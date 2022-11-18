'Just a great feeling:' Why this woman is paying it forward at Wayside on Thanksgiving

Sheila Hartman doesn't look back on any part of her life with regret.

This holiday season, Hartman, 57, has a lot for which to be grateful. As she celebrates 19 years of sobriety, she is giving back to an organization that had a profound impact on her journey through recovery.

On Thanksgiving, Hartman will stand on the other side of the table as a volunteer at Wayside Christian Mission's annual Thanksgiving feast, serving food to those in need and performing with the Down by the Wayside Choir. Wayside serves about 2,000 people and prepares boxed meals for people experiencing homelessness on Thanksgiving at the Hotel Louisville, 120 W. Broadway.

"I enjoyed the holidays there receiving the meals ... and the love that other volunteers poured out into us. I'm grateful just to see not only another day but another Thanksgiving," Hartman said. "It's just a great feeling knowing that I'm giving back."

Wayside, the first homeless rescue mission in Louisville, was established 65 years ago by Rev. Richard Anderson, a student who had moved from Indianapolis to attend the Louisville Presbyterian Seminary. In 2009, Wayside bought the 12-story Hotel Louisville at a foreclosure auction to provide shelter, transitional housing, and respite for men, women and veterans.

Hartman, who battled an addiction to drugs and alcohol, is one of the many people Wayside's programming has helped. She enrolled in its inpatient rehabilitation program 20 years ago. For Hartman, losing her family was her lowest point.

"When I wanted to be in their presence ... it was really hard for me to come around," Hartman told the Courier Journal. "I had to cease fighting and surrender. I went in and out the doors at other facilities, but I couldn't ever find a facility like Wayside. ... They didn't turn me away. They gave me food, shelter, and ... had a clothes closet."

Hartman went through the 12-step program and “it has made me a better member of society. A productive member of society," she said. "I'm a loving family member, a better person and a better friend."

But, like most, her journey through addiction wasn't easy. Nina Moseley, chief operating officer of Wayside Christian Mission, said Hartman was "difficult." So much so that the program manager once gave her a one-month suspension, known as being "sent on tour."

“This was a turning point for Sheila,” Moseley told the Courier Journal. "When Sheila came back at the end of that 30 days, she came back as a different person. Sheila said it made her realize how good things were at Wayside Christian Mission and that she didn't realize Wayside had people who really cared about her. From that point on, she really focused on her recovery."

She's been sober for 19 years. And she thanks Wayside.

“I knew of God, but I had left God," Hartman said. "But he never left me. My spirituality just kicked in all the way."

Hartman "ranks very high in the history of Wayside's success story, especially since she has never turned back," Moseley said. "Sheila has continued to live clean and sober, continued to attend 12-step meetings, and has continued to sponsor others in recovery."

In addition to her work during the Thanksgiving meal service, which she used to receive, Hartman also acts as a sponsor for new people in the program year-round and can often be found giving her testimony in a class and signing in the choir.

"Any time you reach back around to help the next one, you are paying it forward," Moseley said.

Hartman's willingness to give back to an organization that changed her life is not lost on Moseley.

"Sheila did not have an easy life," Moseley said. "If she had, and if she hadn't had to face her many struggles, she may not have learned to appreciate what life can give."

Wayside Christian Mission Thanksgiving meal at Hotel Louisville

WHAT: Wayside Christian Mission provides a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings to those in need this holiday season.

WHERE: Hotel Louisville, 120 W Broadway

WHEN: Nov. 24. Breakfast is served from 6:45-9 a.m., lunch from 12-2 p.m., and dinner from 5-6:30 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: To volunteer, call 502-584-3711 or visit waysidechristianmission.org. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call the helpline at 844-289-0879.