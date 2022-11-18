ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

milfordmirror.com

Connecticut's top girls soccer performances from the CIAC tournaments

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. A look at some of the top performers in girls soccer from the CIAC state tournament:. Annabel Edwards, Staples: Had a hat trick in a 7-minute stretch in the second half to help the Wreckers defeat Cheshire 4-0 and win the Class LL state championship.
NEW LONDON, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford seeks waiver from state-approved literacy program

MILFORD — The state's newly approved Right to Read Act is an educational overreach, according to Superintendent Anna Cutaia, with financial and instructional ramifications that could ultimately hurt the district. The Right to Read Act is legislation designed to improve grade-school reading curricula across the state. The legislation calls...
MILFORD, CT
milfordmirror.com

West Hartford Center master plan could bring 'dramatic changes' to major roadways

WEST HARTFORD — Town officials said progress is being made in the West Hartford Center Infrastructure Master Plan project that could bring "dramatic changes" to some of the area's major roadways. Duane Martin, West Hartford's director of community development, said in updating the town's Community Planning and Economic Development...
milfordmirror.com

Susan Campbell (opinion): Celebrating this Thanksgiving takes a special kind of courage

I’m sitting in a beautiful Bridgeport church, waiting for a funeral to begin. I didn’t know the man whose life we’re celebrating, but I know his daughter and have listened to her stories about her father for years. I always thought of him as a man of great passions, and as the church fills with friends and loved ones, the organ sends to the heavens the first chords of “Day By Day.”
BRIDGEPORT, CT

