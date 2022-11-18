ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trooper presented with award at Fox Nation Awards after saving thousands from a DUI driver

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 4 days ago
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was presented with an award at the Fox Nation Awards on Thursday for saving thousands of runners from a drunk driver.

Trooper Toni Schuck received the Back the Blue award at the Fox Nation Awards in Hollywood after stopping a car from potentially driving into the 7,000 people gathered for the Armed Forces Skyway 10K at the Sunshine Skyway Bridge on March 6.

Previously:Trooper returns to work after crashing car to stop DUI suspect at 10K race

The impaired driver was less than half a mile from runners and was traveling at an estimated 100 mph when Schuck drove into her path, officials said.

The 26-year law enforcement veteran suffered extensive injuries from the crash and was hospitalized. After months of physical therapy and chiropractor visits, Schuck returned to work on June 14.

The driver, 52-year-old Kristen Kay Watts, was originally charged with driving under the influence with serious injury, two counts of DUI with property damage, two counts of reckless driving involving injury and property damage.

Watts will stand trial in late November.

