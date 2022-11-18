Read full article on original website
Related
KEDM
Elon Musk allows Donald Trump back on Twitter
Former president Donald Trump's Twitter account will be reinstated under the social media company's owner, billionaire Elon Musk. Musk polled Twitter users on Friday and Saturday asking them whether Trump should be reinstated and on Saturday evening, he tweeted, "The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei."
Why Trump is again dominating the coverage, skewering pundits and prosecutors
In the space of five days, Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Merrick Garland blew up the political landscape and the media has been consumed by each explosion.
KEDM
Latest on Ukraine: Kherson revives as war rounds 9th month (Nov. 21)
As the week begins, here's a look ahead and a roundup of key developments from the past week. Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched Feb. 24, will pass the nine-month mark this week. Areas of control in Ukraine mapped out by security analysts continue to shift. After Russia pulled out of Kherson this month, analysts say Russian forces may ramp up their operations elsewhere, in the eastern Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.
KEDM
How Russia is weaponizing the Ukrainian winter
IZIUM, Ukraine — The gas line was punctured by shrapnel. Plastic sheets now hang where the windows were. A single electric heat lamp is all there is to keep the home from freezing. Halyna Zahorodnikh, who is 71, wears layers of fleece in the apartment to stay warm. She...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine’s power grid destroyed on a ‘colossal’ scale after Russian strikes, says energy chief
Head of Ukraine’s power grid operator says almost no thermal or hydroelectric stations left unscathed by Russian attacks
KEDM
Did the world make progress on climate change? Here's what was decided at global talks
Contentious climate negotiations ended in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, as negotiators from around the world finalized a modest deal to help control global warming and pay for the costs of a hotter Earth. Deep-seated tensions flared between richer countries that have prospered by burning fossil fuels, and developing ones, which are...
Comments / 0