Mike Kohler looks to restore trust in county. Here's what the new commissioner has planned.

Mike Kohler will enter the Escambia County District 2 commissioner office Tuesday with the goal of restoring trust in the office and the county.

Both Kohler and District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender will take their oaths of office Tuesday morning for four-year terms on the County Commission.

Kohler, a retired Navy captain with 33 years of service, told the News Journal he is entering the office listening and learning about everything in the county government.

"Just from my background in the Navy, when you come into a new job, you want to be in the look-and-learn phase, rather than try to solve everything in the first month," Kohler said.

Kohler spent large parts of his Navy career in Pensacola, obtained his nursing degree from Pensacola State College and a master's degree from the University of West Florida. He was commander of Navy Hospital Pensacola and at his last posting in the Navy was executive officer of the Navy Medicine Operational Training Command located at NAS Pensacola.

The District 2 race occurred during the Aug. 23 primary, and as all three candidates were Republicans, the primary was open to all registered voters to decide the race. Kohler won by 18 points against two other Republican candidates with 47.35% of the vote.

Kohler said he has a long list of things he wants to get done, including ensuring the county does everything it can to support the missions at NAS Pensacola, improve the safety of Gulf Beach Highway and Sorrento Road, improve water quality and improve parks and recreation facilities in District 2.

Kohler said for the first few months in office, he would focus on restoring trust in the District 2 office.

"I really want to try to build a decent relationship with the other commissioners so that hopefully they'll work with me to get some stuff done in District 2," Kohler said. "I know the people in District 2 really feel like they've been underserved."

Kohler said he attended nearly every neighborhood association meeting in the district in the last year and believes people in the district are hopeful to see a change in the county.

Kohler on working with commissioners: 'I'm hoping I can make some amends'

A commissioner needs at least two other commissioners' support to move any project forward. For the last eight years, Doug Underhill represented District 2. Underhill was always an outsider on the county commission, but in the last two years Underhill's position became more tenuous.

Underhill's last few projects were only approved when Underhill pledged District 2 discretionary funds to move them forward as he blasted the rest of the commission over the lucrative local option retirement plan while finding himself facing ethics charges.

The Florida Ethics Commission voted last month to recommend that Underhill be removed from the commission. Gov. Ron DeSantis has not decided on the recommendation.

Kohler said he hopes he is not "held hostage" by the actions of his predecessor, who he pointed out did not support him during his election campaign.

"I'm hoping I can make some amends and just go in and prove to them that I'm not an enemy," Kohler said.

Kohler will have to navigate that while also following the Sunshine Law, which prohibits county commissioners from discussing anything that could potentially come before the board outside of county commission meetings.

Kohler has already made one decision to not opt-in to the controversial local option retirement program for elected officials and senior leadership that is now the subject of a lawsuit between the county and Clerk of Court Pam Childers.

"It may be legal, but it's not moral or ethically correct for me," Kohler said. "And I don't think that anyone should be treated differently than the road crew or anyone else."

He said he didn't want to say more about the issue as it would be decided by the courts.

Navy Point living shoreline project

Kohler said he's been meeting with county directors and staff over the last few weeks and has been thoroughly impressed by the county employees he's met.

"They need a lot more credit," Kohler said. "They work hard."

Kohler said one of the biggest areas he has concerns about at the county is the staffing and capacity of the county jail, as he went on a recent tour of the facility.

"We need to do something with that sooner rather than later," Kohler said.

One issue Kohler will have to weigh in on soon is the fate of the Navy Point Living Shoreline project. The County Commission has directed staff to come up with a plan to remove all of the oyster shells reefs, which are failing and spreading oyster shells across the beaches.

Kohler said he's spoken with several neighborhood groups in the area, and while many say something needs to be done about the project, no one he's spoken with is in favor of the complete removal of all of the oyster shells.

"Most of them want to clean up the broken bags, move them off Gibbs point, and maybe augment the bags now," Kohler said. "That's what I've been hearing."

Military missions at NAS Pensacola

Kohler said a major issue he's concerned about is keeping all of the current military missions at NAS Pensacola and pointed to the NAS Pensacola Compatible Use Study as something everyone should be paying attention to.

The NAS Pensacola Compatible Use Study is a joint planning effort between the county, Pensacola, Gulf Breeze, and the federal government that is evaluating land use and other issues surrounding the military bases in Escambia County, according to the study's website.

Kohler said he remembers when the Navy Hospital lost several services it used to offer, and he doesn't want to see that happen again.

"My No. 1 concern is to preserve everything on Corry (Station) and NAS Pensacola — everything — and it should concern every one of the commissioners," Kohler said. "Because here's why, 35% of the economic growth in this county is due to the NAS Pensacola and Corry Station, so if we were to lose any of that, it would be detrimental to the county."

Kohler said one way to do that is cleaning up the blight around NAS Pensacola, and he's interested in looking into the county's Community Redevelopment Agency as a way to do that.

"If you look from Gulf Beach (Highway) to Navy Boulevard, couldn't you beautify it like (the city) did (with Belmont) DeVilliers?" Kohler said. "I mean, we take all our fallen heroes into there, and their last stop is going through blight, then be buried in Barrancas Cemetery. It kind of bothers me."

Kohler said if he can improve that, he would consider his time as a commissioner successful.

"This is a military community, and we can do better by our veterans than that," Kohler said.

Parks in District 2, EDATE program

Kohler said he also wants to improve the parks in District 2 and pointed to Lexington Terrance Dog Park as an area the county could quickly improve.

Kohler said he also supports using economic incentives such as county tax breaks like the EDATE program voters renewed on Nov. 8 to be able to recruit new companies to the county.

"In principle, I'm not for it, but because every other community has incentives, you have to have it," Kohler said. "So if you don't have it, you can't really expect (to compete) because there are other communities that are going to be using incentives to bring business in. So, if you want to have a competitive market, you got to have those incentives."

Kohler said the transition to his new office has been going smoothly as he's been able to meet with some county directors, and he's communicated with Underhill's office, though he noted he had not spoken directly with Underhill.

"Being in the Navy, I had to go into big jobs. When I took over in New Orleans, they basically relieved the OIC (officer in charge) and I had 48 hours to take over," Kohler said. "It's OK. That's why I'm not going to go in, you know, guns blazing. You got to learn things."

The swearing-in ceremony will be at 9 a.m. at the Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building on Tuesday.

