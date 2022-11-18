ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Adams, MA

Berkshire Money Management Welcomes Compliance Professional

DALTON, Mass. — Berkshire Money Management is pleased to welcome Julia Lewis to a new Compliance Professional position. Her arrival adds internal compliance capacity to the firm's operations team. As Compliance Professional, Julia Lewis is responsible for Berkshire Money Management's internal compliance program, employee training, and processes and procedures.
DALTON, MA
ZBA Grants Special Permit for Allendale Pines Expansion

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals last week granted a special permit to expand Allendale Pines after a resolution was reached between the applicant and an abutter. "In a city that has an extreme need for any type of housing that may be affordable, this is an...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Bard College Receives State Funds for Long Pond Brook Restoration

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The state awarded Bard College at Simon's Rock $150,000 through the Department of Fish and Game's (DFG) Division of Ecological Restoration (DER) that will support data collection, preliminary design, and permitting of the Long Pond Brook Restoration Project. The Baker-Polito Administration announced that the DFG...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
North Berkshire Neighborlies Recognize Good Works in the Community

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — More than 130 groups and individuals were recognized on Wednesday night for there good works in the community. They ranged from volunteering at the Adams Visitors Center, to providing free legal advice to seniors, to offering baked goods and warm welcomes, to providing social and emotional support to new parents, to cultivating butterfly gardens, to helping neighbors with chores and to keeping the community and schools safe.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
BCC Stay Active and Independent for Life Classes To Return

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After Berkshire Community College's first Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) program was held last spring, the College's Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Program decided to offer it again this semester. The free series of classes, designed for people 65 and older interested in feeling better...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Pittsfield Council Talks Snow Removal During First Snowfall

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council took up various agenda items related to snow removal on Tuesday while flurries fell for the first time this season. Councilors voted to update to the city's snow and ice removal process to increase compliance, designated a private way for plowing, and received a breakdown of fiscal 2022 and 2023 winter expenditures.
PITTSFIELD, MA
North Adams, Pittsfield Receive Recycling Grants

BOSTON — To mark America Recycles Day, the Baker-Polito Administration today announced $4.2 million in grant funding to 270 municipalities and regional solid waste districts across the Commonwealth including Pittsfield and North Adams. "One of the most effective measures we can take to reduce the waste stream in communities...
PITTSFIELD, MA
No-cut Period For Pittsfield Roadways In Effect Nov. 28

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield's Department of Public Services and Utilities is establishing a "no-cut" period on all city roadways beginning Nov. 28 and continuing through March 13, 2023. During this period, new excavations for non-emergency situations on city roadways will not be allowed. Additionally, no plates...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Small Business Saturday Celebrated in Downtown Bennington

BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington business owners are preparing for Small Business Saturday, which takes place Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. This nationwide initiative, started by American Express in 2010, encourages consumers to shop locally and support small businesses, with the goal of bolstering local economies and keeping shopping dollars in-state.
BENNINGTON, VT
Secret Sun Tanning Salon Opens in Adams

ADAMS, Mass. — Secret Sun Tanning Salon has opened at 96 Summer St., giving residents the opportunity to get tanned year-round. Inside the salon are three new tanning beds, which include one lay-down bed and two standing units, as well as several options for lotions and other skin-related products. Salon manager Emily Durant explained that the machines are adjustable, allowing users to change the intensity based on their skin complexion and sensitivity.
ADAMS, MA
Governor Baker Pardons Cheshire Man

BOSTON. — Governor Charlie Baker announced pardons for six individuals including Michael Biagini of Cheshire. Biagini, age 74, sought pardons for several convictions from the 1960s and 1970s so that he could reapply for a license to carry a firearm. He previously had held a license for several decades until a statutory change disqualified him.
CHESHIRE, MA
Oh Be Thankful Dessert Contest Returns

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The event will take place at The American Legion on Nov. 22, 2022, at 5:00 pm. The event, organized by Gabriel Abbott Memorial School, benefits the Al Nelson Friendship Food Pantry and the Berkshire Humane Society. Desserts will be rated by community judges. Each contestant...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
Berkshire Food Project Thanksgiving Dinner Returns In-Person

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Berkshire Food Project held an in-person Thanksgiving dinner meal for the first time since 2019. "It's great to have people back in here dining. This is what the program originally started as in 1987," Berkshire Food Project Executive Director Mark Rondeau said Monday, Nov 21, at the first seating. "It started to fight hunger but also social isolation."
NORTH ADAMS, MA
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park

Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
WILLIAMSTOWN, MA
Berkshire South Regional Community Center Shining Star Holiday Gift Program

GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.— Berkshire South Regional Community Center is offering its annual Shining Star Supplemental Holiday Gift Program at 15 Crissey Road. The Shining Star program is designed to help community members who are looking for added support during the holiday season. Applicants are anonymously matched with community donors. No names or private information are shared.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA

