UGA soccer season ends in NCAA tourney loss

The seventh-seeded University of Georgia soccer team closed out one of the strongest seasons in program history with a 3-1 loss to second-seeded North Carolina Thursday evening in the NCAA Championship Second Round before 1,152 spectators at Dorrance Field.

Facing the nation’s most prolific program, Georgia (13-6-3, 5-3-2 SEC) avoided a clean sheet as junior defender Madison Haugen scored an unassisted goal in the 77th minute, the Bulldogs’ first-ever score against the Tar Heels in five meetings. North Carolina (17-4-1, 8-2-0 ACC) led the shot count, 17-8, along with an 8-2 advantage in shots on frame. Freshman goalkeeper Jordan Brown finished her truncated first campaign with five saves as she suffered the first regulation loss of her career.

Shots were few and far between for both teams in the early going until North Carolina struck first with a goal from Ally Sentnor in the 23rd minute, weaving through the Georgia backline for an unassisted goal. The Bulldogs were only able to muster two shots in the first half, heading to the locker room with a one-goal deficit.

The Tar Heels asserted themselves early in the second half as Talia Dellaperuta scored in the 51st minute, depositing an assist from Avery Patterson in the bottom left corner of the net. Six minutes later, Sentnor added to the lead with her second goal of the evening and fourth of the NCAA Tournament. With the two goals, Sentnor became the first opposing player to post a brace since Taylor Malham for Arkansas on Oct. 3, 2021.

Down three goals, the Bulldogs’ attack intensified with six shots in the period. The persistence finally paid off in the 77th minute with Haugen’s goal, which was set up by a free kick from Brown and a subsequent deflection to the Cumming native just outside the 18. The Tar Heels held firm in the final 13 minutes as they advanced to face sixth-seeded BYU in Saturday’s Round of 16 match. Earlier in the day, the Cougars topped Stanford, 5-4, in penalties following a 1-1 draw in regulation.

©2022 Cox Media Group