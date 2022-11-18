ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week in Review: Nora district hotel, condo sales and new restaurant alert

By Rob Landers, Palm Beach Post
Business owner, Keith James critic Rodney Mayo files to run for mayor of West Palm Beach

Rodney Mayo, a business owner and frequent critic of West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, has filed paperwork to run for the city's top job. "I did not make this decision lightly nor without great thought," Mayo wrote in a Facebook post announcing his candidacy. "After I came to the realization our current mayor would be unopposed in this election, I decided to make the commitment."
Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends

Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
Delray Beach’s Seagate Hotel & Spa Balances Upscale Boutique and Laid-Back Escape

Immediately upon stepping into the lobby of the luxurious Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, Florida, which has stood the test of time for nearly 100 years, guests come face-to-face with dozens of tropical fish (in an aquarium, of course, one of five featured at the property). Aside from the lobby aquarium, the hotel hosts two in the common areas, one actual shark tank in the restaurant, and one jellyfish tank in the bar).
Registered Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Here’s Where He Lives

Dennis Well Was Convicted Out Of State. Now Lives In South Florida. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest registered sexual predator to call South Palm Beach County home is Dennis Ray Wells. Wells was convicted in 2013 of the predatory criminal sexual assault […]
Mango Optic, with AI-Enhanced Teleoptometry, Virtual-Try-on, and a Sweet Twist to Patient Service, Arriving Soon in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FL —Mango Optic, a family-owned optical boutique offering cutting-edge. teleoptometry eye exams, virtual try-ons, and a unique customer experience, is slated to open at. Lakeside Centre, Boca Raton, on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Mango Optic will showcase luxury and premium eyewear in its vibrant showroom from iconic.
Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man

Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
Plans for funds from Broward's penny surtax

In November 2018, Broward County voters approved a 30-year one-cent sales tax to increase mobility and address challenges in the county’s transportation system. On every dollar spent on taxable items, 1 cent is added in sales tax. The revenue goes to improving public transportation, from adding light rails and upgrading bridges and roads to adding express buses and developing sidewalks.
