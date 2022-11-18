"I can really say that I achieved all my goals and even better" - Felix Auger-Aliassime reflects on his outstanding breakout season

Read full article on original website
Swiatek, Kyrgios and McEnroe all react to Djokovic's ATP Finals triumph: "Absolute machine"
Quite a few tennis players followed the 2022 ATP Finals and some of them reacted to Djokovic winning the event. Djokovic wanted to win the ATP Finals badly because it has been seven years since he last won it. He did it, and in quite remarkable fashion as well going undefeated at the event that features some of the best players in the world.
Mouratoglou reflects on Djokovic's ATP Finals triumph: "The most impressive thing about Novak is his ability to win without being close to his best level"
Patrick Mouratoglou reflected on Djokovic's ATP Finals win by pointing out how he's able to win matches even though he's nowhere close to his best. Winning the ATP Finals doesn't happen by chance and you truly need to prove you're better than the players there. Most of those players are players that have performed the best over the course of the past year so that makes the triumph even more significant.
Rajeev Ram blasts Team USA for omitting him from Davis Cup Finals squad - " i put in a lot of hard work this year to help the team get there"
American doubles specialist Rajeev Ram and Great Britain's Joe Salisbury added yet another big title to their cabinet on Sunday by winning the 2022 ATP Finals in the doubles category. In a press conference after the match, Ram, when asked if he was disappointed at being left out of Team...
History maker Djokovic seals ATP Finals crown: "the fact that I waited seven years makes this victory even sweeter and even bigger"
Novak Djokovic won the ATP Finals for the first time in seven years and he was really happy about being able to do so. Djokovic took on Casper Ruud and defeated him for the 4th time in his career to lift the trophy. It's a significant trophy in many ways for Djokovic, quite a historic one due to the stats attached to it and he was glad about it:
Djokovic Returns To The Australian Open As Ban Is Lifted
Tennis fans in Australia were denied the chance to see Novak Djokovic challenge for the Australian Open last year owing to his personally held stand point on Covid vaccines and although fans were split on his ultimate deportation and the headlines that were created, given Australia's struggles with the pandemic many more agreed with the decisions taken by 'Fortress Australia' although banning him from the country for three years did not sit well.
"I had my bags packed, I was waiting" - Goran Ivanisevic, coach of Novak Djokovic, on the apprehensive period before the Serbian's US Open ban
Novak Djokovic’s coach Goran Ivanisevic recently reflected on the Serb’s turbulent 2022 season after his historic sixth ATP Finals win. The 21-time Grand Slam champion ended the season with a magnificent victory at the ATP Finals, however, his year had no shortage of drama. Djokovic’s unvaccinated status saw him being deported from Down Under during the 2022 Australian Open. He further faced a ban from all North American tournaments, including the US Open.
Djokovic doesn't believe he is best player in the world: "No I'm fifth, Alcaraz is the number one he deserves it"
Despite going undefeated at the 2022 ATP Finals, Djokovic remains humble calling himself the 5th best player in the world as opposed to the best. Djokovic dominated at the 2022 ATP Finals getting to the final without dropping a match and he won the final against Ruud as well. Speaking after the match, Djokovic remained humble explaining that he's not the best player in the world:
VIDEO: New footage emerges of Djokovic's first tennis lesson
Novak Djokovic started playing tennis at age four and it was the beginning of what might just end up being the greatest tennis career of all time. Djokovic confirmed his status as the best in the men's game by going undefeated at the ATP Finals beating Ruud in the final. He didn't finish number one but he also missed more than half of the season so ending up in the top 5 is a great result in itself.
McEnroe believes Gauff will ‘move the needle’ in women’s tennis when milestone occurs: “When and if she becomes a multiple Slam champion”
Patrick McEnroe thinks that Coco Gauff can move the needle in tennis like few can but she'll need to become a grand slam champion. Gauff is undoubtedly popular in the tennis world however her appeal has not reached the masses. Her presence at the WTA Finals was not enough to draw in large crowds of people despite being one of the young superstars of the game.
Ivanisevic warns Djokovic’s rivals as season ends: “Now he's even better. Now he always wants to improve”
Goran Ivanisevic has warned the ATP Tour ahead of next year claiming that the Serbian will be even better next year. Djokovic missed a lot of time this year due to various factors but he'll be back next year and Ivanisevic believes Djokovic will be even better. The Serbian finished off the year with a superb performance at the ATP Finals where he won the trophy by beating Casper Ruud in straight sets in the final.
Ruud on one result he'd change in tennis: "I wish I could change Nadal's 2012 Australian Open loss to Djokovic"
Casper Ruud would want to change Nadal's loss to Djokovic at the 2012 Australian Open if he could because he wanted him to win badly. Ruud was a young man ten years ago watching the Australian Open final between Djokovic and Nadal. It was an epic match that was won by Djokovic but Ruud was a dedicated Nadal fan and the loss still bugs him to this day.
Djokovic moves up three spots in ATP Year End Top 10, Alcaraz finishes on top
We have a new top 10 after the conclusion of the ATP Finals with some slight movement happening on this Monday. The ATP Finals were exciting and delivered some good tennis. Novak Djokovic finished on top winning all of his matches at the event and it's earned 1,500 points which got him back into the top 5. The Serbian is now ranked number 5 which is still not the number one rank he wants but better than before.
Former coach of Sharapova, Williams sisters Nick Bollettieri still fighting: "I am still alive and kicking, not much can keep this old Italian down for long"
Nick Bollettieri coached many greats over the years and he's still kicking around after reports of his ill health. Bollettieri turned 91 earlier this year and recently there has been growing speculation about his rapidly failing health. While the coach is not as healthy as he once was he's still kicking around.
"Dasha deserves this one" - Serena Williams' coach Rennae Stubbs picks Daria Saville to win WTA Comeback player of the year award over the American
Tennis legend Serena Williams returned to the WTA Tour at Wimbledon after a year on the sidelines. She then announced her retirement from tennis in August, just before the 2022 US Open, and had a poignant send-off after losing to Ajla Tomljanovic in New York. The American was recently nominated...
Roddick responds to fan on best player of 2022 debate: “I’d take Rafael Nadal's two Slams over anyone else’s year”
Andy Roddick clashed with a fan on Twitter over which player had the best year overall as Roddick took Alcaraz. Andy Roddick is very active on social media and he often shares his thoughts about tennis on there. He debates with people as well and he responded to a fan calling him out about not praising Nadal enough. The fan pointed out how Roddick did not praise Nadal enough for what he did this year:
Djokovic extends big titles lead over Nadal and Federer with ATP Finals triumph
Novak Djokovic has extended his lead over Federer and Nadal in the 'big trophies' category as he now has 65. Novak Djokovic added another big trophy to his trophy cabinet and it's another one from the ATP Finals. He defeated Casper Ruud in the final to get it and he continued to write new chapters of history with his tennis. The big trophies in tennis are grand slams, ATP masters trophies, ATP Finals trophies and the gold medal at the Olympics.
Djokovic return to Australian Open has seen GOAT debate conclusion more likely according to Wilander: "We really would like to know who we can label No 1 of all time"
Novak Djokovic will play at the Australian Open once more with Mats Wilander believing it a good thing for the GOAT debate. Wilander like many often shared his views on the ever-changing GOAT debate in tennis but he thinks the Australian Open could finally provide a conclusion. Djokovic has dominated the grand slam event for years and is widely expected to do so next year upon his return.
"I can say I'm already hungry to have a good result" - Casper Ruud aims to keep momentum going with good performance at 2023 Australian Open
Casper Ruud, by his own estimation, overachieved during the 2022 ATP Tour season. Following his defeat to Novak Djokovic in Sunday's ATP Finals title match, the 23-year-old Norwegian will finish the year at World No.3 in the ATP Rankings. His lofty position is reward for three tour-level titles this season,...
Alcaraz and Nadal become first non-American pair to finish year in top two of Year End Top Ten
Carlos Alcaraz finished the year as number one and Rafael Nadal finished second as they become the first non-American par to finish the year ranked like that. We've seen players from the same country finish number one and number two in the rankings before but we've never seen players born outside of the US do it. The last time it happened before this year was in 1996 when Chang and Sampras finished number one and two.
Pablo Carreno-Busta knows Spain Davis Cup charge up against it without Alcaraz and Nadal: "But we have a good team and we will do our best"
Spain was favoured to win the Davis Cup Finals due to hosting it in Malaga as well as having a superb team however they will be without their best. Rafael Nadal was never going to play at the Finals anyways but they will be without number one player Carlos Alcaraz who suffered an abdominal injury in Paris. The team will be represented by pretty strong players like Bautista Agut and Carreno Busta with a couple of them playing doubles.
