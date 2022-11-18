It's the season for sage: How to successfully grow this holiday meal staple

Thanksgiving dinners filled with the fragrance of sage on the turkey and dressing is an American tradition. The culinary herb sage is commonly used in many poultry and pork dishes as well as other holiday recipes. The sage plant (Salvia officinalis) is a native to the Mediterranean. In historical times, sage was valued for its medicinal value; the name sage comes from the Latin "salvus" meaning "to save" and "salvere" meaning "to heal."

Sage in the outdoor garden is a perennial plant and very easy to grow, also growing well in containers. Consider bringing sage indoors to grow and to use in your favorite recipes. Growing sage indoors is not difficult provided you know what the plant needs.

Light. The key to success in growing sage indoors is plenty of light. A sunny window with several hours of sunlight is a good start; however, a sunny window may not be enough. Supplemental lighting will help provide extra light. Place the potted sage about five inches from grow lights. If you're using only artificial light, give the plants 14 to 16 hours of light daily.

Indoor warmth. Indoors, sage plants like warmth, about 70 degrees. If your home is cooler, consider placing containers on an indoor gardening heat mat. Keep plants away from drafts.

If you're potting up sage from the garden bed, use a light potting mix to ensure good drainage. Clay pots will also help with drainage. You might need to add humidity; place pots on a tray of pebbles with water; be sure pots are above the water. Only fertilize with a low dose of water-soluble fertilizer every two to three weeks.

Don't expect sage to grow like it would outside; it's normal for the plants to drop leaves. When using fresh sage in recipes, use two to three times more than dried sage. Harvest leaves often to encourage new growth. With the right conditions, you're sure to have enough sage for those Thanksgiving and Christmas meals.

