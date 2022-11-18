ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
worcestermag.com

Tony-winner Kelli O'Hara next for Broadway in Worcester

WORCESTER — Broadway in Worcester in partnership with The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts will present Tony Award-winning singer and actor Kelli O'Hara in performance at the BrickBox Theater at the Jean McDonough Arts Center, 20B Franklin St., at 8 p.m. Jan. 6 and 2 p.m. Jan. 7.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester losing businesses, new and old

WORCESTER — Restaurants, bars and a venerable furniture store are all calling it quits in Worcester. “Our legacy goes back more than three generations,” said Rotman’s Sales Manager Barbara Kane. “We’ve had not hundreds but thousands of our customers either come into the store, send us an e-mail, send us a text... expressing their sadness that we’re closing.”
WORCESTER, MA
nbcboston.com

Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Massachusetts

If you live in Massachusetts and you also happen to eat burgers from time to time, then your are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, so keep on reading. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Massachusetts that are known for serving incredibly tasty burgers, made with fresh ingredients only so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells in Worcester for $370,000

Cristian Reyes ponce bought the property at 3 Greybert Lane, Worcester, from Bernard C Mcnamara and Chelsea S Moskivitz on Nov. 1, 2022, for $370,000 which represents a price per square foot of $260. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement sits on a 6,250 square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
natickreport.com

Natick business buzz: Liquor store gets OK to move; Neiman Marcus-turned-lab thiiis close; Allurion cracks Deloitte Fast 500 list

The Natick package store soon-to-be-known as Fannon’s (changing from Austin’s Liquors too) got the got this Select Board’s approval this week to change its doing-business-as name and move about a mile down the road from 212 to 319 North Main St. The business has sold off its Austin’s chain, which is why it wants to go with the Fannon’s name instead.
NATICK, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Crews respond to Worcester fire

Firefighters responded to a fire in a multi-story building on Coral Street in Worcester Monday evening. Firefighters responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. and were able to knock down the fire around 30 minutes later. There were no injuries reported but a segment of the third-floor wall could be...
WORCESTER, MA
WSBS

WOW: The Safest College in Massachusetts is the 2nd Safest in America

I look back fondly at my college days. I attended two Massachusetts schools including Berkshire Community College (BCC) in Pittsfield for my first two years and then attended Westfield State University (then Westfield State College) where I received my B.A. in Mass Communications. Both colleges are excellent Massachusetts colleges in my opinion.
PITTSFIELD, MA
homenewshere.com

Magical ride comes to an end for U8 Pop Warner team

LYNN – On Sunday, The Wilmington U8 tackle football team traveled to Manning Field in Lynn to take on Brockton in the Division Two Eastern Mass. Super Bowl Game. Ultimately, Wilmington fell by a score of 13-7 in an overtime thriller on the crisp and rainy Sunday morning. Heading...
