ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Nancy Pelosi is stepping down as a party leader. Here's who might replace her

By Ximena Bustillo
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2esbGm_0jFSfY7400

A day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said she plans to step down from party leadership, New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries announced his bid to run for House minority leader for the 118th Congress.

"Time and again, throughout a period of enormous turmoil for our nation, House Democrats rose to the occasion," Jeffries wrote in a letter to his colleagues. "Today, I write to humbly ask for your support for the position of House Democratic Leader as we once again prepare to meet the moment."

Pelosi's departure fulfills a promise she made to her colleagues, after being reelected as leader in 2019, to only serve four more years. And she is not the only one to step aside: Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced he will not seek a leadership position in the next Congress, and Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C. will be stepping down to instead serve as "assistant Democratic leader."

Some rank-and-file Democrats have been calling for a new generation to replace Pelosi, Hoyer, and Clyburn, who are all in their 80s. House Democrats are expected to hold leadership elections at the end of this month.

Here's who to watch:

Jeffries, 52, has long been believed to be one of the next in line should Pelosi step aside. On Friday, he officially threw his hat into the ring and he is favored to win. In a letter to his colleagues, Jeffries outlined guiding principles for his candidacy, including getting input from all caucus members no matter seniority, emphasizing security of members and reclaiming the House in 2024.

"Our top non-governmental priority, for the sake of the American people, must be retaking the majority in November 2024," Jeffries wrote.

Jeffries has served as chair of the Democratic caucus since 2019, was an impeachment manager during the first impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump and would be the chamber's first Black Democratic leader, if elected. Both he and the Senate Democratic leader hail from Brooklyn, and Jeffries is known for quoting famous Brooklynite, rapper the Notorious B.I.G., in his floor speeches. Jeffries, who was elected to Congress in 2012, co-authored the First Step Act, the big bipartisan criminal justice reform bill Trump signed in 2018 — his biggest legislative accomplishment to date.

Hoyer sent a letter to Democratic members on Thursday issuing his endorsement for Jeffries to be minority leader.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cl3Gj_0jFSfY7400
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dRLJ8_0jFSfY7400

Rep. Katherine Clark of Massachusetts, 59, on Friday also announced her candidacy as the next minority whip.

Clark most recently served as assistant speaker during this congressional session and worked alongside Pelosi as the two women in party leadership.

Rep. Pete Aguilar of California, 43, has announced his bid for caucus chair — Jeffries' current role. Aguilar, who currently serves as the Democratic caucus vice chair, is the highest ranking Latino in Congress and gained more prominence as a member of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1xgg_0jFSfY7400

The three would represent a younger and more diverse slate of leaders for a party whose base is increasingly made up of younger voters and people of color. Pelosi released a statement Friday expressing "pride, gratitude and confidence in their abilities."

"A new day is dawning — and I am confident that these new leaders will capably lead our Caucus and the Congress," she wrote.

Clyburn also issued a statement generally supporting all three.

Reps. Ami Bera and Tony Cárdenas, both from California, have already announced campaigns to run the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the Democrats' campaign arm, for the 2024 election. The DCCC's former chair, New York Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, lost his bid for reelection.

Deirdre Walsh and Susan Davis contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Jan 6 rioter who said she wanted to shoot Nancy Pelosi ‘in the brain’ to be released this week

The rioter who declared in a video that she would murder House Speaker Nancy Pelosi if she found the Democratic leader during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol is due to be released from prison this week.Dawn Bancroft was sentenced to 60 days incarceration and three years of probation for her role in the January 6 attack. During her departure, she made her intentions clear in a selfie-style video during which she declared that she wanted “to shoot her in the fricking brain”, referring to the House leader whom she had named seconds earlier.News of her impending...
VIRGINIA STATE
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Gizmodo

We Finally Know Who Funded Trump's Truth Social

Since the Donald Trump-founded social media platform, Truth Social, launched in February, the site’s financial origins have been cloaked in a layer of mystery. The company secured a reported $1 billion in funding, but that money remains inaccessible pending a successful public launch. In the interim, Trump’s media venture has pulled together about $38 million in debt, according to SEC filings, and that money didn’t come from Trump himself. So, who provided it?
OREGON STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
The Independent

Joe Biden heckled during Cop27 speech after declaring US is ‘world leader’ in climate action

Protests erupted during Joe Biden's Cop27 speech at Sharm el-Sheikh today when he called America a "world leader" in climate action. Young activists holding a banner with a message against fossil fuels stood up in the Nefertiti Hall venue when the US president was addressing a packed auditorium.They jumped from their seats and interrupted Mr Biden briefly with a loud noise, causing Mr Biden to pause before he continued with his speech. Soon after, the security officials arrived and asked them to take the banner down. The activists were then swiftly escorted out of the auditorium.Mr Biden arrived...
19thnews.org

In campaigning, Kari Lake modeled herself on Donald Trump. In losing, she’s doing so too.

We’re making sense of the midterms. Subscribe to our daily newsletter for election context and analysis. Many of the Republican candidates who staked their campaigns this midterm year on questioning the integrity of U.S. elections have lost and conceded — a low bar for democratic norms but one that political observers weren’t certain would be cleared. But Kari Lake, one of the most prominent election deniers of the cycle, has so far shown little sign of acknowledging her own loss in the Arizona governor’s race.
ARIZONA STATE
Vox

Nancy Pelosi was really, really good at her job

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced she’d step down from leading the House Democrats on Thursday, made history as the first woman to ever hold the position and was a political target — and thorn in the side — of Republicans for the better part of two decades. All that frequently obscured her mastery of her job and her singular skills as a legislator, according to Molly Ball, a Time political correspondent and author of the biography Pelosi.
INDIANA STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
149K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy