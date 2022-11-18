ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Mike Kohler looks to restore trust in county. Here's what the new commissioner has planned.

By Jim Little, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s84mt_0jFSdmam00

Mike Kohler will enter the Escambia County District 2 commissioner office Tuesday with the goal of restoring trust in the office and the county.

Both Kohler and District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender will take their oaths of office Tuesday morning for four-year terms on the County Commission.

Kohler, a retired Navy captain with 33 years of service, told the News Journal he is entering the office listening and learning about everything in the county government.

"Just from my background in the Navy, when you come into a new job, you want to be in the look-and-learn phase, rather than try to solve everything in the first month," Kohler said.

Kohler spent large parts of his Navy career in Pensacola, obtained his nursing degree from Pensacola State College and a master's degree from the University of West Florida. He was commander of Navy Hospital Pensacola and at his last posting in the Navy was executive officer of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command located at NAS Pensacola.

Nov. 8 election:Robert Bender wins reelection to Escambia County Commission District 4 seat

The District 2 race occurred during the Aug. 23 primary, and as all three candidates were Republicans, the primary was open to all registered voters to decide the race. Kohler won by 18 points against two other Republican candidates with 47.35% of the vote.

Kohler said he has a long list of things he wants to get done, including ensuring the county does everything it can to support the missions at NAS Pensacola, improve the safety of Gulf Beach Highway and Sorrento Road, improve water quality and improve parks and recreation facilities in District 2.

Kohler said for the first few months in office, he would focus on restoring trust in the District 2 office.

"I really want to try to build a decent relationship with the other commissioners so that hopefully they'll work with me to get some stuff done in District 2," Kohler said. "I know the people in District 2 really feel like they've been underserved."

Kohler said he attended nearly every neighborhood association meeting in the district in the last year and believes people in the district are hopeful to see a change in the county.

Kohler on working with commissioners: 'I'm hoping I can make some amends'

A commissioner needs at least two other commissioners' support to move any project forward. For the last eight years, Doug Underhill represented District 2. Underhill was always an outsider on the county commission, but in the last two years Underhill's position became more tenuous.

Underhill's last few projects were only approved when Underhill pledged District 2 discretionary funds to move them forward as he blasted the rest of the commission over the lucrative local option retirement plan while finding himself facing ethics charges.

The Florida Ethics Commission voted last month to recommend that Underhill be removed from the commission. Gov. Ron DeSantis has not decided on the recommendation.

Kohler said he hopes he is not "held hostage" by the actions of his predecessor, who he pointed out did not support him during his election campaign.

"I'm hoping I can make some amends and just go in and prove to them that I'm not an enemy," Kohler said.

Kohler will have to navigate that while also following the Sunshine Law, which prohibits county commissioners from discussing anything that could potentially come before the board outside of county commission meetings.

Kohler has already made one decision to not opt-in to the controversial local option retirement program for elected officials and senior leadership that is now the subject of a lawsuit between the county and Clerk of Court Pam Childers.

"It may be legal, but it's not moral or ethically correct for me," Kohler said. "And I don't think that anyone should be treated differently than the road crew or anyone else."

Retirement controversy:Pam Childers seeks ruling in Escambia County lawsuit over retirement contributions

He said he didn't want to say more about the issue as it would be decided by the courts.

Navy Point living shoreline project

Kohler said he's been meeting with county directors and staff over the last few weeks and has been thoroughly impressed by the county employees he's met.

"They need a lot more credit," Kohler said. "They work hard."

Kohler said one of the biggest areas he has concerns about at the county is the staffing and capacity of the county jail, as he went on a recent tour of the facility.

"We need to do something with that sooner rather than later," Kohler said.

One issue Kohler will have to weigh in on soon is the fate of the Navy Point Living Shoreline project. The County Commission has directed staff to come up with a plan to remove all of the oyster shells reefs, which are failing and spreading oyster shells across the beaches.

Kohler said he's spoken with several neighborhood groups in the area, and while many say something needs to be done about the project, no one he's spoken with is in favor of the complete removal of all of the oyster shells.

"Most of them want to clean up the broken bags, move them off Gibbs point, and maybe augment the bags now," Kohler said. "That's what I've been hearing."

Military missions at NAS Pensacola

Kohler said a major issue he's concerned about is keeping all of the current military missions at NAS Pensacola and pointed to the NAS Pensacola Compatible Use Study as something everyone should be paying attention to.

The NAS Pensacola Compatible Use Study is a joint planning effort between the county, Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, and the federal government that is evaluating land use and other issues surrounding the military bases in Escambia County, according to the study's website.

Kohler said he remembers when the Navy Hospital lost several services it used to offer, and he doesn't want to see that happen again.

"My No. 1 concern is to preserve everything on Corry (Station) and NAS Pensacola — everything — and it should concern every one of the commissioners," Kohler said. "Because here's why, 35% of the economic growth in this county is due to the NAS Pensacola and Corry Station, so if we were to lose any of that, it would be detrimental to the county."

Kohler said one way to do that is cleaning up the blight around NAS Pensacola, and he's interested in looking into the county's Community Redevelopment Agency as a way to do that.

"If you look from Gulf Beach (Highway) to Navy Boulevard, couldn't you beautify it like (the city) did (with Belmont) DeVilliers?" Kohler said. "I mean, we take all our fallen heroes into there, and their last stop is going through blight, then be buried in Barrancas Cemetery. It kind of bothers me."

Kohler said if he can improve that, he would consider his time as a commissioner successful.

"This is a military community, and we can do better by our veterans than that," Kohler said.

Parks in District 2, EDATE program

Kohler said he also wants to improve the parks in District 2 and pointed to Lexington Terrance Dog Park as an area the county could quickly improve.

Kohler said he also supports using economic incentives such as county tax breaks like the EDATE program voters renewed on Nov. 8 to be able to recruit new companies to the county.

"In principle, I'm not for it, but because every other community has incentives, you have to have it," Kohler said. "So if you don't have it, you can't really expect (to compete) because there are other communities that are going to be using incentives to bring business in. So, if you want to have a competitive market, you got to have those incentives."

Kohler said the transition to his new office has been going smoothly as he's been able to meet with some county directors, and he's communicated with Underhill's office, though he noted he had not spoken directly with Underhill.

"Being in the Navy, I had to go into big jobs. When I took over in New Orleans, they basically relieved the OIC (officer in charge) and I had 48 hours to take over," Kohler said. "It's OK. That's why I'm not going to go in, you know, guns blazing. You got to learn things."

The swearing-in ceremony will be at 9 a.m. at the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building on Tuesday.

Jim Little can be reached at jwlittle@pnj.com and 850-208-9827.

Comments / 1

Related
WEAR

Pensacola native LaRuby May inducted into UDC Law Hall of Fame

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola native LaRuby May was inducted into the inaugural class of the University of District of Columbia Law Alumni Hall of Fame Thursday night. May joined three other alumnae in the honor. She was chosen from a list of nearly 50 nominees. May is the sister of...
PENSACOLA, FL
wuwf.org

Robinson leaves Mayor's office, but remains ready to serve elsewhere

There’s a changing of the guard at Pensacola City Hall, as D.C. Reeves prepares to take the mayor’s chair from Grover Robinson. “I'm announcing that I will not be seeking reelection in 2022. There's no doubt that the last year certainly has been more than trying. It's been probably five years combined into one,” said Robinson in March of last year.
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa, Walton traffic advisory for Nov. 20-26

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola to receive $5.95 million for Bayou Texar Outfalls Project

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The City of Pensacola has announced a $5.95 million RESTORE funding award for the Bayou Texar Outfalls Project. The city said the award will help improve Bayou Texar water quality through the addition of five underground stormwater treatment units along the bayou. “This funding is monumental in the City of Pensacola’s […]
PENSACOLA, FL
Atmore Advance

Atmore man arrested by Okaloosa County, Fla. on misdemeanor warrants

An Atmore man was arrested by a neighboring agency on misdemeanor warrants Nov. 15, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Tondrae Forney, 19, of Atmore, was apprehended during a traffic stop and had several misdemeanor warrants with the APD.
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Giraffe at Gulf Breeze Zoo dies unexpectedly

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Gulf Breeze Zoo announced on Monday that Jigsaw, its beloved male reticulated giraffe, recently died unexpectedly. The zoo said Jigsaw was found unresponsive in his night house by his keepers during their morning opening rounds and necropsy results showed Jigsaw died of natural causes. “The Gulf Breeze Zoo family, […]
GULF BREEZE, FL
CBS 42

1 dead, 1 injured in explosion at Florida oil facility

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An explosion at an oil facility in north Escambia killed one and injured another on Friday, according to county officials. Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue responded to a call at Fannie and Carnley Roads at an oil facility in the northern part of Escambia County at 1:27 p.m., Friday. […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pensacola PD to deliver Thanksgiving groceries to local families

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the third year, Pensacola Police Department will be delivering all the groceries needed for a basic Thanksgiving meal to a number of local families during the week of Thanksgiving. PPD officers will be delivering the Thanksgiving groceries 29 families in the community, totaling 141 individuals,...
PENSACOLA, FL
AL.com

WAWA leases land in Fairhope

Out-of-state investors paid $4.9 million for a 106,208-square-foot retail building at 5425 U.S. 90 in the Tillman’s Corner area of Mobile, according to David Dexter and Leigh Rendfrey of CRE Mobile, who handled the transaction. America’s Thrift Store will continue to operate in the 50,854-square-feet of space in the building they have occupied since 2007. The new owners will convert the remaining space into a climate controlled self-storage facility. It was previously occupied by Alorica.
FAIRHOPE, AL
OBA

Orange Beach announces streets in 2022 resurfacing project

Orange Beach, Ala. – (OBA) – Orange Beach is set to begin its annual paving of city streets in the coming weeks for the 2022 resurfacing project. The Orange Beach City Council voted in September to award this year's resurfacing project to Arrington Curb & Excavation, Inc., which had the lowest bid. The total cost is $376,443 and covers 15 city streets. The work is scheduled to be complete by mid-December with paving beginning on the streets in the Bear Point area.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WEAR

Two Northwest Florida Gold Star families surprised with mortgage payoffs

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced Friday it has paid off the mortgages held on the Florida homes of three Gold Star families, including two from Northwest Florida. Army Chief Warrant Officer Stephen Shull - Nokomis. Navy Lieutenant Commander David Meadows - Niceville. USMC Captain Dustin Lukasiewicz - Navarre. Foundation...
FLORIDA STATE
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy