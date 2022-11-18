Can Georgia Southern stop the run, and other things to watch when Eagles play Marshall

STATESBORO — It may sound like a broken record at this point of the football season, but until Georgia Southern fixes its porous run defense, the Eagles will keep hearing the same tune.

Opponents with a strong rushing attack, such as Saturday's foe in Marshall, will pound at the Eagles until they prove they can stop it, and maybe run some more.

"Being honest, being a defensive player on the team the past two weeks, we've gotten embarrassed in the run game," sixth-year defensive end Justin Ellis on Monday in reference to consecutive losses to South Alabama (321 yards allowed) and Louisiana (242).

"That's going to have to change this week," he said about the game between the host Eagles (5-5, 2-4 Sun Belt) and the Thundering Herd (6-4, 3-3 SBC) at 6 p.m. Saturday at Paulson Stadium (ESPN+). "If we can shut down the run, we'll win this game. That's what it'll come down to."

Georgia Southern ranks 129th of 131 FBS teams in rushing defense, allowing 224.9 yards per game, including 5.66 yards per attempt and 22 touchdowns on the ground.

It's a big reason why the Eagles rank 128th in total defense (479.6 ypg). They are 103rd in passing yards allowed (253.7; with 28 TDs). They've yielded 6.53 yards per play.

For a comparison, Marshall is ninth in the FBS in total defense (274 ypg; 4.33 yard per play); third in rushing defense (82.4; including 2.62 yards per attempt and six TDs on the ground); and 29th in passing defense (194.0 ypg, with 10 TDs).

It's been season-long issue as Georgia Southern's defense has been gashed by some of the best rushers in the league (i.e., South Alabama's La'Damian Webb for 247 yards and four touchdowns) and some outside the league (i.e., UAB's DeWayne McBride for 223 yards and four TDs).

Future is now: These Georgia Southern football players have emerged as the Eagles' future — and present

Going bowling?: Latest college football bowl predictions for Georgia Southern, including a 2022 rematch

Game-day information: Georgia Southern football hosts Marshall on Saturday: Kickoff, how to watch and more

Get Eagles news in your inbox: Sign-up for our free, weekly newsletter on all things Georgia Southern sports

On deck is Marshall, ranked No. 29 in FBS with 193.4 yards per game, and sixth-year player Khalan Laborn. The 5-foot-11, 212-pound transfer from Florida State leads the SBC and is sixth in the FBS with 1,253 yards on 253 carries. His average of 125.3 yards per game is seventh.

"He's a great running back," Ellis said. "We're just going to have to bring it. We know we haven't been able to stop the run. Teams are going to try to run the ball on us. It's our job really to lock in and focus on our techniques and play our gaps. If we do that, we'll be able to stop it."

Ellis said Laborn is adept at jump cuts — quickly changing direction and slicing through open spaces to the inside or outside in the defense covering assigned running lanes, or gaps. Thus, the emphasis on being "gap sound."

"This week it's going to be extra important for everyone to be responsible for their gap," Ellis said. "You have to take pride in being accountable for your assignment, your gap, and understanding the importance of it."

Ellis noted the contrast in the defense's performance in the first half and second half ("It's night and day," he said) against Louisiana, which scored 20 points in the second quarter en route to a 36-17 home victory on Nov. 10.

"Things that can't happen in the run game were happening in the run game in the first half. That's why you see those big, explosive plays," he said. "You just had to refocus on your job in the second half."

He said the defense didn't change schemes, and the Ragin' Cajuns didn't do anything GS wasn't prepared for. The Eagles just played better in the second half on defense.

Georgia Southern head coach Clay Helton had expressed the same view earlier Monday, and commended the players for improved play in the second half when Louisiana was limited to three field goals.

"It wasn't the calls, because we loaded the box. It was guys getting out of gaps," Helton said.

He said that the defense wasn't helped by the Eagles offense going 2 of 14 on third-down conversions, which was more difficult because of inefficiency on first and second downs to set up third-and-long situations. Throw in some offensive penalties for a team that had been very good about avoiding flags this season, and Louisiana making some plays on special teams, and a bad night got worse.

"So it was a perfect storm in all three phases for a (second) quarter that created that separation," Helton said.

In addition to Georgia Southern's run defense, here are four other things to watch for on Saturday:

Georgia Southern's receiving corps aging younger

Injuries are a part of the game, and when they stack up at one position, they become a concern.

Georgia Southern's depth at wide receiver has been tested with season-ending injuries to Sam Kenerson (Game 2), Amare Jones (Game 8) and Derwin Burgess Jr. (Game 10). The versatile Jones, also a punt and kickoff returner, was a veteran presence with sure hands who was a favorite target (35 receptions, 483 yards, six TDs).

Burgess, a sophomore starter, has made spectacular catches seem routine, especially on fade patterns to the end zone, and had 58 receptions for 717 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns before suffering a leg bone injury against Louisiana.

Redshirt senior Jeremy Singleton , a transfer from Houston, has 48 catches for 508 yards and two TDs. He suffered a low ankle sprain in Game 9 against South Alabama and has been limited.

"I think he'll be more healthy and more effective within this game," Helton said.

That's welcome news, with GS relying on new players, including true freshmen Marcus Sanders Jr. (starting last week for Singleton and this week for Burgess), Dalen Cobb and Joshua "Jet" Thompson . The trio made "significant" plays when they got opportunities in the past two weeks, Helton said.

"They're going to have to do that again for us," he said.

Helton did not give away the game plan for Saturday, but with quarterback Kyle Vantrease among the top passers in the country, expect the Eagles to still put the ball in the air.

Georgia Southern is ranked fifth in FBS in passing offense (333.5 yards per game). Vantrease is third in passing yards per game (330.20), fourth in yards (3,302 on 285-of-467 passing) and tied for 22nd in TD passes (21).

"I'm really, really confident in our young wideouts and the ability to still spread the field and be able to be effective within the pass game," Helton said. "Plus, the job that Kyle's doing within it. We're not going to abandon the pass game, but we are going to be smart in what we do and be able to still spread the field and take advantage of what the defense gives us."

When the Eagles do attempt to pass, keep track of Marshall standouts such as defensive back Micah Abraham (tied for second in FBS with five interceptions) and defensive lineman Owen Porter (tied for 17th with 7.5 sacks).

"One of the big priorities for us this week is protecting Kyle (Vantrease), especially with this crew that can get to you with four rushers," said Helton, whose team ranks second in FBS with just five sacks allowed in 10 games. "They will bring some zone pressures they're very effective with."

Marshall's run defense vs. Georgia Southern

There's so much going right with Marshall right now, and rushing defense is a big reason the Thundering Herd is yielding just 16.10 points a game (eighth best in FBS). GS is 27th in scoring offense at 34.3 points a game.

As mentioned above, the run defense is allowing 82.4 yards a game. Georgia Southern, historically a run-heavy option offense, has become much more balanced — even pass heavy — under first-year coach Helton and his new offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis .

The Eagles rank 80th in rushing offense at 141 yards per game on 301 attempts for a 4.69 average.

Jalen White , a junior in his first season as a starter, is 49th in the FBS at 77.1 yards per game (149 carries, 10 TDs).

White and running backs Gerald Green and OJ Arnold could take on a bigger role as rushers and receiving targets with the wide receivers ailing. The tight ends also may get more attention. Helton's not saying. Not exactly.

"Obviously we've still got a bunch of great skill players within this offense," Helton said. "I don't think we can reinvent the wheel. I think we've got to be selective in what we do with the specific players that we have."

Analysis: Clock ticking on Georgia Southern to earn bowl invitation with two football games left

Recap: Defensive shortcomings and other takeaways from Georgia Southern's bad loss at Louisiana

Podcast exclusive: NFL QB Kyle Vantrease? Defense rising? Exclusive breakdown with Georgia Southern's Clay Helton

Marshall's defense is stubborn on third down

The Thundering Herd is among the FBS leaders on defense, and they're No. 1 in third-down conversion percentage on that side of the ball.

Marshall's opponents are just 32 of 148 on third down for 21.6%. GS is 73rd at 39.3% (53 of 135).

"Look at their third-down efficiency, it's elite," Helton said, who also used the adjective "unbelievable."

The Eagles have one of the better offenses on third down, going 77 of 156 for 49.4% (12th in FBS) — so that could be a decisive area to watch on Saturday.

Cementing eligibility for bowl games

Georgia Southern has lost two straight games and has two more chances to earn its sixth victory this season to become bowl eligible. The Eagles are at home Saturday against Marshall and Nov. 26 against traditional rival Appalachian State.

Marshall has six wins, but as the program shuffled its schedule when the university joined the Sun Belt in the summer, two of the victories are against FCS schools Norfolk State and Gardner-Webb. A seventh victory for Marshall, which has a win over then-No. 8 Notre Dame, would help its cause at bowl selection time.

"It's a big game. It's just win," GS running back Jalen White said Monday. "We've got to find a way — whatever it takes. That's the motto we've been living by the last few weeks."

Nathan Dominitz is the Sports Content Editor of the Savannah Morning News and savannahnow.com. Email him at ndominitz@savannahnow.com. Twitter: @NathanDominitz

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Can Georgia Southern stop the run, and other things to watch when Eagles play Marshall