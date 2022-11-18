ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

In four years, 26 in RI were killed by domestic violence. Advocates want more to be done.

By Katie Mulvaney, The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
The Providence Journal
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE – The sun slipped behind the clouds Thursday as advocates read off the names of 26 Rhode Islanders lost to domestic violence from 2016 through 2019. Beloved mothers, daughters, grandfathers, uncles, dads, friends.

The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence honored those lost lives and the survivors Thursday at Victim’s Grove in Memorial Park as advocates pressed urgently for more to be done to prevent even one such death.

“Each of these victims were a beloved member of our communities … Any life lost to domestic violence is one too many,” said Lucy Rios, the coalition’s executive director.

'We cannot ignore these warning signs'

Rios highlighted the warning signs that a relationship could turn lethal: previous victimization, a partner with a criminal history, stalking behaviors, pointed threats to kill, prior assaults by strangulation, and the presence of a firearm. Women in an abusive relationship are five times more likely to be killed if their abuser has access to a firearm.

“We cannot ignore these warning signs …” Rios said. “Believe victims when they say their lives are in danger.”

Indeed, guns played a role in 42% of the domestic violence deaths in Rhode Island during that time frame, according to the coalition’s report detailing trends in the Ocean State and on a national scale. (Of the 26 people killed, 71% were women.)

Zaida Hernandez, a member of the task force Sisters Overcoming Abusive Relationships, or SOAR, told of being terrorized at age 19 by an older boyfriend who had a gun and threatened to kill her family if she strayed.

“He beat me every single day. I was afraid of him. The fear was so great that leaving was not an option,” Hernandez said, her voice quavering.

She recalled him locking her naked in the bathroom for an hour while pressing a gun to her head and chest. By a miracle of God she survived, she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KKFNN_0jFScHFK00

Honoring the victims

Each of the victims was honored with a stone, purple ribbon and white rose.

“As a survivor, I know that could have been me,” Hernandez said.

Jennifer Silva did not escape her abuse by her boyfriend, Allen Hanson, who threw Silva out the third-floor window of their East Providence apartment and then beat her to death on the ground. Hanson would later lie to the police that Silva was the victim of hit and run.

At 41, Silva was a mother, aunt and devoted member of her community with a passion for her job, pets and family, her mother, Cheryl Silva, told the crowd.

She urged others to deliver the message to people enduring abuse that they don’t have to live that way, that they are humans of value who were not put on this earth to be abused.

“We need these people to stay in jail for life and not have a chance to get out,” she said.

Hanson was sentenced to serve 26 years in prison for killing Silva.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q25Rc_0jFScHFK00

'Red flag law' enacted in RI

Rios applauded legislative steps taken over the last five years to strengthen Rhode Island laws. Lawmakers passed a law requiring a person convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence crime or subject to a restraining order to surrender their firearms. The state enacted a “red flag law” allowing the police to petition Superior Court for an “extreme risk protection order” to disarm someone who poses an imminent risk. It outlawed ghost guns and enacted a law requiring gun sellers to send firearms applications to the police department in the buyer’s hometown.

Domestic-violence working group: McKee launches the effort modeled on the Justice Reinvestment initiative to revamp resources, responses

Rios emphasized, however, that more needs to be done to increase resources for victims and child witnesses. She pushed for enhanced dangerousness screening by judges, magistrates, police and other decision makers assessing probation supervisions, bail and other factors.

She called for full enforcement of laws that bar perpetrators from buying or possessing guns.

Rios said she intends, too, to collaborate with court and legislative officials to implement a specialized domestic violence court in state District Court. She envisioned court staff well trained to assess lethality with a deep understanding of the dynamics of intimate partner violence.

Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos pledged the support of Gov. Daniel McKee’s administration in combating domestic violence and harnessing resources.

Deputy Attorney General Adi Goldstein thanked the coalition for its report, which will help guide policy decisions ahead, and for taking on the hard work of advocating for this vulnerable population.

“You are not alone. We will fight for you. We will work for you and we will get justice,” Goldstein said.

How to get help

Anyone in need of help can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at 800-799-7233, or Text "START" to 88788. To find local resources in any state, visit their "Get Help" section at www.thehotline.org/get-help/domestic-violence-local-resources

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: In four years, 26 in RI were killed by domestic violence. Advocates want more to be done.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC6.com

9 adopted at Rhode Island Family Court’s adoption day event

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Family Court celebrated their 19th “Annual National Adoption Day” by finalizing nine adoptions with seven families. The event took place around 9 a.m. Saturday at the Kent County Courthouse. In 2022 alone, nearly 300 children have been adopted from the...
KENT COUNTY, RI
WCVB

$100 bills found in vehicle connected to Martha's Vineyard bank heist; suspect appears in court

DUKES COUNTY, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a bank on the Massachusetts island of Martha's Vineyard appeared in court Monday. District Attorney Michael O’Keefe said that Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown, was arraigned in Edgartown District Court on one count of accessory after the fact to wit armed robbery in the heist that happened Thursday morning at the Rockland Trust in Tisbury.
EDGARTOWN, MA
1420 WBSM

Freetown Woman Faces Charge After Unauthorized Entry into Schools

A Freetown woman, who admitted to WBSM Talk Host Barry Richard that she entered four school buildings Thursday in the Freetown-Lakeville School District in order to test school security, will now face a criminal charge. Kayla Farris Churchill, 28, says earlier discussions with school administrators about tightening security measures "didn't...
FREETOWN, MA
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island reports uptick in EBT card fraud

(WJAR) — An uptick in fraudulent activity involving EBT cards across Rhode Island is now being investigated by the Rhode Island Department of Human Services. An estimated 100 accounts have recently been impacted by skimming activity in Rhode Island, DHS said Friday. According to DHS, skimming is when a device that looks very similar to a credit card machine is attached to a store payment machine. When someone swipes their EBT card, the skimming device gains access to their account information.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
whatsupnewp.com

Counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Rhode Island

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
WPRI

Elves for Elders

Elves for Elders visits The Rhode Show. Elves for Elders is a program designed to provide gifts for seniors across the state of Rhode Island who might not otherwise receive a gift for the Holidays. These gifts are donated through the generosity of the community. Here are the Elves for...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
thedailyadventuresofme.com

9 of the Best Walking Trails in Rhode Island, USA

If you are not up to the best hikes in Rhode Island or want to take a stroll, enjoy this list of the best walking trails in Rhode Island. Some are through the woods, while others are along the beach, and all will provide the beauty and charm of why Rhode Island is such a perfect little state.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
nbcboston.com

Did You Know Massachusetts Is Home to One of the Best Donut Shops in US?

If you live in New England and love donuts (what is there to not love about donuts?), you'll want to keep reading. Yelp scoured the nation earlier this year for the best bakers of America's glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections to create the "Top 100 US Donut Shops 2022" -- and two shops in Connecticut and Massachusetts earned a place on the sweet list.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FUN 107

Does Massachusetts Law Allow Dogs to Poop in Neighbor’s Yards?

Even though we've had our dog, Bo, for more than 2 years, I still consider myself a dog rookie. I feel like our family still has so many hacks to learn about being dog owners. When it comes to dogs, one hot topic always seems to be about where they can relieve themselves. We are lucky enough to have an Invisible Fence for our dog, and he has a designated spot in the woods where he takes care of business, which is a super nice feature.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Freetown mother furious she was able to breach school security

FREETOWN - Frustrated mothers in the Freetown Lakeville Regional School District say they don't feel safe sending their kids to school. The superintendent notified families Thursday that a parent entered three schools using fake names to test how easy it would be to get into these buildings. Kayla Farris Churchill said she's been complaining about school safety for months, but nothing's been done by the school committee or town. "I called the superintendent to say, 'hey your safety protocols are not good,'" said Farris Churchill. So, she took matters into her own hands by testing Freetown Elementary...
FREETOWN, MA
The Providence Journal

The Providence Journal

6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Providence, RI from The Providence Journal.

 http://providencejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy