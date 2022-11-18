(Davenport, IA) — A Davenport woman is accused of taking drugs from a nursing-home patient. Iowa’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit claims that in July and early August of this year, 49-yr-old Laura Kay Entsminger, working as a Director at Oakwood Place Assisted Living, kept 27 Hydrocodone pills that were supposed to be given to a resident. Hydrocodone is used to deal with moderately severe ongoing pain and can be habit-forming. Entsminger has been arrested and released on bond. Her next hearing will be in Scott County Court on December 6. She is looking at up to 10 years in prison and a fine.

