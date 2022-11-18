The Nutcracker at The Hanover Theatre — a sweet journey to the Land of Sweets

WORCESTER — The many delights in the "The Nutcracker" ballet come mainly through the presence of Clara and The Nutcracker Prince taking in all the wondrous sights and sounds.

Clara is a young girl given a Christmas present of a toy soldier nutcracker during a Christmas party at her home that magically gets transformed into a prince who takes her on a fantastic journey through the Snow Forest and on into the Land of Sweets where a special performance is put on for them.

In the annual Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts production of "The Nutcracker," Clara is always cast locally, and is a coveted role. The dancer playing the Nutcracker Prince is usually one of the professional dancers cast for the adult roles.

More: Children get into holiday spirit during 'Nutcracker' cast meet and greet at Hanover Theatre

"The Nutcracker" will be back with all its magic at The Hanover Theatre for five performances, Nov. 25 to 27, immediately after Thanksgiving as as been the tradition since the ballet was first staged there in 2008. The production includes professional dancers from the Philadelphia Ballet augmenting a total local cast of 110 to 120 dancers, an orchestra, and spectacular scenery and vibrant costumes.

“This magical production always satisfies,” said Jennifer Agbay, director of dance at the The Hanover Theatre Conservatory and artistic director of "The Nutcracker." “It prides itself on tradition, classical dance, beautiful scenery, live orchestral music and the belief that dreams really do come true.'

Following auditions for this year's "The Nutcracker," a couple of dreams came true in unexpected ways for the performers cast to play Clara and The Nutcracker Prince.

Adrianna Cook, 11, of Holden, is "our youngest Clara ever," said Agbay, who has overseen "The Nutcracker" at The Hanover Theatre since 2008 and has had a long association with the ballet.

Meanwhile, this is "the first time the school has produced its very own Nutcracker Prince, Teddy Grillo. Teddy is from Worcester and a senior at Doherty (Memorial) High School. We are so excited to showcase Teddy’s training as he has been under my direction and faculty since he was nine-years-old," Agbay said.

.Adrianna, who is a student at Mountview Middle School in Holden, has been involved with the annual production of "The Nutcracker" for five years, and previous roles have included playing a Mouse.

She had hopes of being Clara "maybe one year, but I wasn't really expecting it this year," she said. "I was very excited but also surprised."

Familiar with production

Grillo, 17, has had roles such as the Rat King in "The Nutcracker" but didn't have any expectations of being cast as the Nutcracker Prince.

"No, not at all. Jennifer usually casts professionals, so it was very exciting," he said.

Agbay said that she and her artistic staff for "The Nutcracker" are always looking for that "youthful character in Clara."

Previous dancers in the part have ranged from 12 to 16 years old. "We feel we have found it not only in the way she (Adrianna) dances but in the way she acts for the role."

Adrianna already had the opportunity portray Clara in costume when she took part in the recent annual "Cookies and Tea with Clara" event at The Hanover Theatre interacting with children and posing for photographs with them.

"It's fun. It's still exciting," Adrianna said. At rehearsals, "There's a lot of choreography to learn, but once you've learned it, it's so much fun to act."

Agbay said that Grillo "was ready for the role. We felt as though he has been training all these years with us. He's very knowledgeable and very capable. We thought that this is his senior year, let's give him the role he deserves."

There seems to be a good sprit in the production. "I love the production. There's always nice people. It's fun to learn the part," Adrianna said.

"I just love seeing all the parts come into one whole production," said Grillo.

“The Nutcracker” ballet, adapted from an E.T.A. Hoffmann story with a beautifully evocative and often haunting score by Tchaikovsky, was first performed in St. Petersburg, Russia, in 1892.

The ballet did not take hold as a holiday tradition in this country until director and choreographer George Balanchine created a version for the New York City Ballet in the 1950s. “The Nutcracker” was soon being performed by ballet companies and dance schools across the United States every holiday season, and still is. Productions of “The Nutcracker” by such companies as the Boston Ballet were a tradition for years at the the now disused Worcester Memorial Auditorium.

Dance Prism, based in the Boston area, has been coming to Mechanics Hall with its touring production of “The Nutcracker” since 1982 (2020 excepted). The company will return there for performances at 1 and 5 p.m., Dec. 11.

Lots of local talent

Agbay first directed “The Nutcracker” when she was with the former Performing Arts School of Worcester, and later oversaw her own Ballet Arts Worcester company’s productions of the ballet staged at Atwood Hall at Clark University and then in partnership with The Hanover Theatre since 2008, with shows held right after Thanksgiving Day.

The production of “The Nutcracker” at The Hanover Theatre this year will officially be the fifth staged by the Hanover Theatre Conservatory since Ballet Arts Worcester merged with the conservatory.

In 2020 the pandemic shut down a live, in-person production at the The Hanover Theatre. Instead, there was a performance of "The Nutcracker" involving all the dance students in The Hanover Theatre Conservatory taking parts that was carefully filmed and shown in a Zoom livestream to the students and their families and friends.

Last year, "The Nutcracker" returned to the stage although certain protocols were in place.

For 2022, "The one thing is that everyone has received all their vaccinations. And we have been very safe this fall," Agbay said.

At the conservatory's dance department it's safe to say "All the kids live for this," Agbay said of "The Nutcracker."

"Fall hasn't happened until 'Nutcracker' is in session, and the holidays have begun when 'Nutcracker" is finished."

Of the 110 to 120 cast members some will alternate performances but this year not a lot of roles have double casting, Agbay said.

From the Philadelphia Ballet, Alexandra Heier portrays the Sugarplum Fairy, Jack Thomas is Sugar Plum Cavalier, So Jung Shin is the Snow Queen and Juan Montobbio Maestre is the Snow King. Rachele Perla dances as Dew Drop Fairy. Perla is from New Chamber Ballet in New York City and is a former student of Agbay's at Ballet Arts Worcester/The Hanover Theatre Conservatory.

Adrianna hopes to pursue ballet in the future. "I would like to be a ballerina when I grow up," she said.

Grillo plans to continue to dance in college but he's also interested in physical therapy as a career. He's been applying to colleges. "I could definitely try it (professional dance) but I'm still thinking about that," he said.

Agbay said that both of them could have futures as dancers.

"Absolutely. Even though Adrianna is 11-years-old she has the facility and the ability to mature in her dancing and get out there and audition. And Teddy, absolutely we all feel as an artistic staff he could go on he could have a nice career dancing."

Closer at hand is the production of "The Nutcracker."

Will Adrianna, Grillo and Agbay be nervous?

"Probably," said Adrianna.

"Definitely," said Grllo.

"Always," said Agbay.

"Though I'm not performing on the stage, it is still a product of my artistic direction and coaching and making sure I have the glue to put it all together," Agbay said.

"The Nutcracker"

When : 2 and 7 p.m. Nov. 25 and 26; 1 p.m. Nov. 27

Where : The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts, 2 Southbridge St., Worcester

How much : $39, $45, $52, depending on seat location. (877) 571-7469; thehanovertheatre.org

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: The Nutcracker at The Hanover Theatre — a sweet journey to the Land of Sweets