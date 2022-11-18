Light up Ocala, music and more: Fun things to do this weekend in Ocala/Marion County

THIS WEEKEND

'Late Night Catechism'

The internationally famous interactive comedy show will be presented at St. Mark the Evangelist, 7081 SE County Road 42, Summerfield, on Nov. 18 at 2 and 7 p.m. An irrepressible nun teaches an adult catechism course to unpredictable new students: the audience. Tickets $28, available at www.stmarcrcc.com. More at 919-880-8799 or patmorrow2016@gmail.com.

Marco Bojorquez and 'CuBop'

Reilly Noir presents this jazz show at the NOMA Black Box, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala, on Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25 for general audience; VIP tables available at $125. More at 352-351-1606 or www.reillyartscenter.com.

Classic Albums Live - U2’s 'The Joshua Tree'

Experience CAL perform music from the legendary Irish band’s 1987 Grammy-winning Album of the Year on Nov. 18 at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala, with songs including “Where The Streets Have No Name” and “With or Without You.” Tickets from $20; performance at 7:30 p.m. More at 352-351-1606 or www.reillyartscenter.com.

Light Up Ocala

The tradition continues from 4 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19 on the downtown square. As the City of Ocala says on its website: "Light Up Ocala is a longstanding community tradition to kick off the holidays that attracts thousands to downtown Ocala. This year marks the 38th anniversary of the holiday merry making event!" There will be 100 plus vendors, food and live entertainment. The Junior Sunshine holiday parade includes a special appearance by Santa. And at the end of the evening, downtown Ocala will shine with holiday lights.

The Magic of Bronze Bell Choir

The Congregational Church, 15421 S. U.S. 301 in Summerfield, hosts the Orlando choir in concert Nov. 19 at 4 p.m. Tickets $25; proceeds benefit the Infant and Toddler Pantry, in addition to the educational and performance work of the Bell Choir. More at www.thecongregationalchurc.org or 352-693-4545.

Coronation: 'Messiah' and more

The Ocala Symphony Orchestra and Chorus, with guest soloists and conductor Joshua Mazur, present selections from Handel’s Music for Royal Fireworks, Messiah, and Mozart’s Coronation Mass in C major at 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala. More at https://www.reillyartscenter.com/events/handels-messiah/

Sunday Sampler Concert

The Will McLean Foundation welcomes 2PM to the historic Dunnellon Depot, 12061 S. Williams St., Dunnellon, on Nov. 20 for an eclectic mix of original songs to classic and obscure covers and well-known standards. Performance is at 2 p.m.; donation is $15 cash at the door. More at www.2pmband.com, www.willmclean.com or info@2pmband.com.

COMING SOON

Gala of Royal Horses

This event will be at the Grand Oaks Resort, 3000 Marion County Road, Weirsdale, on Nov. 26. More at www.galaoftheroyalhorses.com.

'Coming Back Like a Song'

This nostalgic musical play will be onstage at the Ocala Civic Theatre Dec. 1-18. More at ocalacivictheatre.com

Symphony Under the Lights

This free event will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 in Tuscawilla Park at the Reilly Arts Center's outdoor stage, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala. Bring chairs and blankets and enjoy the sounds of the Ocala Symphony Orchestra and Ocala Youth Symphony.

Steeln’ Peaches - An Allman Brothers Revue

Steeln’ Peaches returns to the Marion Theatre, 50 S. Magnolia Ave., Ocala. Dec. 2 for an 8 p.m. show. Tickets from $15. The Marion hosts a full bar with an exciting cocktail menu, snacks and soft drinks. More at 352-351-1606 or www.marionthetre.org.

'Paper Thin' and 'Shadow Deep'

The Appleton Museum, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, opens new exhibits on Dec. 3. One features Jacksonville-based Hiromi Mizugai Moneyhun's three-dimensional, cut-paper artwork. The other features the work of Gainesville-based poet and visual artist Debora Gregor, who presents 28 mixed-media works created during the pandemic lockdown in 2019-2021. These exhibits will be up through June 18.

'Trains for Christmas 2022 Show'

"Trains for Christmas" is a free show presented by the Meadowbrook Model Railroaders. It will be held 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at Holy Faith Episcopal Church, 19924 W. Blue Cove Drive, Dunnellon. More at 352-209-5422 or wmquast@gmail.com.

Pops! Goes the Holidays

The Ocala Symphony Orchestra's annual holiday concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala. More at https://www.reillyartscenter.com/

Kingdom of the Sun Concert Band's ' 'tis the Season' concerts

The Kingdom of the Sun Concert Band will perform holiday favorites at 2 p.m. Dec. 3 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at the Marion Technical Institute auditorium, 1614 E. Fort King St., Ocala. The performances are free and open to the public.

Marion Civic Chorale community chorus holiday performances

The chorale will perform delightful favorites and inspirational songs to celebrate the holidays at 3 p.m. Dec. 4 at St. George Anglican Cathedral, 5646 SE 28th St., Ocala; and 3 p.m. Dec. 11 at Fort King Presbyterian Church 13 NE 36th Ave., Ocala. Concerts are free to the public; donations to help fund the annual Grat L. Rosazza music scholarship are appreciated. More at www.marionchorale.org or https://www.facebook.com/groups/marioncivicchorale/

'The Nutcracker'

The classic ballet, presented by Dance Alive National Ballet, will be on stage at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7-9 at the Reilly Arts Center, 500 NE Ninth St., Ocala. Tickets from $15. More at https://www.reillyartscenter.com/

'Sleighin' It: A Holiday Cabaret'

This production from the Ocala Civic Theatre's Creative Arts Student Troupe will be on OCT's outdoor stage Dec. 9-11. Organizers call it a "festive cabaret celebrating all we love about the winter holidays." More at https://ocalacivictheatre.com/

Ocala Christmas Parade

The annual Christmas parade will step off at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 10. The parade begins at Southeast 25th Avenue and Fort King Street. It goes north to East Silver Springs Boulevard, then west on the boulevard to Northeast Eighth Avenue, then north to Northeast Third Street, just before Tuscawilla Park. More at https://ocalachristmasparade.org/

'Big and Bold'

This exhibition will be on view in the Edith-Marie Gallery at the Appleton Museum of Art from Dec. 16 through May 21. All works are of modern and contemporary art, many of which have never been on display at the Appleton.

ONGOING

'A Dickens Christmas: The Urban Family’s Holiday Exhibition'

The Appleton Museum, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala, is lit with twinkling lights and large-scale decorations as this annual tradition returns. The exhibit will be up through Jan. 8. This beloved annual display from the collection of the Dr. Paul Urban family offers the architecture, customs and history of Victorian England in this miniature village, alongside an extensive collection of nutcrackers from all over the world. Also on display are Christmas trees decorated by participating community groups and organizations. More at www.appletonmuseum.org or 352-854-2322, ext. 1565.

'Best of the Season' exhibition

The Visual Arts Society presents an exhibition at the CF Webber Gallery, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala, Nov. 7- Dec. 8. This annual favorite includes a variety of styles and mediums. “Best of the Season” is one of two annual opportunities for society members to display their works. Opening reception Nov. 18 from 5-7 p.m. Free and open to the public. More at 352-854-2322, ext. 1664.

Blow Up II - Inflatable Contemporary Art

Larger-than-life inflatable art has transformed the Edith-Marie Appleton Gallery and museum lobby at the Appleton Museum, 4333 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays. This exhibition, up through Dec. 11, explores the imaginative and often whimsical ways artists use air as a tool for creating large-scale sculpture, with work from eight renowned artists of the medium. Special events will be announced throughout the life of this exhibit. More at www.appletonmuseum.org or 352-291-4455.

‘Looking on the Brighter Side'

This exhibit from Jennifer Weigel is up through Jan. 9 at the Ocala Recreation and Parks Administration building, 828 NE Eighth Ave., and Eighth Avenue Adult Activity Center, 830 NE Eighth Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Free and open to the public. A city news release describes Weigel as "a multi-disciplinary mixed-media, conceptual artist" whose work "utilizes a wide range of media to convey her ideas, including assemblage, drawing, fibers, installation, jewelry, paint, performance, photography, video and writing." More at www.jenniferweigelart.com, 352-629-8447, artinfo@ocalafl.org or www.ocalafl.org/artincityspaces.

'Colorful Pleasures'

This art exhibit from Christine Dozier is up through Jan. 17 at the Ocala International Airport, 1770 SW 60th Ave., Suite 600. Free and open to the public. Dozier, an Ocala resident and Memphis native, works in oils and acrylics. More at www.christinedozier.com, 352-629-8447, artinfo@ocalafl.org or www.ocalafl.org/artincityspaces.

'A Floral Retrospective'

This exhibit of Gregory Dirr's work is up through Dec. 9 at the Clerk’s Office in Ocala City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave. Free and open to the public. Boca Raton-based Dirr is described in an Ocala city news release as "an interdisciplinary visual artist, creating work as a cathartic response to his surroundings with a focus on environmental conservation." The clerk's office is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. More at www.gregorydirr.com, 352-629-8447, artinfo@ocalafl.org or www.ocalafl.org/artincityspaces.

'Squares Without Stitches'

This exhibit is up at the Barbara Gaskin Washington Adult Activity Center, 210 NW 12th Ave., Ocala, through Jan. 12. Hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free and open to the public. More at www.ocalafl.org/recpark, 352-368-5517 and Ocala Rec Park on Facebook.

'Finding Beauty'

This exhibit features costumes, set photos, interactive experiences and sketches, along with a plethora of fabrics and video of the costume design process. These objects, from the Appleton Museum’s permanent collection, inspired the art and design for the Ocala Civic Theatre’s recent production of "Beauty and the Beast." This exhibit runs through the winter of 2022. The museum is at 4337 E. Silver Springs Blvd., Ocala. More at www.appletonmuseum.org.