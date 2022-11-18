"I can really say that I achieved all my goals and even better" - Felix Auger-Aliassime reflects on his outstanding breakout season

Novak Djokovic started playing tennis at age four and it was the beginning of what might just end up being the greatest tennis career of all time. Djokovic confirmed his status as the best in the men's game by going undefeated at the ATP Finals beating Ruud in the final. He didn't finish number one but he also missed more than half of the season so ending up in the top 5 is a great result in itself.

20 HOURS AGO