ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocono Record

Volunteers cooking up free Thanksgiving Meals in the Poconos, Lakes Region

By Micaela Hood and Peter Becker, Pocono Record
Pocono Record
Pocono Record
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M0hrz_0jFSfHLx00

Members of the community are giving back this Thanksgiving by providing free meals to those in need.

This year, celebrate the holiday with volunteers, pastors, chefs, and emergency responders who are cooking up turkey, mashed potatoes, and all the fixings.

Of interest:Need housing help in northeast Pa.? Check out these available resources

Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church

The church, in partnership with the Greater Pocono Section of the National Council for Negro Women, will host Thanksgiving dinner early this year.

The "Dignity Community Thanksgiving Meal," takes place 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. No reservations required.

Info: 915 North Fifth St., Stroudsburg, 570-421-0750, stroudsburgwesleyan.org

Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company

Heber Perez, owner of Latin Kitchen Catering, is among the organizers a community-wide Thanksgiving event in collaboration with the Pocono Summit Volunteer Fire Company, Old San Juan Latin Fusion, Casa di Miranda, Miranda Bee, Glory 2 God Church, Pocono Dessert Co., Pocono Cookies, Taste Of Puerto Rico, One Love Nutrition, A Taste Of Brooklyn, Ping's Cake Design, Just Illusions online store, Roots Living Ministry, Pocono Rocks, Castellanos Family Restaurant, Saucy's Caribbean Delights and Mountain Hair Studio.

Along with the free turkey dinner, there will be raffles to Kalahari Resorts and Conventions and other local attractions.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Info: 5334 Hummingbird Drive, Pocono Summit, 570-839-7241, psvfc.or

Magnolia's Free Thanksgiving meal

Magnolia Streamside Resorts owners, staff, and chef are volunteering to serve warm holiday meal this holiday to the community neighbors in need. Call to reserve your holiday dinner.

Seatings take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 24.

Reservations must by made by Nov. 22. RSVP to info@magnoliastreamside.com

Info: 2518 Route 309, Canadensis.

Pocono Lake Wesleyan Church

The church is hosting two dinners for the community with all the fixings including turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, warm rolls, desserts and beverages.

The first meal takes place 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The second seating takes place 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Info: 133 Firehouse Road, Pocono Pines, 570-703-9170, facebook.com/PoconoLakeWesleyanChurch

From 2021:Pocono cows will be honored at peaceful Hindu Thanksgiving ceremony

First Presbyterian Church

Enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal with turkey, sides and beverages from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Info: 575 Main St., Stroudsburg, 570-421-7751,fpcstroudsburg.org

The Church of St. Luke

The church invites the public to a Thanksgiving dinner (dine-in) or takeout from noon to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day for veterans, seniors, and residents of Stroudsburg.

Info: 818 Main St., Stroudsburg, 570-421-9097,churchofsaintluke.org

Community Thanksgiving dinners are planned in the Wayne and Pike County area on Thursday, Nov. 24. These dinners are provided at no cost, while donations are accepted.

Good Shepherd Episcopal Church

Good Shepard hosts Thanksgiving dinners which may be picked up, or arranged for delivery between 11 a.m. to noon (no dine-in). Reservations are needed by Friday November 18 by calling 570-296-8123.

Dinners can be picked up at the Delaware Township Municipal Building.

Info: 116 Wilson Hill Road, Dingmans Ferry.

Hawley United Methodist Church

"Thanksgiving with Friends" is celebrated at Hawley United Methodist Church from noon to 2 p.m.

Reservations are optional. Take-outs are available. Call 570-226-3875.

Info: 315 Church St. Hawley.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army at Ladore Conference Center is hosting their annual community Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reservations are required by Wednesday, November 23 by calling 570-488-6129.

Info: 398 South St., Waymart.

Comments / 1

Related
Newswatch 16

Rifle bear season underway in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA, Pa. — A weekend-long hunt to bag a bear ended in success for Sean Reedy of Hershey. He and his buddies were hunting in Tunkhannock Township, near Long Pond, when a bear made its way in their direction. "We started hunting yesterday, or actually Saturday, and we started...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Travel Maven

This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must Visit

Between the magical Christmas light displays, festive decorations, and tree-lighting celebrations, there are so many ways to usher in the holiday season here in the Constitution State. One of the best and most exciting Christmas markets is set to return this year and it is a must-visit destination. Keep reading to learn more.
NEWINGTON, CT
WBRE

PawPaw trees planted on South River Street

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A type of tree native to the Eastern US is now part of the Wilkes-Barre Area Community Garden. Some group members braved the cold Sunday to plant a half-dozen PawPaw trees at their plot of land on the 400 block of South River Street. The trees are expected to grow […]
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NewsChannel 36

Grandparents, Officials Discuss Challenges and Resources for Raising Grandchildren as Result of Addiction Crisis

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - According to Pennsylvania officials, nearly 260,000 children live in households headed by grandparents or other relatives. The number of grandparents raising grandchildren is rising, and in many cases is due to the drug overdose crisis. On Aug 31, International Overdose Awareness Day, Department of Drug and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
etxview.com

Young singer from Schuylkill County could perform at Pennsylvania Farm Show

One of Schuylkill County’s young singing talents will have the opportunity to perform at the 2023 Pennsylvania Farm Show. Mia Bixler, 6, of Schuylkill Haven, turned in an impressive vocal performance during a recent contest hosted by the farm show. Her competition included dozens of young singers from around the commonwealth, who all vied for the opportunity to perform the national anthem at the show.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
thehighlandernews.org

Mis Main Eats: Mirakuya in Wilkes-Barre

I took a trip to Wilkes-Barre to the home of what was once Chili’s restaurant but is now the new location of Japanese cuisine restaurant Mirakuya. Mirakuya has always held a special place in my heart, being a restaurant my family used to frequent, but the old restaurant was beginning to look run down and was in a poor location, so we stopped going.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania launches new service for veterans

Among the many things Pennsylvania’s Deputy Adjutant General for Veterans Affairs Brigadier General Maureen Weigl oversees is PA VetConnect, a new resource for veterans. “That is a system that we’ve created at the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs to help anybody know how to help a veteran whether you have an aunt an uncle or a brother that served that might be struggling,” she said.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Times Leader

Enthusiasm for a new endeavor

Thank you for welcoming The Wright Center for Community Health and Graduate Medical Education to Wilkes-Barre. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Over the next several months, the residents of Wilkes-Barre and surrounding Wyoming Valley communities are going to notice considerable exciting activity at 169 North Pennsylvania...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Pocono Record

Pocono Record

2K+
Followers
874
Post
362K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Stroudsburg, PA from Pocono Record.

 http://poconorecord.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy