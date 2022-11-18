Read full article on original website
KBUR
City of Burlington: Thanksgiving solid waste collection
Burlington, IA- The city of Burlington would like to remind residents that Thanksgiving is a holiday for Burlington Solid Waste and Area Recyclers. Trash from Thursday’s route will be collected on Friday, November 25th, and recycling from Thursday will be collected on Wednesday, November 23rd. The day after Thanksgiving...
KBUR
Burlington FD Keep the Wreath Red
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department is once again participating in the “Keep the Wreath Red” program this holiday season. The program is designed to increase fire safety awareness during the holidays. Holiday wreaths decorated with red lights will hang outside Central Fire Station at 5th & Valley streets and Fire Station 2 at 2223 Summer St.
KBUR
Fort Madison City Council 2nd Ward Vacancy
Fort Madison, IA- The Fort Madison City Council is seeking persons interested in serving as Second Ward Council Member. Second Ward Council Member Tom Schulz has been elected to the Lee County Board of Supervisors and has submitted his resignation as Second Ward Council Member on the Fort Madison City Council.
KBUR
Burlington man escapes fire
Burlington, IA- A Burlington man was able to escape a house fire after being alerted by his dog. According to a news release, at 9:13 PM Saturday, November 19th, The Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments were dispatched for a report of a house fire at 800 Harrison Avenue in Burlington.
ourquadcities.com
New hope given to Galesburg cemetery
Hope Cemetery in Galesburg recently got some new life, with new fencing along its east border on South Academy Street. The project was initiated by Martin Reichel, Treasurer of the Galesburg Public Library Board, who personally funded the project materials, according to a city release Monday. Hope Cemetery’s new fencing is located off West Main Street across the street from the new Galesburg Public Library currently under construction.
Corydon Times-Republican
Watch now: Balloon handlers save the day as a gust of wind tries to take Kermit the Frog during Davenport's Festival of Trees parade
Balloon handlers save the day as a gust of wind tries to take Kermit the Frog during Davenport's Festival of Trees parade on Saturday. Locations — JOHNSTON — At first, Scott Brennan was not sure if Iowa was getting a fair shake. Iowa still will have one statewide...
Sioux City Journal
Speeders on new I-74 bridge could get busted from above
In coming weeks and months, state police intend to crack down on excessive speed on the new Interstate 74 bridge between Bettendorf and Moline. Illinois State Police this year asked the Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation to place aerial speed-enforcement markings on the surface of the Illinois-bound span, said George Ryan, I-74 corridor manager.
muddyrivernews.com
No Safety Net: How chef from St. Louis overcame homelessness, meth to cook at Horizon Food Pantry
QUINCY — How does a graduate of the Le Cordon Bleu Culinary College in St. Peters, Mo., end up in Quincy cooking Thanksgiving dinner at the Horizon Food Pantry?. Not all of us have safety nets to catch us when tragedy strikes. After surviving domestic violence and divorcing her...
KBUR
One person hospitalized in Fort Madison fire
Fort Madison, IA- One person was hospitalized Wednesday, following a house fire in Fort Madison. According to a news release, Fort Madison Firefighters responded to 1733 Avenue L at about 9:30 PM Wednesday, November 16th, for what was believed to be a basement fire, with a person still inside the house.
KBUR
Two Warsaw men arrested following burglary
Warsaw, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrests of two Warsaw men following a burglary. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th, at about 1:20 AM, The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle that had been burglarized in Warsaw, Ill.
muddyrivernews.com
Real estate transfers in Adams County from Nov. 7-11, 2022
Muddy River News transaction information is obtained from Illinois Real Estate Transfer Declaration forms accompanying recorded documents. Dates provided may differ from actual transaction or recording dates. Further details may be obtained from the PTAX form or recorded documents. Isaac D. Barnes of Quincy sold a residence at 1025 S....
Davenport woman accused of taking drugs from nursing home
(Davenport, IA) — A Davenport woman is accused of taking drugs from a nursing-home patient. Iowa’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit claims that in July and early August of this year, 49-yr-old Laura Kay Entsminger, working as a Director at Oakwood Place Assisted Living, kept 27 Hydrocodone pills that were supposed to be given to a resident. Hydrocodone is used to deal with moderately severe ongoing pain and can be habit-forming. Entsminger has been arrested and released on bond. Her next hearing will be in Scott County Court on December 6. She is looking at up to 10 years in prison and a fine.
Pen City Current
One hospitalized following Wednesday fire
FORT MADISON - A Fort Madison man was taken to the hospital Wednesday evening following a basement fire in the city. The man who, has not been identified under HIPPA regulations, was transported to Iowa City hospitals with injuries. A condition report was not available. Fort Madison firefighters responded to...
Driver allegedly rammed Iowa State Trooper’s cruiser during chase
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A 27-year-old Illinois man is in custody after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he rammed the trooper’s cruiser head-on during a chase. Kalin Hawkins faces felony charges of first-degree theft, first-degree criminal mischief, assault while participating in a felony, and eluding; an aggravated misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance; and […]
Looking for something to do this weekend? Here's a list of events in the Quad Cities for you to check out
MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Nov. 18-20. Good Morning Quad Cities' Ann Sterling and Josh Lamberty were joined by WLLR's Dani Howes Thursday morning to go over the must-see events. Our GMQC team also...
KBUR
Two people injured in Henry County crash
Winfield, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says two people sustained minor injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Henry County. According to a news release, on Wednesday, November 16th at about 6:54 AM, Henry County Deputies received a report of a single-vehicle accident in the 1200 grid of US Highway 34 near mile marker 227 just west of Rome, Iowa.
ourquadcities.com
3-car crash in East Moline
Police are on the scene of a three-car crash on the 1100 block of Avenue of the Cities in East Moline. A Local 4 News crew also saw an ambulance at the scene, but there is not a report of injuries at this time. This is a developing story. Stay...
ourquadcities.com
Walmart staffer stole gift cards at work, police allege
An 18-year-old Davenport woman has been released on bond after police allege she stole several gift cards from Walmart while she worked there. Glenda Mae Christner faces a Class D felony charge of second-degree theft, court records show. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Davenport Police responded to Walmart, 5811 Elmore...
