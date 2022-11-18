ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

'Quiet ambassador' Danielle Moore honored by The Lord's Place for her efforts to end homelessness

By Jodie Wagner, Palm Beach Daily News
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WCPJI_0jFSddeF00

Palm Beach Mayor Danielle Moore was honored Thursday for her efforts to prevent and end homelessness in Palm Beach County.

The longtime president of the Palm Beach-based Mary Alice Fortin Foundation was presented with the Ending Homelessness Award by the Lord's Place at its annual Ending Homelessness Breakfast at the Kravis Center.

The Lord's Place, a nonprofit social services organization based in West Palm Beach, spreads awareness and raises funds to provide the resources, programs and services needed to break the cycle of homelessness in Palm Beach County.

Its services include supportive housing, graduate housing, employment and training, clinical and care coordination, and prevention services.

A longtime supporter of The Lord's Place, Moore gave a $4 million lead gift to its Home for Good Campaign through the Fortin Foundation, a private family foundation she has led since 1993.

"This is a great organization," Moore said Thursday. "We're passionate about helping end homelessness in Palm Beach County. The goal is this organization wouldn't have to exist, but it does. You see, in the area that we are, that the homelessness problem is increasing. We're just happy to be able to help in any way that we can."

Launched in 2019, the Home for Good Campaign will allow the Lord's Place to expand its main campus in West Palm Beach and build multi-generational women's housing in Lake Worth Beach.

Last summer, the agency began building a 25,000-square-foot building on the footprint of its main campus at 2808 N. Australian Ave. Expected to open in March, it will offer supportive housing, job training and placement, a catering kitchen, community engagement services, outreach and a re-entry program.

It also will be home to a newly remodeled Café Joshua, a restaurant setting where those who are homeless are treated with respect and dignity, and are encouraged to enter the agency's programs, said Diana Stanley, CEO of the Lord's Place.

The campus will be renamed the Fortin Family Campus.

"Dani is one of those individuals who has just stayed with us throughout it all, and the Mary Alice Fortin Foundation has been one of our biggest supporters," Stanley told the Daily News. "We all know what an amazing leader Dani is. She's just this incredible leader who has changed the landscape of politics and policy.

"But what some people don't know is what a great heart she has. She's got this very gentle, sweet, kind heart. I love the fact that she always understands how somebody could end up being poor or homeless. She doesn't judge that. That's the part of her we wanted to honor."

Moore accepted her award during a sold-out breakfast event that included presentations from Stanley and other Lord's Place executives, as well as testimonials from Palm Beach County residents who were helped by the agency.

More than 600 people attended the event, which traditionally is held the week before Thanksgiving.

"This event is really about the community coming together," Stanley said. "It kicks off the holiday season with gratitude. We're able to listen to stories of hope and redemption. We always give out our Ending Homelessness Award, and Dani was a no-brainer. She's been this quiet ambassador beside us for years."

For information on the Lord's Place, visit https://thelordsplace.org/.

Jodie Wagner is a journalist at the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach her at jwagner@pbdailynews.com. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

Comments / 1

Related
nomadlawyer.org

Boynton Beach : Amazing Place To Explore With Your Friends

Whether you are a tourist or a resident, there are many fun things to do in Boynton Beach. From shopping to visiting the nature center, there is something for everyone to do. Whether you’re looking for a quiet spot to birdwatch or are looking for a family outing, the Green Cay Nature Center and Wetlands in Boynton Beach, Florida is a great place to spend the day. This nature center is part of the Palm Beach County Nature Center system and is free to visit.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Registered Predator Moves To Delray Beach, Here’s Where He Lives

Dennis Well Was Convicted Out Of State. Now Lives In South Florida. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The latest registered sexual predator to call South Palm Beach County home is Dennis Ray Wells. Wells was convicted in 2013 of the predatory criminal sexual assault […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

HCA Florida Westside Hospital Completes First TCAR Procedure

November 21, 2022 – HCA Florida Westside Hospital, a 250-bed facility, and part of HCA Florida Healthcare, the largest healthcare system in the state, is pleased to announce it has completed its first elective Trans-carotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR) procedure. The minimally invasive surgery was completed by HCA Florida Healthcare...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Federal lawsuit alleges former police officer and Boynton Beach violated teen’s civil rights in deadly dirt bike chase

The family of Stanley Davis III has filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Boynton Beach and former police officer Mark Sohn, alleging Sohn violated Davis III’s civil rights when he chased him on Dec. 26, 2021, ultimately leading the boy to crash his dirt bike and die. The complaint, filed last week on behalf of the 13-year-old boy’s parents, seeks a jury trial and monetary damages. ...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
myboca.us

Celebrating the Holidays in Boca

Time to celebrate! The holidays are here, and the City of Boca Raton has a variety of festive events and programs the whole family can enjoy this season. Holiday parades, festive nights downtown, a boat parade, and recreation programs are planned through the end of the year. COMMUNITY EVENTS. Experience...
BOCA RATON, FL
matadornetwork.com

Delray Beach’s Seagate Hotel & Spa Balances Upscale Boutique and Laid-Back Escape

Immediately upon stepping into the lobby of the luxurious Seagate Hotel & Spa in Delray Beach, Florida, which has stood the test of time for nearly 100 years, guests come face-to-face with dozens of tropical fish (in an aquarium, of course, one of five featured at the property). Aside from the lobby aquarium, the hotel hosts two in the common areas, one actual shark tank in the restaurant, and one jellyfish tank in the bar).
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

REMINDER: Tonight Is City Of Boca Raton Holiday Lighting Ceremony

Expect Traffic Issues In, Around Mizner Park All Evening. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A quick reminder to anyone wanting to take part in the City of Boca Raton holiday lighting festivities, or anyone who thinks they’re going to easily get in and out […]
BOCA RATON, FL
The Palm Beach Post

The Palm Beach Post

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
279K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Daily News.

 http://palmbeachdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy