In a note to programming staff, Laura Hogan, Chief of Staff to Anya Grundmann, SVP, Programming & Audience Development, made the following announcement:. All - I am very pleased to announce that Camille Smiley has accepted the position as Project Manager, Programming Operations, focused on furthering our DEI related efforts as well as our employee experience efforts. This is a newly created position in the Programming Operations department and is part of our ongoing effort to support the staff and growth of the Programming division's work. In August Mathilde updated us all on the Project Managers and welcomed the members of the Content Coordinator team and Beth introduced us to Natalia Fidelholz, our Talent Development Manager. Camille has successfully engaged in this work for over a year now and I am very pleased to have her work continue permanently, completing our team.

16 HOURS AGO