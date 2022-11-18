ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Where to see big Christmas light displays around Indianapolis in 2022

By Domenica Bongiovanni, Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
Watching millions of lights sparkle against the night sky's dark canvas is a long-beloved Indianapolis tradition. Hoosiers increasingly have their pick of displays as more have taken up residence over the years in Central Indiana.

These glistening shows have life-sized (and sometimes even larger) scenes that you can walk or drive through, depending on the location.

Christmas Nights of Lights

The two-mile ride will take you past towering singing snowmen, a Nativity scene, Candyland, a huge American flag and a wall of lights, among other displays. Tune your radio to the right channel to hear it synchronized to Christmas music to accompany the tour.

Magic of Lights

Nov. 18-Jan. 1. Ruoff Music Center, 12880 E. 146th St. in Noblesville. Starting $20 a vehicle for a limited time. magicoflights.com

Drive through displays, illuminated canopies and digital animation for this tour, where you'll see a 32-foot-tall Barbie, dinosaurs celebrating Christmas, monster trucks and a 200-foot-long light tunnel, among other attractions.

Newfields Winterlights 2022:What's new and how to buy tickets for the holiday light show

Winterlights at Newfields

Nov. 20-Jan. 8. Newfields, 4000 Michigan Road. Public: $29 adults, $25 seniors (ages 55 and up), $22 youth (ages 6-17), $2 access pass. Free for kids ages 5 and under. Members: $22 adults, $15 youth (ages 6-17), $2 access pass. Buy tickets in advance. discovernewfields.org/winterlights

The Landscape of Light that dances to music from the "Nutcracker" and Lilly House's bright decorations will return. New this year are the "Big Piñata" sculpture; "Astraeus," which will bring light outside Lilly House; and the Glowing Garden, where color blossoms will be on display.

Reynolds light display

Nov. 25-Dec. 22. Conner Prairie, 13400 Allisonville Road in Fishers. $22 nonmembers, $11 members. bit.ly/3UpSBKg

The display — with thousands of lights — is part of the annual "A Merry Prairie Holiday," which will include the 3D projection mapping of "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" on the William Conner House.

Contact IndyStar reporter Domenica Bongiovanni at 317-444-7339 or d.bongiovanni@indystar.com. Follow her on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter: @domenicareports.

