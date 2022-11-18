ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEKU

Congress holds first ever hearing on a congressional seat for the Cherokee Nation

By Giulia Heyward
WEKU
WEKU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BeeQk_0jFSfUaA00

Congress held its first hearing about establishing a non-voting delegate seat for the Cherokee Nation on Wednesday. The historic move is the closest the federal government has gotten toward satisfying a promise it made to the Cherokee Nation nearly 200 years ago.

The federal government never fulfilled a provision made in the Treaty of New Echota in 1835, signed by then-president Andrew Jackson, promising the Cherokee Nation a seat in Congress after forcibly moving them off their ancestral land, an exodus known as the Trail of Tears.

Wednesday's congressional hearing is the result of recently renewed efforts from Cherokee Nation principal chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. to have Congress finally act on the provision. In 2019, Hoskin appointed Kimberly Teehee as its first delegate to Congress, in anticipation of the federal government's acknowledgement of the promised seat.

"It's time for this body to honor this promise and seat our delegate in the House of Representatives," Hoskin said at the hearing. "No barrier — constitutional or otherwise — prevents this."

During the hours-long hearing, held by the House Committee on Rules, Hoskin called the "carefully constructed promise" that the Cherokee Nation would be granted a congressional seat a "critical" part of the treaty. Congress members went back and forth over the logistics of appointing the delegate seat, the language used in the treaty and whether a treaty signed centuries ago still had the same legal standing.

"I should tell you that, since we've announced this hearing, I've heard a number of concerns about appointing a Cherokee Nation delegate from other colleagues in the House, as well as other tribes, and other groups," said Rep. James P. McGovern, the committee chair. "But I am very sympathetic with how Chief Hoskin outlined this. I think there's a strong case here."

While the committee meeting ended without a decision, the meeting did bode well for the prospect of an eventual vote in the near future.

"Very good questions raised today, but I think the conclusion is inescapable," Hoskin said toward the end of the hearing. "And I think that that conclusion can be reached in this calendar year."

Comments / 41

Greg Fleck
4d ago

That would be fine, at the same time all the resources that the government controls and money's are to be returned that the folks been tring to get back for 200+- years. Much more involved then to say start paying taxes. Check history of what WE (America) did to them and did not do as promised.

Reply(2)
11
Lovethe USA
3d ago

Well if the Cherokee’s get a seat, about a chair for the Navajo nation< the Apache nation and the other 150 nations all over the USA?

Reply(1)
6
Not Michael Really.
3d ago

did the Senate ratify the treaty?I think that indians have the right to vote as citizens so it seems they already have representation. even if they gerrymander a distinct district for them they could have it gerrymandered away .

Reply
3
Related
NBC News

Biden says Democrats will not be able to pass abortion-rights legislation

President Joe Biden said Monday that he did not expect Democrats to have enough votes in Congress to be able to pass legislation codifying Roe v. Wade. Asked at a news conference in Bali, Indonesia, what Americans could expect Congress to do about abortion access, Biden said: “I don’t think they can expect much of anything other than we’re going to maintain our positions.”
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats block Latina Republican from joining Congressional Hispanic Caucus

Rep. Mayra Flores, a Texas Republican, made history after taking office as the first female member of Congress who was born in Mexico. You’d think that partisanship aside, the Latina Republican would be considered a win for diversity in Congress. You’d be wrong. The Democratic-controlled Congressional Hispanic Caucus is...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Judge hands Warnock victory on Saturday early voting in Georgia Senate runoff

A Fulton County judge ruled Friday afternoon in favor of Sen. Raphael Warnock's campaign and other Democratic groups that sued to allow early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Georgia's Senate runoff election. Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Cox Jr. took up the case Friday to determine whether Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
HuffPost

Top Democrats Warming Up To Denying GOP A Chance To Leverage Debt Limit

Democratic congressional leaders signaled Sunday they’re willing to consider raising the federal debt limit during the upcoming lame-duck session of Congress, while both chambers of Congress remain safely in Democratic hands. Dealing with the debt limit now instead of only a few weeks or days before the Treasury Department...
WMDT.com

BREAKING: AP calls Del. Congress race in favor of Lisa Blunt Rochester

DELAWARE – The Associated Press has called the U.S. Congress race in Delaware in favor of Democrat Lisa Blunt-Rochester. Congresswoman Blunt-Rochester defeated Republican challenger Lee Murphy to win a fourth term in the U.S. House of Representatives. 47 ABC’s Rob Petree spoke to her shortly after her race was...
DELAWARE STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
Daily Mail

Justice Amy Coney Barrett mocks pro-abortion protesters for picketing her home - drawing wild applause at first Federalist Society dinner since Supreme Court tossed Roe v Wade

Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett was greeted with thunderous applause as she appeared the conservative Federalist Society on Thursday at its first annual convention since the court overturned a nationwide right to abortion. 'Thank you, it's really nice to have a lot of noise made that's not by protesters...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Here's What Would Happen If The Respect For Marriage Act Doesn't Pass

Following the shocking overturn of Roe v. Wade, the landmark Supreme Court case that protected abortion access throughout the United States, many Americans are concerned that other rights could be easily overturned. According to Politico, abortion rights were at the forefront of many women's minds when they went into the...
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
149K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy