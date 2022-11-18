ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

10 Panama City-area restaurants serving brunch, buffets and more on Thanksgiving

By Ebonee Burrell, The News Herald
 4 days ago
BAY COUNTY — Planning to eat out on Thanksgiving Day? Check out these Panama City area restaurants that are serving Thanksgiving meals.

Holiday fundraiser: Panama City Salvation Army Empty Stocking Fund kicks off with $10K donation, goal at $200K

Runaway Island, 14521 Front Beach Road

Runaway Island will host its annual Thanksgiving buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cost: $32 for adults; $20 for kids younger than 12. Reservations: 850-634-4884. More details: RunawayIslandPCB.com. Featured menu items: Roasted turkey, gravy, baked ham, cranberry sauce, Yukon gold mashed potatoes, beef tenderloin carving station with horseradish sauce and rolls, blackened redfish with crawfish cream sauce, baked Mahi with pineapple mango salsa, fried Gulf shrimp with cocktail sauce, roasted vegetables, and apple pie.

Saltwater Grill, 11040 Hutchison Blvd.

Saltwater Grill's traditional Thanksgiving buffet feast will be from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cost: $42 for adults; $21 for children 12 years and younger; and children under 3 eat free. Reservations are full, but walk-ins will be accepted all day. More details: SaltwaterGrillPCB.com. Featured menu items: roasted turkey, lemon dill salmon, slow roasted prime rib, roasted ham, fried gulf shrimp, southern cornbread dressing, creamed corn, pumpkin pie and banana pudding.

Sharky's Beachfront Restaurant, 15201 Front Beach Road

Sharky's "Turkey at the Tiki" Thanksgiving buffet will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Cost: $31.95 for adults, $18.95 for children younger than 12 years old and children younger than 4 eat free. Reservations: 850-235-2420; walk-ins accepted. More details: SharkysBeach.com. Featured menu items: roast prime rib or beef, crab legs (additional charge), roasted turkey breast, sliced honey ham, garlic shrimp, Biloxi crab cakes, green bean casserole, stuffing, apple cobbler and pecan pie.

The Grand Marlin, 5323 N. Lagoon Drive

The Grand Marlin will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. serving its Thanksgiving Features menu of creamy mushroom and wild rice soup, pear salad, roasted brined turkey, pumpkin pie and pecan pie. Reservations: 850-249-1500. More details: TheGrandMarlin.com.

Harpoon Harry's, 12627 Front Beach Road

Harpoon Harry's will host its traditional turkey buffet with all-you-can-eat Alaskan Crabs and shrimp, scallops, carved turkey, ham, sides and a dessert bar. The restaurant will accept reservations from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., guests are encouraged to call 850-234-6060. Cost: $49.95 for adults; $24.95 for children younger than 12; and children 4 and younger free. More details: HarpoonHarry.com.

Dat Cajun Place, 2705 Thomas Drive

Dat Cajun Place will host a Thanksgiving buffet from 11 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Cost: $25 for adults; $20 for military, and $15 for children 12 and younger. Reservations: 850-588-5314. More details: DatCajunPlace.com. Featured menu items: Cajun fried turkey, ham, Cajun shrimp stuffing, green bean casserole, mixed salad, mashed potatoes and gravy, cranberry sauce, stuffed eggs, cornbread, mac and cheese, potato salad, rolls, cranberry sauce, pumpkin put, pecan squares and fruit salad. The full oyster bar will be available for an additional cost.

Tides Restaurant at Bluegreen's, 4114 Jan Cooley Drive

Bluegreen's (formerly the Sheraton PCB Resort) will host its annual Thanksgiving brunch at Tides Restaurant from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost: $55 for adult buffet and $20 for children. A Thanksgiving dinner plate will also be available from 5 to 9 p.m. for $42 per person. Reservations: Opentable.com. More details: Bluegreen's on Facebook. Featured menu items: an omelet station, bacon and sausage, grits, biscuits and gravy, eggs Benedict, grilled vegetables, oyster dressing, cornbread stuffing, blacked Mahi, roasted turkey with gravy and an assortment of cakes and pies.

C-Level, 5508 Thomas Drive

C-Level's Thanksgiving Day buffet will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Cost: $36.95 for adults and $19.95 for children. Reservations: 850-233-3564. To-go plates will be available with preferred fixings for $26.95 each. More details: C-Level on Facebook. Featured menu items: roasted or smoked turkey with gravy, glazed spiral ham, prime rib, crab stuffed mushrooms, grilled or blackened grouper, mac n' cheese, pumpkin pie and chocolate pudding pie.

Patches Pub and Grill, 4723 Thomas Drive

Patches will be open from 11 a.m. to 11 pm. with drink specials all day and live music by Chuck Foster at 5 p.m. More details: PatchesPub.com. Featured menu items: herb roasted turkey breast with Yukon gold mashed potatoes, cornbread and sausage stuffing, green bean and mushroom casserole, butterscotch bread pudding and pumpkin pie.

Hammerhead Fred's, 8752 Thomas Drive

Hammerhead Fred's will have a Thanksgiving Buffet from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Cost: $28.95 for adults, $14.95 for kids 12 and under. The full regular menu will be available after 5 p.m. Reservations: HammerheadFreds.com. Featured menu items: Cajun roasted turkey, beef tenderloin carving station, baked country ham, char grilled oysters, parmesan flounder and gouda grits.

