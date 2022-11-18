Bulldog hoops this evening in Athens

There is Georgia Bulldog basketball tonight at Stegeman Coliseum, a 7 o’clock tip against the Bucknell Bison. The Georgia Bulldogs, under new head coach Mike White, are 2-1 on the young season.

From Mike Mobley, UGA Sports Communications…

The Starting Five

• Friday’s game is technically part of the Greenlight Sunshine Slam presented by Discount Tire.

• UGA is 2-0 all-time against Bucknell, securing victories during the 1972-73 and 1991-92 seasons in Athens.

• UGA’s 5 returning letterwinners accounted for 60.9 percent of the Bulldogs’ points last season.

• 5 of UGA’s 6 new transfers – Anselem, Hill, Holt, Moncrieffe & McBride – have played on NCAA Tourney teams.

• UGA has signed a top-25 recruiting class comprised of 2 top-100 prospects according to ESPN.com.

The Opening Tip

The Georgia Bulldogs will host the Bucknell Bison on Friday night in the first of a trio of outings that are part of the Greenlight Sunshine Slam presented by Discount Tire.

Following Friday’s game, both the Bulldogs and the Bison will travel to Florida on Saturday for games on Monday and Tuesday at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach.

The tournament features two four-team brackets competing in Daytona next week. The Bulldogs are in the “Beach Bracket” with Saint Joseph’s, UAB and South Florida. Bucknell’s “Ocean Bracket” quartet also features Presbyterian, Austin Peach and Albany.

All eight teams will also play an on-campus contest with an opponent from the other bracket, which is tonight’s contest for Georgia.

Keepin An Eye On: Entering Today’s Game . . .

Mike White is...

• 5 wins from 250 for his career

Braelen Bridges is...

• 114 points from 1,000 for his career

• 61 rebounds from 500 for his career

Jailyn Ingram is...

• 70 points from 1,500 for his career

• 16 rebounds from 700 for his career

Series History With Bucknell

Georgia won both of its previous meetings with the Bison, matchups at the then-Georgia Coliseum during the 1972-73 and 1991-92 seasons.

On Dec. 1, 1991, Litterial Green and Kendall Rhine scored 23 and 22 points, respectively, to lead the Bulldogs in a 93-90 victory over Bucknell.

After Georgia led by a dozen points, 45-33, at halftime, the Bison exploded for 57 points in the second stanza. Bucknell converted on 7-of-12 3-point attempts and 18-of-25 trips to the line after intermission.

Mike Bright poured in a game-high 29 points for the Bison, while Patrick King chipped in 20.

Scouting The Bison

Bucknell is 2-1 on the young season and sports some eye-catching team statistics.

The Bison score to the tune of 84.0 points per game, but the efficiency in which they do so is even more impressive. Bucknell is shooting 55.4 percent from the field as a team, including an even 50.0 clip from 3-point range. As of Thursday, those percentages ranked No. 11 and No. 3 nationally, respectively. In effective field goal percentage, which gives extra weight to 3-point shots to provide a more complete assessment of a team’s shooting efficiency, Bucknell ranked No. 5 nationally at 65.5.

The Bison are averaging 11.3 makes from behind the 3-point arc per game.

Four of Bucknell’s five starters average double digits – Xander Rice at 15.7 ppg, Andre Screen at 15.0 ppg, Elvin Edmonds IV at 11.3 ppg and Alex Timmerman at 10.3 ppg. Timmerman paces the Bison on the boards at 6.0 rpg.

