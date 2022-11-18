ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield's Phoenix Center to host Transgender Day of Remembrance memorial

By Tiffani Jackson, State Journal-Register
A candlelight memorial for transgender lives lost to violence will be held in Springfield on Sunday.

The event, the Transgender Day of Remembrance, will take place at 6 p.m. at the Phoenix Center's Out on Adams storefront, 413 E. Adams St.

"We do this every year to remember the transgender men and women whose lives have been lost due to transphobia and hate," Phoenix Center executive director Jonna Cooley said. "It will be very somber and only last about 20 minutes.”

According to a recent Human Rights Campaign annual report, at least 32 transgender and gender nonconforming people died from violence in the U.S. in 2022.

Local news:Mountain lion captured in Springfield doing well at Indiana rescue center

The report also said there have been at least 302 violent deaths of transgender and gender nonconforming people since the organization began tracking in 2013.

“It’s (the memorial) even more important now because we’re still seeing people die due to transphobic violence and the rise of laws that are targeting the trans community, " said Rachel Lisbeth who is the LGBTQ task force leader for the Resistor Sisterhood. "Usually we remember those who've died from violence but we also remember that the suicide rate for trans and gender nonconforming individuals is very high because of a society that does not allow them space.”

With 162 anti-LGBTQ bills introduced across the country this year, according to a July ACLU report, Lisbeth said affirmation and being an ally is the best way to stop the violence.

"If you have a transgender youth in your life affirm them because all of these laws are causing transphobic violence and suicide," Lisbeth said. “It's important because trans and non gender conforming individuals, specifically those individuals of color, face violence at a rate higher than so many other groups."

There will be a reading of names of victims who’ve died across the country at the memorial along with speeches from a variety of speakers. A candlelight walk around the Old State Capitol will follow.

For more information visit www.phoenixcenterspringfield.org or call 217-528-5253

