Jacksonville Area Golf Association Scholarship Trust tournament increases funds over 2021

By Garry Smits, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago
The Jacksonville Area Golf Association Scholarship Trust tournament got a bump this year.

Twenty-two four-player teams competed at the Deerwood Country Club last Monday in the 19th annual JAGA Scholarship Golf Classic. There were some low scores in the gross and net divisions but the best number on the golf course was this: the tournament raised $24,000 for the JAGA Charitable Trust, an increase of $3,500 over last year's tournament.

The JAGA Charitable Trust annually awards scholarships to Northeast Florida college students. Since the Trust was formed in 1974, JAGA has awarded $1.8 million in aid to 375 students.

JAGA currently is supporting 40 students with $2,000 renewable yearly grants. The recipients represent 21 JAGA member clubs and are attending 26 colleges.

Raising money through a golf tournament began in 2003 through the direction of the late Bill Black.

“JAGA knows there are many worthy charitable entities to support in the greater Jacksonville area,” said Scholarship Trust Classic chairman Michael McKenny of the Timuquana Country Club. “We can’t thank the companies and individuals enough who saw fit to get behind this year’s JAGA Scholarship Golf Classic."

Gross division first place was shared by two teams, Todd Bork, Cary Helton, Josh Kennedy and Chris Henderson; and Stefan Brunt, Jeff Johnstone, Wen Bray and Greg Dieboldt with a 15-under 57. The net champions were Thomas Keiper, Mark Casper, Larry Stark and Daniel Isbell (53).

Netting a victory

Brian King of Fernandina Beach and Ken Wilson of Spring Hill combined to shoot 9-under-par 135 at the Citrus Hills Golf and Country Club in Hernando to win the 50-59 year-old division of the Florida State Golf Association Two-Man Net Shootout.

King and Wilson took a huge lead with a 63 under a scramble format in the first round, then held on with a 72 in the best-ball second round to win by three shots.

Locals help win PGA Cup

Stephanie Connelley-Eiswerth of San Jose and Jennifer Borocz of the North Florida Section PGA helped the U.S. win the Women's PGA Cup recently at the Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M. Borocz score of 74 was counted in the first round and Connelley-Eiswerth had a pair of 70s in the second and third round. The U.S. beat Canada by two shots. ... Pete Davison, who was the first head of golf operations when the TPC Sawgrass opened in 1980, passed away. a few months after his wife Jayne died. Davison was a key figure in developing the TPC Network and his wife oversaw TPC merchandising. ... Wes Tucker of St. Johns Golf Club was elected president of the Northern Chapter PGA succeeding Matt Borocz. Carl Miller of the World Golf Village is the vice president. Borocz, director of golf and assistant general manager at TPC Sawgrass, has been elected secretary of the North Florida PGA Section. ... The Ponte Vedra Inn & Club Lagoon Course is closed for renovation work to the fairways, greens and bunkers. Plans are to re-open in August.

Contact Garry Smits at gsmits@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter @GSmitter

