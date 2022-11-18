Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Middle of Nowhere Bakery Has Some of the Best Doughnuts in New YorkTravel MavenTroy, NY
Related
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Money Management Welcomes Compliance Professional
DALTON, Mass. — Berkshire Money Management is pleased to welcome Julia Lewis to a new Compliance Professional position. Her arrival adds internal compliance capacity to the firm's operations team. As Compliance Professional, Julia Lewis is responsible for Berkshire Money Management's internal compliance program, employee training, and processes and procedures.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Planners Hones Manufactured Home, Frontage, Multi-Family Bylaws
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Planning Board this month reached a consensus in principle on three bylaw amendments it wants to start promoting this winter. But the board still needs advice from town counsel before moving forward on one of the three. A couple of the proposals have ties to...
iBerkshires.com
ZBA Grants Special Permit for Allendale Pines Expansion
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Zoning Board of Appeals last week granted a special permit to expand Allendale Pines after a resolution was reached between the applicant and an abutter. "In a city that has an extreme need for any type of housing that may be affordable, this is an...
iBerkshires.com
Bard College Receives State Funds for Long Pond Brook Restoration
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass. — The state awarded Bard College at Simon's Rock $150,000 through the Department of Fish and Game's (DFG) Division of Ecological Restoration (DER) that will support data collection, preliminary design, and permitting of the Long Pond Brook Restoration Project. The Baker-Polito Administration announced that the DFG...
iBerkshires.com
North Berkshire Neighborlies Recognize Good Works in the Community
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — More than 130 groups and individuals were recognized on Wednesday night for there good works in the community. They ranged from volunteering at the Adams Visitors Center, to providing free legal advice to seniors, to offering baked goods and warm welcomes, to providing social and emotional support to new parents, to cultivating butterfly gardens, to helping neighbors with chores and to keeping the community and schools safe.
iBerkshires.com
BCC Stay Active and Independent for Life Classes To Return
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — After Berkshire Community College's first Stay Active and Independent for Life (SAIL) program was held last spring, the College's Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA) Program decided to offer it again this semester. The free series of classes, designed for people 65 and older interested in feeling better...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield Council Talks Snow Removal During First Snowfall
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The City Council took up various agenda items related to snow removal on Tuesday while flurries fell for the first time this season. Councilors voted to update to the city's snow and ice removal process to increase compliance, designated a private way for plowing, and received a breakdown of fiscal 2022 and 2023 winter expenditures.
iBerkshires.com
North Adams, Pittsfield Receive Recycling Grants
BOSTON — To mark America Recycles Day, the Baker-Polito Administration today announced $4.2 million in grant funding to 270 municipalities and regional solid waste districts across the Commonwealth including Pittsfield and North Adams. "One of the most effective measures we can take to reduce the waste stream in communities...
iBerkshires.com
No-cut Period For Pittsfield Roadways In Effect Nov. 28
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The city of Pittsfield's Department of Public Services and Utilities is establishing a "no-cut" period on all city roadways beginning Nov. 28 and continuing through March 13, 2023. During this period, new excavations for non-emergency situations on city roadways will not be allowed. Additionally, no plates...
iBerkshires.com
Small Business Saturday Celebrated in Downtown Bennington
BENNINGTON, Vt. — Bennington business owners are preparing for Small Business Saturday, which takes place Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. This nationwide initiative, started by American Express in 2010, encourages consumers to shop locally and support small businesses, with the goal of bolstering local economies and keeping shopping dollars in-state.
Springfield to use Eversource settlement funds to offset tax levy
SPRINGFIELD — Mayor Domenic J. Sarno said the city plans to use a portion of a settlement it received from energy company Eversource to offset the tax levy placed on residents. In a statement released Friday, Sarno said, pending City Council approval, his administration will use $6.5 million of...
iBerkshires.com
Secret Sun Tanning Salon Opens in Adams
ADAMS, Mass. — Secret Sun Tanning Salon has opened at 96 Summer St., giving residents the opportunity to get tanned year-round. Inside the salon are three new tanning beds, which include one lay-down bed and two standing units, as well as several options for lotions and other skin-related products. Salon manager Emily Durant explained that the machines are adjustable, allowing users to change the intensity based on their skin complexion and sensitivity.
iBerkshires.com
Governor Baker Pardons Cheshire Man
BOSTON. — Governor Charlie Baker announced pardons for six individuals including Michael Biagini of Cheshire. Biagini, age 74, sought pardons for several convictions from the 1960s and 1970s so that he could reapply for a license to carry a firearm. He previously had held a license for several decades until a statutory change disqualified him.
iBerkshires.com
Oh Be Thankful Dessert Contest Returns
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The event will take place at The American Legion on Nov. 22, 2022, at 5:00 pm. The event, organized by Gabriel Abbott Memorial School, benefits the Al Nelson Friendship Food Pantry and the Berkshire Humane Society. Desserts will be rated by community judges. Each contestant...
Former Wilson’s Department Store in Greenfield to be redeveloped into mixed-income rentals and retail
Mixed-income rentals and retail will fill the former Wilson's Department Store after it closed its doors in 2019, more than 130 years in business.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire Food Project Thanksgiving Dinner Returns In-Person
NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The Berkshire Food Project held an in-person Thanksgiving dinner meal for the first time since 2019. "It's great to have people back in here dining. This is what the program originally started as in 1987," Berkshire Food Project Executive Director Mark Rondeau said Monday, Nov 21, at the first seating. "It started to fight hunger but also social isolation."
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous Park
Massachusetts is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of an entire abandoned neighborhood in Berkshire County near the borders of New York and Vermont. This once lively community was almost completely destroyed a decade ago. Keep reading to learn more.
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire South Regional Community Center Shining Star Holiday Gift Program
GREAT BARRINGTON, Mass.— Berkshire South Regional Community Center is offering its annual Shining Star Supplemental Holiday Gift Program at 15 Crissey Road. The Shining Star program is designed to help community members who are looking for added support during the holiday season. Applicants are anonymously matched with community donors. No names or private information are shared.
WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America
I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties November 20, 2022 edition
Ellen M. Kupiec to Ashley B. Stewart and William C. Stewart Jr., 61 Carmen Ave., $485,000. Gina M. Hodovanec, representative, Louis Michael DeChristopher, estate, and Louis M. DeChristopher , estate, to Lyudmila Bienvenue, Lyudmila N. Bienvenue and Jonathan D. Bienvenue, 30 Beech Hill Road, $283,000.
Comments / 0