FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Chef Spends $3,500 On Erewhon Groceries For A Client: "That is more than I make in a month"C. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Owner of the world's oldest dog offers the following guidanceB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Bentley and Los Angeles shoemaker ‘The Surgeon’ Announce Sneakers CollaborationAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
NPR
Democrat House Majority Whip James Clyburn outlines his Party's strategy in the House
And we're joined by the current No. 3 Democrat in the House, the majority whip. That's Congressman James Clyburn, Democrat of South Carolina. Good morning, Congressman. RASCOE: So I'm good. I'm glad that you're here with us. I know you put out a statement, but tell us, with the leadership changes ahead for House Democrats, what are your plans?
NPR
'Devotion' follows a Black pilot and his wingman as they fight in the Korean War
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with director J.D. Dillard about his new movie "Devotion." It's about the trust built between a Black pilot and his wingman as they fight in the Korean War. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. "Devotion" is a film about the power of trust and friendship against all odds. It...
NPR
Biden pardoned the Thanksgiving turkeys. Read the strange truth behind the tradition
Behind the yuk-yuk dad jokes of the now-annual presidential turkey pardon is a very strange, sometimes dark and often misunderstood history, even by presidents. On Monday, President Biden again "pardoned" two turkeys — named Chocolate and Chip — though they did nothing wrong. They are coming from a grower in North Carolina, staying in a hotel room and even have social media accounts.
NPR
McCarthy will need the support of House Freedom Caucus members in his bid to be Speaker
GOP Rep. Kevin McCarthy needs the support of House Freedom Caucus members in his bid to be Speaker of the House. Even if he gains their votes, he'll face challenges governing his conference. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy secured the backing of his conference in a leadership...
NPR
Politics chat: GOP reacts to Trump's White House bid
We take a look at how the balance of power between the Democrats and Republicans in the House and Senate, and consider how Donald Trump's fresh bid for the White House is landing with the GOP. AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. There are recounts and a runoff still in the works nearly...
NPR
Closing arguments resume in the Oath Keepers Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy trial
Jurors continue to hear closing arguments in the trial of Steward Rhodes and four other members of the far-right militia, charged with seditious conspiracy for their role in the Jan. 6 attack. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. Closing arguments resume today in the January 6 seditious conspiracy trial against Oath Keepers...
NPR
Elon Musk says he's reinstating Trump's Twitter account
After conducting an online poll, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk says he's reinstating the account of former president Donald Trump. Former President Donald Trump has a Twitter account again, courtesy of new CEO Elon Musk. Trump was kicked off Twitter and many other platforms after the January 6 insurrection. The company said he had glorified violence, violating its terms of service. And this comes just days after Trump announced that he's running for president again. We're joined now by NPR's Camila Domonoske to learn about the latest developments. Good morning, Camila.
NPR
What voters said about trans rights in the midterms
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Kate Sosin, LGBTQ+ reporter for The 19th News, to discuss how voters responded to anti-trans rhetoric in this years midterm elections. We want to say again that as we are speaking now, authorities in Colorado haven't yet determined what motivated the person connected to the shooting at Club Q, but there is no question that attacks like these on places that members of the LGBTQ community considered safe provoke terror among people who use them. And it is also the case that this attack took place against the backdrop of a wave of anti-gay and anti-trans rhetoric espoused by some candidates and officials in the course of the most recent midterm elections. That strategy turned out to be a mixed bag. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who championed what critics call the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, won reelection by nearly 20 points, while Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, one of the candidates who used some of the harshest rhetoric against the transgender community, lost the race for governor by sweeping margins. But there are signs that this won't end with the midterms. Former President Donald Trump used similar rhetoric last week during his 2024 campaign announcement.
NPR
Music Moment: 'One Zan' is inspired by the women's rights movement in Iran
Toronto-based singer pHoenix Pagliacci talks about the song and her participation in a global project to amplify the movement. Last September, a young woman named Mahsa Amini, also known by her Kurdish name, Jina, died in police custody in Iran after being detained for alleged violations of the country's strict dress code. Ever since, Iranians have been filling the streets in protest. Now those voices are being heard through art. A new project called Zan Z (ph) - Zan meaning women and Z meaning Generation Z - is bringing together writers, artists and musicians from around the world to help amplify the movement in Iran. Toronto-based singer pHoenix Pagliacci is one of the artists taking part in the project, and she's written an original song she says honors Amini and the strength of Iranian women.
NPR
Morning news brief
Audio will be available later today. Latest on the Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. Unions reject a deal brokered by the White House to keep trains running. How much more will a Thanksgiving meal cost? Depends on who's doing the estimate.
NPR
Consider This from NPR
The last 18 months have been a wild ride for cryptocurrencies, and Terri Smith has been strapped in for all of it. TERRI SMITH: Proceed with caution if you plan on investing in crypto, for sure. It's not for the faint of heart. KELLY: Smith lives in the Seattle area....
NPR
We're already in the promised digital Utopia — and it's failing
You've got to just say hey, Reggie. RASCOE: (Laughter). And that pretty much sums up working from home since the pandemic began. It's also a perfect way to introduce our next guest, David Sax. Like millions of us, in March of 2020, he was thrown into a digital world full of Zoom, virtual school and online grocery orders. And though we still had contact with one another, there was a sense that something essential was not right. It was missing, lost. In his new book, David Sax explores what the digital world takes from us. It's called "The Future Is Analog."
NPR
Celebrating the 50th anniversary of 'Free To Be... You and Me'
Fifty years ago this month, a particular album was released. It was a personal project that would go on to become a gold record and a television special and a book and a foundation and the anthem of a generation. Deena Prichep tells the story of "Free To Be... You And Me."
NPR
Pop Culture Happy Hour
A warning - this episode contains explicit language and discussion of sexual assault. Welcome to a very special weekend edition of NPR's POP CULTURE HAPPY HOUR. Today, we're presenting the third and final installment of Screening Ourselves, a series created by our host, Aisha Harris. Hey, Aisha. HARRIS: Hey, Linda....
NPR
Substitutionsgiving: Inflation-friendly substitutes for thanksgiving dishes
With the price of a typical Thanksgiving meal up 40% over the last two years, NPR's business desk finds inflation-friendly substitutes for traditional dishes. You might already be noticing one addition to your holiday menu - inflation. The cost of Thanksgiving dinner is up nearly 40% from two years ago according to the annual Farm Bureau survey. That got NPR's Business Desk thinking there has to be some kind of solution or substitution. NPR's Stacey Vanek Smith has the story.
