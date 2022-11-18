Read full article on original website
NPR
We're already in the promised digital Utopia — and it's failing
You've got to just say hey, Reggie. RASCOE: (Laughter). And that pretty much sums up working from home since the pandemic began. It's also a perfect way to introduce our next guest, David Sax. Like millions of us, in March of 2020, he was thrown into a digital world full of Zoom, virtual school and online grocery orders. And though we still had contact with one another, there was a sense that something essential was not right. It was missing, lost. In his new book, David Sax explores what the digital world takes from us. It's called "The Future Is Analog."
NPR
What voters said about trans rights in the midterms
We want to say again that as we are speaking now, authorities in Colorado haven't yet determined what motivated the person connected to the shooting at Club Q, but there is no question that attacks like these on places that members of the LGBTQ community considered safe provoke terror among people who use them. And it is also the case that this attack took place against the backdrop of a wave of anti-gay and anti-trans rhetoric espoused by some candidates and officials in the course of the most recent midterm elections. That strategy turned out to be a mixed bag. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who championed what critics call the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, won reelection by nearly 20 points, while Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, one of the candidates who used some of the harshest rhetoric against the transgender community, lost the race for governor by sweeping margins. But there are signs that this won't end with the midterms. Former President Donald Trump used similar rhetoric last week during his 2024 campaign announcement.
NPR
The 'progressive DA' movement survives the midterms
There's a movement that made it through this year's midterm elections despite political attacks - that's the push to support prosecutors who call themselves progressive and try to reduce incarceration by prosecuting fewer people. Many Republican candidates had blamed progressive prosecutors for rising crime. But, as NPR's Martin Kaste reports, the movement mostly held its ground.
NPR
Politics chat: GOP reacts to Trump's White House bid
We take a look at how the balance of power between the Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate, and consider how Donald Trump's fresh bid for the White House is landing with the GOP. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. There are recounts and a runoff still in the works nearly...
NPR
Closing arguments resume in the Oath Keepers Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial
Jurors continue to hear closing arguments in the trial of Steward Rhodes and four other members of the far-right militia, charged with seditious conspiracy for their role in the Jan. 6 attack. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Closing arguments resume today in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers...
NPR
Are Twitter's days numbered after Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of the company?
NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Joanna Stern, senior personal technology columnist for The Wall Street Journal about Twitter's impact, and what would be lost if the social network collapsed. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Elon Musk's chaotic takeover of Twitter has led to the departure of nearly half of Twitter's staff, including...
NPR
Elon Musk says he's reinstating Trump's Twitter account
After conducting an online poll, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk says he's reinstating the account of former president Donald Trump. Former President Donald Trump has a Twitter account again, courtesy of new CEO Elon Musk. Trump was kicked off Twitter and many other platforms after the January 6 insurrection. The company said he had glorified violence, violating its terms of service. And this comes just days after Trump announced that he's running for president again. We're joined now by NPR's Camila Domonoske to learn about the latest developments. Good morning, Camila.
NPR
The NPR Politics Podcast
(SOUNDBITE OF THE BIGTOP ORCHESTRA'S "TEETER BOARD: FOLIES BERGERE (MARCH AND TWO-STEP)") Hey there. It's the NPR POLITICS PODCAST. I'm Tamara Keith. I cover the White House. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: I'm Miles Park. I cover voting. KEITH: And we have Shannon Bond with us today. Shannon is part of the...
NPR
Elon Musk's backers cheer him on, even if they aren't sure what he's doing to Twitter
Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has not exactly taken off like a rocket. After trying desperately to get out of the $44 billion purchase, he faced a court battle for reneging. So he went through with it, while complaining that he was "obviously overpaying." Mass layoffs and mass resignations have left Twitter a shadow of its former self. And Musk's decision to put blue checkmarks — Twitter's confirmation of a user's identity — up for purchase has scared away advertisers, who provide nearly all of the company's revenue.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
The last 18 months have been a wild ride for cryptocurrencies, and Terri Smith has been strapped in for all of it. TERRI SMITH: Proceed with caution if you plan on investing in crypto, for sure. It's not for the faint of heart. KELLY: Smith lives in the Seattle area....
