but by no means least, we have the Samsung QN95B . When we reviewed this TV, we said that "the level of clarity is realistic beyond reason", while "class-leading gaming features" made it a hit for PS5 users. The price let it down then, but good news – you can grab one for just £1,995 right now, saving a whopping £904.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: £69.99 , now £58 at Amazon

Fancy snagging one of the hottest new games for less? Classic first-person shooter, Call of Duty is back with the latest in its Modern Warfare franchise.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is exactly what you'd expect from the franchise, with our reviewer calling it "a top-notch first-person experience," that has "a real snappiness and responsiveness to weapons, tied together by exceptional animation and sound work."

Nostalgia compels me to love this game, thanks to one to many hours trying (and, mostly, failing) to quick-scope on Rust. It's sure to be one of the best PS5 games of 2022 , and you can nab it for just £58 – saving you £11.99!

PS5 Bundle with FIFA 23, Modern Warfare II and extra controller: £649 at AO

PS5 Bundle with FIFA 23, Modern Warfare II, headset and extra controller: £709 at AO

Still yet to get your hands on a PS5 console? Our PS5 restock tracker will keep you in the loop of all the latest drops.

And, right now, you can grab bundles from AO.com with stock ready to ship. Two are on offer: for £649 you get the console, plus FIFA 23, Modern Warfare 2 and an extra black controller, while £709 nets you the same two games, an extra white controller and a Pulse 3D Wireless Headset .

The AO website says that both of these bundles can ship as early as tomorrow! Act fast though, as PS5 stock can disappear in the blink of an eye.

If first-person shooters and football simulations don't float your boat, good news! Stray , the lovable tale of a cat and a drone forming an unlikely friendship, is now available at a discounted price on Amazon.

Summed up perfectly by our reviewer, Stray "has deep mythology to its world while touching on topics like capitalism, artificial intelligence, viruses and friendship in unlikely places." Playing as a cat offers a unique perspective, too.

If you fancy playing something altogether more wholesome, Stray is a fantastic option. It takes pride of place in our best PS5 games of 2022 list, and can be yours for just £29.95.

Seagate Firecuda 530 1TB SSD: £164.90 , now £139.30 at Amazon

One thing most PS5 users are going to need at some point is more storage. You can't just sling any old SSD in there, either. Fortunately, we've put together a handy list of the best PS5 SSD , to boost your consoles' storage.

One of those, the Seagate Firecuda 530, is available at a discount right now. When in testing, we called the Firecuda "the best PS5 SSD for outright speed." It's the fastest compatible SSD you can get, meaning your games will run as smoothly as they were always intended to.

You can pick up the 1TB model with the heatsink for just £139.30 right now, saving you £25.60.

(Image credit: AndaSeat)

Anda Seat Dark Demon gaming chair: £299.99 , now £249 at Amazon

It's easy to get lost when you're gaming, spending hours in the majesty of a virtual world. If that sounds like you, a top-quality gaming chair can make a world of difference – in the short-term you'll be far more comfortable, but a well-adjusted chair can keep your posture healthy over the long-term, too.

T3 has a list of all the best gaming chairs , and I've just spotted one with a decent discount. The Anda Seat Dark Demon was heralded by our reviewer as a "well-supported chair with comfortable neck pillow." That's perfect for those long stints. It's also covered with PVC leather, making it easy to clean.

The Anda Seat Dark Demon is available on Amazon right now for just £249, saving you a cool £50.99.

Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Headset: £139.99 , now £103.38 at Amazon

I've got another headset deal for you now. The Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED Wireless RGB gaming headset is certainly not for the faint-hearted. Gone are the svelte curves and sleek lines that have become common in the modern age, replaced with a jolty, angular frame.

It may well be an acquired taste, but it's one I really like. It gives off a very Cyberpunk 2077 vibe, particularly in the lilac colourway. Our reviewer called it "pleasantly astonishing," with a long wireless range and surround sound. It's no wonder, then, that it's maintained a spot in our best PS5 headsets buying guide ever since.

Right now, you can pick this up at Amazon for as little as £103.38, saving you £36.61. Other colours have slightly different pricing, but it's all in the same ballpark.

PS5 Bundle with Razer Barracuda X headset: £709 at Currys

PS5 's are like buses: you wait ages for some to come in stock and then everyone has them at once. Our PS5 restock tracker has been updated with a host of new deals and stock availability.

My pick of the bunch comes from Currys. £709 bags you the console itself with an additional white controller, FIFA 23 and Modern Warfare 2 , plus a Razer Barracuda X headset. Other variants are available too, if you fancy a different coloured controller or some alternative games.

There's no guarantee that this stock will hang around, though, so be sure to jump on quickly if you're looking to snag one!

Coming up next, I've got a trio of gaming deals for you starting with one of the most anticipated titles this year: God of War Ragnarok .

Our resident gaming guru got hands on with the game and called it "gorgeous" and marvelled over the games' development, saying "it's slicker, faster and its attention to detail is second to none." It's a shoe-in for our list of the best PS5 games .

Ragnarok isn't released until November 9, but early purchasers can still grab a deal. It's available for £62.99 on Amazon right now, saving you £7.

Next up, we have a great deal on Horizon Forbidden West .

The open-world RPG has held a spot in our list of the best PS5 games since it was released, owing to its substantial graphical overhaul. Our reviewer called it a "gorgeous open world that's easy to get lost in" and mused that it's possibly "one of the best-looking games to ever grace a console." That's quite the accolade.

Now, fans of Horizon Forbidden West can pick up the game for just £46.95 on Amazon – handing you a saving of £23.04.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: £44.77 , now £34.99 at Amazon

Glance quickly and you might mistake it for one of the best LEGO Star Wars sets, but the image above is a still from LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

The latest in the LEGO Star Wars gaming franchise lets you play through all nine of the Star Wars movies in any order you please. If you've played a LEGO video game before, you know the kind of thing you're in for here – a well-rounded game that's humorously put together with nuances that only LEGO can get away with.

This game is great fun for all the family, but don't let the child-friendly exterior fool you – it builds some real depth into the campaign. It's been part of our best PS5 games list for a while now, and for good reason.

Right now, you can snag LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for just £34.99 at Amazon, bagging you a cool £9.78 saving!

Thrustmaster T248 Racing Wheel and Pedals: £299 , now £279 at Currys

One more from me. Currys have a great deal on the Thrustmaster T248 racing wheel, allowing you to get behind the wheel with never before felt accuracy.

Our reviewer was vocal about the T248's "fab pedals and advanced on-wheel telemetry display." Personally, I just love the idea of a more tactile experience when playing the top driving games .

Currys have £20 off the Thrustmaster T248 now, allowing you to pick it up for just £279.

Black Friday pricing now: up to $250/£200 off Secretlab gaming chairs

Secretlab makes the best gaming chairs in the world for our money here at T3, which is why the firm's Black Friday Pricing Now sale is something to scope out if you're in need of a great seat for playing PS5 games on.

There's up to $250/£200 off its finest gaming chairs, and that includes its real NAPA leather models, too. You can even get the firm's brand new Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 Neo Hybrid Leather and Secretlab Titan EVO 2022 SoftWeave Plus seats, too, both of which T3 gave a maximum score of 5 stars to on review.

Secretlab gaming chairs are so good as they combine excellent levels of comfort with top-class features and plenty of customization options.

This is the brand new super fast SSD from expert solid state storage firm WD, and it is a perfect fit for PS5, offering a blazing fast 7,300 MB/s read speed and, on this model, a built-in heatsink. It's absolutely one of the best PS5 SSDs .

And, deliciously, this rapid SSD is now discounted by £62.99 over at Amazon in the Black Friday sales. With this drive you can, within minutes, slot in an extra 1TB of storage space for games into your PS5, and with the big new game winter holiday season incoming, now seems like a great time to buy.

The 2TB model of the drive is also discounted, and by 21% too, so if you need monster extra storage, then that too is worth looking at.

For fans of Marvel comic book characters, and especially the Avengers, then this PS5 game is well worth scoping out – and especially as it currently has a 40% discount attached to it. That means the game can be bagged now for £14.95.

The game lets players take on control of the famous Avengers, and then take part in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions. Single player and multiplayer modes are available, and this edition comes with a bunch of free additional content, too.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate PS5 game: was £24.99 , now £14.95 at Amazon

Get over here... and into my shopping cart! That's right, the bloody masterpiece that is Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is now discounted down to £14.95 at Amazon in the Black Friday sales.

This 'Ultimate' version of the game comes with both the Kombat Pack 1 and Kombat Pack 2, as well as the Aftermath Expansion, meaning you get all the characters and story beats in one package.

The PS5 version of MK11 includes enhanced gameplay visuals in 4K dynamic resolution and improved load times, meaning that next fatality is going to come faster and look more bloody.

Retro PS Logo Vinyl Sticker for PS5: now £2.99 at Etsy

If you want to imbue your PS5 console with a bit of classic retro PlayStation then installing a custom vinyl decal skin is well worth considering.

I myself installed one of these vinyl stickers on my own PS5, and let me tell you, it is a marked improvement over the shadowy black that comes as default.

There are loads of different makers of these retro PlayStation decals, but the £2.99 model linked to above at Etsy is the one I used and the quality is excellent. A cheap and cheerful way to customize your console.

Installation takes but minutes, too. You just take the side panel of the PS5, place the decal in the PlayStation logo recess, then put the side panel back on. Job done.

Turtle Beach Stealth 600 White Gen 2 Wireless Gaming Headset for PS5: was £85.98 , now £59.99 at Amazon

Turtle Beach is a gaming headset brand with serious pedigree, with the maker pushing out great headsets for gamers since 2005 and frequently being featured in T3's best gaming headsets buying guide.

And right here we have the stylish Turtle Beach Stealth 600 headset for PS5 discounted in the Black Friday sales down to £59.99 from £85.98 – a straight 30% price cut.

This headset is wireless , too, with a mini-USB transmitter connecting the PS5 console, and features Turtle Beach's Superhuman Hearing audio tech, which is great for dominating in multiplayer games.

PS5 Charging Station for DualSense Controllers: was £25.99 , now £18.99 at Amazon

This DualSense controller charging station for PS5 has over 5,000 five-star scores on Amazon, with thousands of gamers very happy with their purchase. And that is why this 27% price cut in the Black Friday sales on the charging station is very welcome.

Two PS5 DualSense controllers can be charged at once on this dock, which can be connected to the console either at the front by USB-C or around the back by a 2-in-1 USB cable. Plugged in by USB-C, this dock will fully charge two controllers in just 2 hours, with fast charging enabled.

Cheaper than the official charging dock and, arguably, more stylish and functional, too.

Want to go official still, though? Well the official DualSense Charging Station is also in stock now at Amazon .

If you haven't seen the PS5 DualSense Edge controller that's coming out early next year, it's the perfect add-on accessory for Sony's latest console.

Offering professional quality and customization options, the new PS5 DualSense Edge controller features additional paddle switches, swappable analog sticks, and more to provide a truly personalized gaming experience.

If you're pre-ordering in the UK, it'll clock in at £209.99 and if you're pre-ordering in the US, it'll cost you a cool $199.99. Hefty price tags we'll admit, but for a controller that competes with the Xbox Elite controller and offers complete personalization to take your gaming to the next level, it's worth every penny.

InnoAura PlayStation 5 Replacement Face Plates: starting at £38.99 + up to 15% off

If you're looking for a slick way to customize your PS5 or want to give a gift to someone who is, innoAura has some killer looking replacement face plates to check out.

Aside from just looking downright awesome, innoAura's faceplates feature a unique heat dissipation design to help keep the PlayStation 5 running cooler. That means improved console live and even improved game performance due to cooler temperatures during use.

Available in six colours ranging from black to gold, innoAura's faceplates start at £38.99 and go up to £49.99, but thankfully Amazon is offering a voucher that can take up to 15% off the price tag.

Good morning. Sam here, back for a second day of bringing you the biggest and best Black Friday deals for all things PS5.

Up first, we have another cracking game. The lore of Elden Ring was written by George R. R. Martin – the mind behind hit shows like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon – so you can confident of a deep and well-structured story.

Our reviewer loved Elden Ring thanks to its "engrossing mythology" and its "electrifying orchestral soundtrack" which helped to make it one of the highest-rated games ever.

The Launch Edition of Elden Ring is available now at Amazon for just £49.99, saving you £10.

Whether you want to play with family and friends or just need a spare controller, the PS5 DualSense remains the best choice for most people.

It's the official PS5 controller, which not only looks much more aligned with the rest of your setup, but generally will face less issues when it comes to things like connecting with your device.

I've found discounted DualShock controllers at two different stores, too. Both Very and Amazon have stock at a discounted price – you'll save a whole extra four pence at Amazon, though.

No, it's not deja vu. Yesterday, I brought you a deal which saw Horizon Forbidden West reduced to £46.95. Now, Amazon has slashed the price even further, bringing you a further £8.50 saving, and making the game almost half price compared to its original RRP.

Horizon Forbidden West has been part of our list of the best PS5 games for a while, and it's not hard to see why. The open-world RPG is backed by an "ambitious story with deep characters to match" while a substantial graphical upgrade and expanded combat makes for a package that is hard to beat.

You can grab Horizon Forbidden West for just £38.45 right now, saving you a staggering £30.91 overall!

It's unlikely that any PS5 owners don't have FIFA 23 at this point. If you're up to date with our PS5 restock tracker , you'll know that the majority of free stock comes bundled with the game.

However, if you are yet to pick up the final instalment of FIFA and EA's legendary football simulation franchise, you can do so with a tidy £10.34 saving right now. Amazon is selling the game for just £59.65.

And what a game it is. The HyperMotion2 gameplay makes for the most realistic experience yet, while additions like having Ted Lasso and the AFC Richmond squad in-game shows that FIFA can still show its fun side.

We're big fans of the LG C1 here at T3. It's held a top-three spot on our guide to the best TVs for PS5 for a while now, and for good reason.

In our review, we revelled in the "sensational picture quality," while the "excellent connectivity" makes it perfect for hooking up to a range of external devices, like a PS5 .

Currys had deals on a few different sizes, but the 55-inch is my pick of the bunch. With £100 off, the C1 sneaks below £1,000 and offers fantastic value for gaming and watching TV.

I'm starting to sound like your mother, but picking up on of the best gaming chairs will not only make those long gaming sessions more comfortable, but could save you from doing long-term damage to your back.

The BraZen Phantom Elite snagged a top-three spot in our guide, thanks to its "comfortable seat and cushions" and "stylish design" which made it one of the best budget gaming chair options.

Now, with £90 off at Amazon, the Phantom Elite just became even better value. You can pick one up for just £159.95, which is fantastic value-for-money.

PS5 + God of War Ragnarok Bundle: £539.99 at Amazon

If you're still on the hunt for a PS5 console, you'll want to keep yourself up-to-date with our PS5 restock tracker, which keeps you in the loop of all the latest stock drops.

One such deal is the bundle live on Amazon, which pairs the elusive console with God of War Ragnarok , for a duo of hotly anticipated goodness. The game has been a critical success, with rave reviews across the board. Our resident gaming guru praised its "fun, fluid and challenging combat" and loved how "every character was impeccably written."

Amazon's stock is reserved exclusively for Prime members, though.

Another minor update on the controller front: Amazon has dropped the price for a couple of it's alternative colours to match the white PS5 DualSense Controller deal mentioned earlier.

The Cosmic Red and Starlight Blue variants have both been slashed by around £10, so you can pick them up for just £54.95. The alternative colours are perfect for differentiating between peoples' controllers, or simply adding a splash of colour into the snow white world of PS5.

The Grey Camo and Nova Pink are still yet to be dropped though, so you'll have to shell out a little more for the full Black Ops or Barbie World aesthetic.

Roccat Syn Pro Air Gaming Headset: £129.99 , now £99.99 at Box.co.uk

When it comes to the best gaming headsets , it can be hard to be heard above the noise. Fortunately, the Roccat Syn Pro Air stands out from the crowd, thanks to a design that is sleek without being over-the-top.

Our reviewer loved the excellent sound, the comfortable fit and how easy it was to setup. The discount on offer makes it an even more attractive proposition, too, undercutting some of its closest rivals.

Act fast, because the Box.co.uk site only shows one left in stock, but you can snag it for £99.99 right now, saving a cool £30 in the process.

PS5 console + Extra Black Controller + FIFA 23 + PS Plus 12-month Membership: in stock now for £559 at AO.com

Still looking for a PS5? Well, AO.com have some delicious console bundles in stock now over on their official website, as we detail in our official PS5 restock tracker .

The cheapest on offer is this tasty bundle, which includes a full-fat PS5 console along with an extra controller, a 12-month membership to PS Plus and the latest hotness in the football game world, FIFA 23.

The cost? Yours now for £559, which is a good price in our opinion. The extra controller in the package is nice, too, as it immediately unlocks local multiplayer on the console with friends and family.

PS5 console + Extra White Controller + FIFA 23 + Call of Duty Modern Warfare II + Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: in stock now for £719 at AO.com

If you've got proper cash saved for your PS5 purchase then this in stock now bundle deal over at AO.com is well worth considering.

That's because it includes the PS5 itself along with an extra controller, FIFA 23, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II and a Pulse 3D Wireless Headset.

That's a heck of a starter PS5 setup, with two of the most recent AAA games delivered along with local multiplayer capabilities and top-tier personal in-game audio.

In T3's Call of Duty Modern Warfare II review we said that game was a "force to be reckoned with" and that it boasted "stunning audio-visual presentation". Sounds the perfect partner for the PS5's awesome graphical prowess.

The official 'Midnight Black' console cover for PS5 is, still, £44.99 to buy , which as we've written about before at T3, is way too much money . So what do you do if you fancy a change of aesthetic for your console?

Well, right now this third-party Benazcap faceplate cover set in black is reduced down to £29.99 in the Black Friday sales over at Amazon, which is a straight £15 notes cheaper than the official one. It's got over 2,700 five-star reviews too from happy gamers, pointing to its quality.

There's also an even cheaper faceplate in black and silver from this maker on offer, too, now available at Amazon for £22.99 .

(Image credit: Q-View)

Q-View PlayStation 5 4-in-1 Docking Station: on sale for £34.99

A great way to keep your PS5 console, games, and accessories organized is by grabbing one of the many stands and docking stations available.

The Q-View 4-in1 being a solid option, this vertical stand features storage for up to 12 of your PS5 games, two PS5 DualSense controllers, and of course a vertical base for your PlayStation 5 console.

Even better, the base features a cooling system via two built-in fans to help reduce temperatures and improve airflow. This means more consistent performance during gaming sessions as well as a longer console life overall thanks to reduced heat.

It's also got a great design that matches the base PS5 model, and comes in both white and black colours to suit any gamers style.

If you've got some youngsters on your holiday shopping list this season, there's a great deal on NERF Legends. Think of it as a cross between Overwatch and Halo, except your blasting enemies with some of the most popular NERF guns on the market.

It's great for parents looking to find a good game to play with their kids that isn't overly violent or gory, and offers some great fun thanks to different game modes including trials, puzzles, navigation style challenges and more.

It even sports online multiplayer and customizable characters so kids can play how they want. And at almost 40% off, isn't too bad of choice to add to your PS5 game collection.

What's better than a PS5 for the holidays? How about a personalized LED light strip to amp up the wow factor.

Maikiki offers a slick LED light strip that's specifically designed for the PS5 console, and it features 8 colors and up to 400 effects to take your PS5 to the next level. Sync it with in game music or personalize it to your liking, all with easy to use USB control, remote control, and even mobile app control.

Thanks to the 25% discount at Amazon, it's a perfect stocking stuffer for friends or even for yourself.

If you're looking to stock up on games for the winter months – or are looking for some good Christmas present options – there are some nice savings on PS5 games right now.

The ultimate car racing sim, Gran Turismo 7 is now £50.46 down from £69.99, while the very latest football title FIFA 23 is £54.95, down from £69.99.

FIFA 23 on PS5: £69.99 £54.96 at Amazon

Save £15.03 – This season's football sim is a must-have and it's down to just £54.95 right now. View Deal

Gran Turismo 7 on PS5: £69.99 £50.46 at Amazon

Save £19.53 – Racing games don't get much better than Gran Turismo, and this will knock your socks off View Deal

God of War: Ragnarok on PS5: £69.99 , now £59.49 pre-order at Currys (15% off)

If you've been long awaiting God of War's sequel then the game is released this very week, on 9 November.

And if you pre-order it ahead of that date from Curry's you'll get a 15% discount, which takes the PS5 title from £69.99 down to a very respectable £59.49.

All you have to do is enter the code GOW15 at checkout . And, of course, order before Wednesday 9 November otherwise this deal will be a dead duck. View Deal

However, there's a bit of a strong caveat to this one, as delivery stock appears low and I've been unable to get it processed. You may have more luck. If not, you can buy it from Amazon at a not-quite-as-good-but-still-decent discount, offer below:

God of War: Ragnarok on PS5: was £69.99 , now £62.99 at Amazon

PS5 Controller Keyboard: was £24.99 , now £19.99 at Amazon

Ok, this is the weirdest PS5 accessory that we've seen discounted in the Black Friday sales. This DualSense attachment adds a full QWERTY keyboard to your PS5 controller for, um, wireless typing?

It's advertised as ideal for "emails and instant messages, and group chat while playing games", but how much of that each gamer personally does will no doubt vary significantly. We guess you could search for games with it as well as input passwords etc.

Guaranteed to have an eBay listing in about 13 years time entitled "LOOK!!! RARE PS5 controller attachment. ONLY ONE ON EBAY. RARE. COLLECTOR'S ITEM. LOOK!!!"

Sony BRAVIA XR OLED XR55A90J 55-inch 4K HDR TV: now £94.38 a month for 18 months at John Lewis

Head over to T3's best TVs for PS5 buying guide and you'll see one TV sat atop the pile – the Sony A90J.

This is because in our full Sony A90J review we said the panel was "Sony's best 4K TV ever" and an "OLED masterpiece" that with its 120HZ refresh rate support and Auto HDR Tone Mapping is perfect for PS5. We gave the A90J a maximum score of 5 stars.

In our buying guide, we conclude that "the clarity of the HDR images has to be seen to be believed" on the A90J. It honestly is an elite-tier 4K HDR TV that will make PS5 games look incredible .

And right now John Lewis is offering that 5-star TV in its large 55-inch sizing interest free for just £94.38 a month for 18 months. So you get the world's best TV for PS5 gaming and get to split the cost, interest free, over the next year and a half.

PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller + FIFA 23: was £99.99 , now £79.99 at Amazon

FIFA 23 is the new hotness in the football game genre and here it is offered up along with an extra DualSense controller for PS5.

There's multiple different game and controller bundles on offer right now, including all the new DualSense colorways like NOVA Pink and Starlight Blue, so if you don't want FIFA 23 or a white controller then there are others to scope out.

Amazon also has some controllers with accessory bundles, too. This FIFA 23 bundle is one of the cheapest on offer, though, selling now at £79.99.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5): was £42.99 , now £31.64 at Amazon

A very welcome 26% discount over at Amazon sees this year's Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PS5 drop to £31.64.

In our full Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PS5 review we called the game "pure gold" and praised its amazing graphics and value in terms of the multiple games delivered in the package.

This graphically upgraded collection remasters Uncharted 4: A Thief's End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy and offers them in one package, and with those two games getting rave reviews, that means that gamers who buy this are in for a treat.

God of War Ragnarök (PS5): was £69.99 , now £62.99 at Amazon

Not a huge discount but this is the just released mega-blockbuster exclusive title for PS5 and, simply put, PlayStation 5 owners have to play God of War Ragnarök.

This is because, as we note in T3's full God of War Ragnarök review , this is a 5-star gem of a title that completes what we suggest could be the "greatest one-two punch in video game history."

Amazon has the game with a launch £7 discount attached, meaning it can be bagged for £62.99 right now. Still expensive, sure, but judging from a Metacritic score of 94 per cent, it's absolutely worth it.

Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB SSD for PS5: £299 , now £255 at Amazon

This isn't the cheapest this drive has been but it's still a good deal, knocking £44 off the 2TB version of the Seagate FireCuda 530 SSD for PS5.

This model is so well rated, as proved in T3's best PS5 SSD buying guide, as it comes with a heatsink pre-installed and can hit speeds of 7,300 MB/s, which means games will run just as well if not better on it than on the PS5's standard internal drive.

2TB is likely more extra space than most gamers will ever need, too, being capable of approximately fitting over 30 extra AAA games on it at any one time.

This is a number one best selling product on Amazon, and has hundreds of positive reviews from gamers. The OIVO PS5 Stand not only adds desirable extra stability to the console when orientated vertically, but it also has built-in cooling fans to help keep it cool and running optimally.

In addition, the stand also includes dual DualSense controller charging docs, a headphone hanger and a built-in 10-game storage unit. And the whole thing is powered by one USB Type-C cable, which plugs in simply to the PS5's USB Type-C port.

That's a lot of extra functionality for an affordable price point.

Sony PS5 + God of War Ragnarök + Gotham Knights + Barracuda X gaming headset: £649 at Currys

Great news this morning comes from the fact that the much-desired PS5 God of War console bundle is now in stock at Currys.

Well, to be more precise, this bundle is available in an even larger bundle, with the console and God of War game delivered along with a copy of Gotham Knights and the Barracuda X gaming headset.

Combined that bundle is available right now for £649. God of War Ragnarök is a 5-star game, and the PS5 is a 5-star console, while the Barracuda X is a solid mid-range gaming headset.

The weak link in the bundle is Gotham Knights, which launched with poor reviews. That said, though, it is apparently been patched up right now to fix its flaws, so it could transform into a decent experience by the time you've finished Ragnarök.

HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset: £74.99 , now £39.99 at Currys

HyperX are one of the best gaming accessory makers in the world right now, which is why an almost half-price discount on its HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset for PS5 is so welcome.

The price cut sees £35 taken off its price, reducing it to £39.99 from £74.99.

This wired gaming headset looks classy, with a preem black and red colorway, and features dual 50mm speaker drivers, a removable noise canceling mic, and a long braided cable with inline control panel. There's also a carry bag included, too.

This is a lot of gaming headset for the money in our eyes here at T3, and it has added value too as its wired connection means it will also work with PS4, PC, and any other piece of equipment with a 3.5mm audio port.

PS5 + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II + Horizon Forbidden West + FIFA 23 + Extra DualSense Controllers: in stock now for £679 at AO.com

Still need a PS5 console and want to bag it out of the gate with three of the latest, hottest games to play? Then this in stock now PS5 bundle deal over at AO.com is well worth checking out.

You get the PS5 console with an extra controller so you're local multiplayer ready, and then you also get FIFA 23, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Horizon Forbidden West to play on it.

That's hundreds of hours of incredible next-gen gaming entertainment, and a great way to kick start a PS5 games collection. In stock now.

PS5 console + Extra controller + FIFA 23 + Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II + PS5 Pulse 3D Wireless Headset: in stock now for £719 at AO.com

This is an expensive console bundle no doubt, with it ringing in for going on three quarters of a grand, but if you can push to its price point then you're buying quality, and a superb PS5 starter setup.

You get the powerhouse console itself, along with an extra controller so local multiplayer is unlocked, as well as two of the newest, hottest games to play and a great wireless gaming headset to use while doing so.

In stock now at AO.com with next-day delivery.

PS5 gamers need to look this way as the DualSense Wireless Controller just plunged to its lowest-ever price in the Amazon Black Friday sale.

The DualSense in white can now be bagged for £39.99, which is a 35 per cent saving.

Having an extra DualSense or two is great for local multiplayer on PS5, with friends and family capable of getting in on the action, so as we head into the game-stuffed winter holiday season, now is a good time to pick up extra gamepads.

For an extra fiver, you can also now bag the DualSense in Grey Camo finish .

PlayStation 5 Digital Edition FIFA 23 bundle, £449.99 at Argos

This FIFA 23 bundle is now on sale at Argos. It's with the PS5 digital edition which means it's a little cheaper, but if you're planning to download games anyway, it's a sensible buy.

When it comes to gaming headsets, there's a lot of choice out there. However, if you're the kind of gamer that likes to stick to the brand, these Sony PlayStation Pulse 3D headphones look the part and are now 24% off, bringing that price down to £69.99.

Sony PlayStation 5 console bundles £539.99 at Sony PlaySation Direct

If you've been struggling to find a PlayStation console in the shops, it's worth knowing that the PlayStation Direct store has bundles available right now with God of War Ragnarok, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II or FIFA 23, for £539.99.

This is the full disc version of the PS5 and comes with one Dual Sense controller.

Here's a genuinely good Black Friday deal if you're in the game of expanding your PlayStation 5 's storage with one of the best PS5 SSDs : the 2TB capacity WD_Black SN850X drive with heatsink deal is an absolute bargain for the sales, down to just £169 – and that's for the two-terabyte model!

View the 2TB WD_Black SN850X deal on Western Digital Store

As part of Western Digital's Black Friday deals the 2TB SN850X's asking price has been chopped, which is a full £120 off the RRP . That's massive storage for a not-so-massive price direct from the retailer. Even Amazon is charging almost double that!

Having installed a similar WD_Black drive in my PlayStation 5 – here's my step-by-step guide – earlier this year, I kinda wish I'd waited out for the 2TB option instead. Sure, 1TB is nice to have, but 2TB would be a game-changer – especially at this price.

Ghost Of Tsushima: Director's Cut half-price at Argos!

We gave five stars to the game in our Ghost of Tsushima review because it's a beautiful, well-crafted samurai epic that weaves addictive open-world gameplay into a series of narratives that pay homage to classical Japanese jidaigeki. In the game, you live and die by the sword, with a bloody and brutal end for you or your enemies frequently mere moments away. In real life, the game can be yours for half price, only £29.99, which is much less effort. Buy the Ghost Of Tsushima: Director's Cut PS5 Game at Argos.

Save big on the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ wireless headhest

Need a cheap yet premium headset for gaming? Feast your eyes on the SteelSeries Artis 7P+ (link to our review). The audio on the Arctis 7P Wireless is set up and tuned for gaming, so you’ll feel completely immersed. PlayStation 5 gamers will get the most out of them, though they are compatible with a wide range of devices. The white version is now £70 off at SteelSeries !

In our Thrustmaster T248 review , we praised the racing steering wheel for its "solid force feedback strength", revelling over the display and the quality of the pedals, too.

If you're a gamer who likes games like F1 22 or Gran Turismo 7 , a proper racing wheel is the difference maker for a truly immersive gameplay experience. They can be ludicrously expensive, though, so finding a high-quality entry-level model at a good price is a winning ticket.

You can snag the Thrustmaster T248 for just £229 right now – saving you £70!

If you're a fan of old school gaming icons, Sonic Frontiers is the game for you, as everyone's favourite cartoon hedgehog is let loose on an open world environment.

The game was only released a few weeks ago, which makes this deal even sweeter. You can clock up a 49% saving on Amazon right now, nabbing the game for just £28 – insane value for a newly released title.

Update your PlayStation 5 set-up and charge your controllers in style with the PlayStation 5 DualSense Charging Station at Very . Now just £19.99, the PlayStation DualSense Charging Station charges up to 2 DualSense wireless controllers at the same time without you having to connect them to your PlayStation 5 console.

It's easy to use, super quick and has a click-in design so you can leave them to charge at your convenience, while you do other things!

The Last of Us Part I for PlayStation 5: £65 , £49 at AO.com

Get The Last of Us Part I for PlayStation 5 for under £50 in the AO.com Black Friday sale. In this post-apocalyptic adventure game,

you take control of Joel and make your way through dangerous areas while battling other survivors and The Infected. This PS5 game sees you scavenge for supplies to craft weapons and ammo. The character-driven storyline is a brilliant single player experience, and you can jump online for multiplayer matches.

There are plenty of fun PS5 games at cheap prices at AO.com , including Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, and much more. You can also find Xbox games and PS4 games, too.