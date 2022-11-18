COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Flagler back in NCAA Tournament after overcoming regular-season losses

Though Flagler College is about to make its seventh NCAA Tournament appearance since 2009, it was anything but business as usual this season.

A new coach in Skylar Lopas and a roster consisting of just two players not listed as a freshman or sophomore, there were certainly bumps along the way in the form of nine losses against 18 wins so far.

But to hear Lopas and fourth-year junior Kennedy Muff tell it, the postseason peak is a direct result of some regular-season valleys.

“The biggest thing coach said when he came into the job when we first had a team meeting was, ‘Our goal is to win in November,’” Muff said. “Our goal the entire time this whole season was not to win matches right off the bat, but to learn about ourselves and grow with ourselves. So far, we’ve been doing that.”

Whatever the Saints needed to learn, they seemed to have done it in the nick of time, surviving back-to-back, five-set thrillers in the Peach Belt Conference semifinals (against Lander) and finals (USC Aiken) to claim their seventh conference tournament title and first since 2017. Flagler earned the sixth seed in the Division II Southeast Regional and will face Carson-Newman at noon on Friday in Wingate, N.C.

Upon arriving at Flagler after a three-year stint on the staff at the University of Florida, Lopas said he wasn’t exactly trying to reinvent the wheel with former coach Matt Affolder leaving the program in a good place. So, when the results didn’t necessarily come immediately in a 5-6 start, and staring at a team with 10 sophomores and two freshmen, Lopas said trying to keep the team together was his biggest worry.

“It’s the toughest part of the job,” Lopas said. “But most people agree that you learn more in losses. I’m fortunate to have an amazing staff with a mentor of mine, (volunteer assistant) Nick Sheronis, who is a wealth of knowledge. After that first weekend didn’t go so well, he explained to me that in losses, everyone has to take responsibility and that’s really what it’s been about for us – responsibility and accountability.”

Leaning on leaders

According to Lopas, much of the embracing of those philosophies started with Huff and Logan Garcia, a middle hitter and the team’s lone listed senior, now in her fifth season. And now, as the team ventures further into the postseason, he said he relies on both to continue to drive the team.

“I actually don’t say too much to them, they’ve played in these kinds of moments their whole career and I just let the rest of the team follow,” Lopas said.

But it’s more than just experience that’s set the tone all season.

“They’re very different when they go about their business but both take the sport and matches very seriously,” Lopas said. “My first day on the job, I was fiddling with my keys trying to get in the office. It was summer and most of the athletes had gone home and it was just after 8 a.m. and here’s Kennedy Muff in the gym. She had a friend tossing her balls because no coaches are allowed to work with players at that time, but she’s maniacally going through her work. Having that example is amazing for our team.

“And all summer, Logan Garcia as been one of the hardest-working people on our team. She’s worked multiple jobs her whole career just to make ends meet. Here she is, working 60 hours a week in the summer and still finds time to come in and get time in the gym. It’s impressive how much this means to them.”

School ties

For Muff, Friday’s match is personal.

Carson-Newman sophomore libero McKenna Hall was a high school teammate of Muff’s with both attending Wetosha Central in Wisconsin.

According to Muff, the friendly trash talk began as soon as matchups were announced.

“We called each other right after the selection show the other night,” Muff said. “I was on the phone and said, ‘I can’t wait to beat you,’ and she said, ‘Alright, we’re coming for you.’ But I love her.

“We’re super excited and I respect her a bunch. All of our high school friends are going crazy right now. They’re having watch parties.”

Cross country competing as well

Both the Flagler men’s and women’s cross country teams will also compete this weekend with the two squads running in the Southeast Regional meet at Wingate, N.C. The men’s race begins at 10 a.m. with the women taking to the course at 11:15.

