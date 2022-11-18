The tall and short of it: Williamsville football fueled in part by its offensive line

WILLIAMSVILLE — Williamsville started the season with two seniors on its offensive line. But for the last seven games, the Bullets have had three.

Senior Kenny Spaniol was inserted after Corbin Stewart broke his collarbone in Williamsville’s 41-12 win over Athens in Week 5.

“Coach (Will) Peters walks up to me and says, ‘Kenny, Corbin’s not looking too good; we’re going to need you to start working out at o-line' and I was like, ‘Oh boy,’” Spaniol said. “I always had it in the back of my mind it could happen but I didn’t think it would be a reality.”

Spaniol joined seniors Jacob Finley and Noah Hauke. Stewart, a sophomore, started the year on the o-line with fellow sophomores Carson Beattie at center and right tackle Matthew Crouch.

Those five will line up as No. 3 Williamsville (11-1) hosts No. 4 Tolono Unity (11-1) in a Class 3A state semifinal at 2 p.m. Saturday at Paul Jenkins Field. It is a rematch of last year’s 3A quarterfinal which Unity won 28-7. Unity finished second to Byron in the 3A title game.

Spaniol’s growth

Finley, a 6-foot-8, 290-pound right tackle, said Spaniol’s growth in those seven games has been monumental.

“Just helping him out where he needs to go and obviously he stepped up,” Finley said. “A lot of us didn’t believe in him at first but … I’ve seen him come so far — so far. It’s incredible.”

The former defensive lineman is now a one-way player for the Bullets. At 6-foot, he has enough speed and agility to make up for a lot of strength, he said.

“I don’t have the biggest size in the world, but I’m pretty quick off the ball and I feel like I can get people moved,” Spaniol said. “I like hitting people hard initially and knocking people off their spot but I can’t win the strength battle.”

Hauke a left guard, knows what the learning curve on the offensive line feels like. He went through it in the offseason and in the first few games of the season.

“At the beginning of the season, we’d go to open gyms and Kenny was always there with the o-line,” Hauke said. “Since it’s my first year starting, I was really (mad) when Corbin got hurt. I saw it and everything. But I always had it in the back of my mind that Kenny was going to get it done because he’s that kind of guy who keeps working when he needs to.

“You’ve got to get better, you’ve got to show up to practice and you’ve got to be willing to put in the effort.”

Hauke moved from middle linebacker a year ago to the offensive line this season but a knee injury in 2021 prevented him from getting much playing time.

Stand tall, Finley

Finley said he always exceeded the size limits for junior football quarterbacks and running backs. He was destined to play on the offensive line.

Hauke, who stands at 5-8, said Finley was already tall in middle school and he just kept growing.

“We always knew he was a beast,” Hauke said. “Coming into high school, he was around 6-3 and he just sprouted up. It’s crazy. I’ve never seen anyone as big as him. It’s a gift to have him on our side.

“He’s literally a whole foot taller than me.”

Spaniol said Finley’s size is almost always a conversation starter — in game — from opponents.

“I think back to Pleasant Plains and they were all like, ‘How tall are you?’ Everyone’s looking up to him; it’s so funny,” Spaniol said. “I love looking at pictures of us, too, because it’s me and then Jacob. It’s a big difference.”

Finley was offered a chance to play college football at Illinois State as a preferred walk-on and got a scholarship offer from Eastern Illinois on Tuesday.

Williamsville coach Aaron Kunz thinks Finley — who Kunz said he believes still has growth and body maturation ahead of him — could see more offers come his way soon.

Ready for Unity

Williamsville is 1-2 against Tolono Unity in the postseason. The Rockets beat Williamsville 10-7 in the third round of the 2012 3A playoffs before the Bullets trounced Unity 45-7 in the second round the following season. The two schools didn’t meet again until last year. If there’s a trend where Williamsville beats Unity the season after having its year come to a close at the hands of the Rockets, the Bullets will win.

But nothing is guaranteed. Two games do not make a trend. The players know it will be a challenge to make the 3A state championship game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Nov. 25.

“We need to get our blocks down,” Hauke said. “If we’re able to run the ball successfully, they’re not going to be able to control our run game and our pass game. If we do what do, we should be just fine.”

Finley says Williamsville's 24-20 loss to Maroa-Forsyth in Week 7 may have been what the team needed.

“Everyone was devasted by it but personally, I thought it was good for us,” Finley said. “We needed a good wake-up call. You need a reality check like that, and I really think it started making us take football more serious, practice more serious and the little things.”

