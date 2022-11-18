I’m sitting in a beautiful Bridgeport church, waiting for a funeral to begin. I didn’t know the man whose life we’re celebrating, but I know his daughter and have listened to her stories about her father for years. I always thought of him as a man of great passions, and as the church fills with friends and loved ones, the organ sends to the heavens the first chords of “Day By Day.”

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 4 HOURS AGO