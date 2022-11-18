ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

'Just a great feeling:' Why this woman is paying it forward at Wayside on Thanksgiving

By Jason Gonzalez, Louisville Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
The Courier Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09HceM_0jFScCph00

Sheila Hartman doesn't look back on any part of her life with regret.

This holiday season, Hartman, 57, has a lot for which to be grateful. As she celebrates 19 years of sobriety, she is giving back to an organization that had a profound impact on her journey through recovery.

On Thanksgiving, Hartman will stand on the other side of the table as a volunteer at Wayside Christian Mission's annual Thanksgiving feast, serving food to those in need and performing with the Down by the Wayside Choir. Wayside serves about 2,000 people and prepares boxed meals for people experiencing homelessness on Thanksgiving at the Hotel Louisville, 120 W. Broadway.

"I enjoyed the holidays there receiving the meals ... and the love that other volunteers poured out into us. I'm grateful just to see not only another day but another Thanksgiving," Hartman said. "It's just a great feeling knowing that I'm giving back."

Wayside, the first homeless rescue mission in Louisville, was established 65 years ago by Rev. Richard Anderson, a student who had moved from Indianapolis to attend the Louisville Presbyterian Seminary. In 2009, Wayside bought the 12-story Hotel Louisville at a foreclosure auction to provide shelter, transitional housing, and respite for men, women and veterans.

Hartman, who battled an addiction to drugs and alcohol, is one of the many people Wayside's programming has helped. She enrolled in its inpatient rehabilitation program 20 years ago. For Hartman, losing her family was her lowest point.

"When I wanted to be in their presence ... it was really hard for me to come around," Hartman told the Courier Journal. "I had to cease fighting and surrender. I went in and out the doors at other facilities, but I couldn't ever find a facility like Wayside. ... They didn't turn me away. They gave me food, shelter, and ... had a clothes closet."

Hartman went through the 12-step program and “it has made me a better member of society. A productive member of society," she said. "I'm a loving family member, a better person and a better friend."

But, like most, her journey through addiction wasn't easy. Nina Moseley, chief operating officer of Wayside Christian Mission, said Hartman was "difficult." So much so that the program manager once gave her a one-month suspension, known as being "sent on tour."

“This was a turning point for Sheila,” Moseley told the Courier Journal. "When Sheila came back at the end of that 30 days, she came back as a different person. Sheila said it made her realize how good things were at Wayside Christian Mission and that she didn't realize Wayside had people who really cared about her. From that point on, she really focused on her recovery."

She's been sober for 19 years. And she thanks Wayside.

“I knew of God, but I had left God," Hartman said. "But he never left me. My spirituality just kicked in all the way."

Hartman "ranks very high in the history of Wayside's success story, especially since she has never turned back," Moseley said. "Sheila has continued to live clean and sober, continued to attend 12-step meetings, and has continued to sponsor others in recovery."

In addition to her work during the Thanksgiving meal service, which she used to receive, Hartman also acts as a sponsor for new people in the program year-round and can often be found giving her testimony in a class and signing in the choir.

"Any time you reach back around to help the next one, you are paying it forward," Moseley said.

Hartman's willingness to give back to an organization that changed her life is not lost on Moseley.

"Sheila did not have an easy life," Moseley said. "If she had, and if she hadn't had to face her many struggles, she may not have learned to appreciate what life can give."

Reach Culture and Diversity Reporter Jason Gonzalez at jgonzalez1@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @JayGon15NYC

Wayside Christian Mission Thanksgiving meal at Hotel Louisville

WHAT: Wayside Christian Mission provides a Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings to those in need this holiday season.

WHERE: Hotel Louisville, 120 W Broadway

WHEN: Nov. 24. Breakfast is served from 6:45-9 a.m., lunch from 12-2 p.m., and dinner from 5-6:30 p.m.

MORE INFORMATION: To volunteer, call 502-584-3711 or visit waysidechristianmission.org. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse, call the helpline at 844-289-0879.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

West Louisville food pantry uses donation to give out free Thanksgiving dinners

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Sister Visitor Center on West Market Street in west Louisville gave out free Thanksgiving dinner boxes Monday. Each box was filled with all kinds of holiday staples like green beans, gravy, a dessert and a 9-pound turkey. The food pantry said it's all thanks to a donation of 50 frozen turkeys from St. Michael's Catholic Church.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

The Haven Ministries hosts its annual community Thanksgiving meal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the Louisville’s Portland neighborhood, the Haven Ministry made sure their community ate well Sunday, serving up a hearty Thanksgiving meal to anyone who was hungry. The idea for this came from Ester Lyon, executive director of The Haven Ministries. Lyon says over a decade...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Thanksgiving dinner to go: Where to order in the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Why not let someone else do all of the cooking this Thanksgiving? Take the load off and do some scrolling to find the best Thanksgiving dinner to suit your needs. These Louisville-area restaurants are ready to whip up a delicious Turkey dinner. A few will even make dessert.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Vigil for boy who died of hunger held at Byck Elementary School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sunday night, a candlelight vigil was held at Byck Elementary School to remember the boy who helped spark a movement. Fifty-Three years ago on the night before Thanksgiving 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead from malnutrition in his home. In the months after Bobby's death, the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouFamFun

Drive-thru & Walk-thru Christmas Lights and Events

Louisville Drive thru & Walk- thru Holiday events are so much fun for 2022 and we have collected ideas for holiday experiences to enjoy LIGHTS!. Families got creative last year and it will continue again this year. These drive-thru holiday events are contactless and outdoors!. Louisville drive-thru Christmas lights and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

MELANnaire Marketplace moves to Mall St. Matthews this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new store in Mall St. Matthews is dedicated to Black entrepreneurs this holiday season. MELANnaire Marketplace is taking over the old Williams Sonoma store to showcase 20 Black-owned businesses every weekend through the end of the year. MELANnaire Marketplace was launched nearly three years ago...
LOUISVILLE, KY
NPR

'Wait Wait' for Nov 19, 2022: Live from Louisville!

Recorded at Palace Theater in Louisville, with Not My Job guest Freddie Johnson and panelists Adam Burke, Paula Poundstone and Alzo Slade. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. Fake Money Has Real Collapse; Florida Man Is Back; Swifties Rise Up!. Panel Questions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jefferson County church hosts Thanksgiving giveaway for those in need

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An east Jefferson County church is doing its part to get folks ready for Thanksgiving. Green Castle Baptist Church, on Murphy Lane, held their annual Thanksgiving giveaway Saturday afternoon but because they found it difficult to get turkeys, they instead gave away gift cards to dozens of families in need.
LOUISVILLE, KY
travelawaits.com

America’s Largest Underground Holiday Light Show Is Now Open — Where To See It

Anyone who lives in or around Louisville — or has plans to be there this holiday season — will need to make plans to visit a unique holiday light extravaganza. Lights Under Louisville in the Louisville Mega Cavern features more than 40 themed displays, mapping projections, approximately 900 illuminated characters, four LED light tunnels, two laser displays, and a staggering 6,000,000 points of light. One of the lighted tunnels is even 200 feet long.
LOUISVILLE, KY
The Courier Journal

The Courier Journal

13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville news and Southern Indiana news, Louisville sports and Kentucky sports, politics, entertainment and Kentucky Derby coverage from the Courier-Journal

 http://courier-journal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy