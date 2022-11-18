ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservation Corner: Myths and mysteries of the Virginia Opossum

By Tommy Springer
Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
 4 days ago
There has always been information about wild animals passed down through generations that, while passed off as facts, turn out to be nothing more than tall tales or myths. A few likely started out based on fear or superstition while others spring from simple misunderstandings. Some are generally harmless: “The colors on a woolly worm can predict the upcoming winter.” While others may cause harm to the animal: “A baby bunny or bird that has been touched by a person or pet will be rejected by its mother, so you have to raise it in captivity now.” These two myths, in particular, are ones I hear repeated quite often in general conversations.

Recently, however, there has been a rise of wildlife myths that spotlight a positive feature about the animal in question but are nonetheless false or misleading. While I’m a huge proponent of the importance of native wildlife and support most efforts to boost their public image, I also believe that transparency and being factually accurate are the most important thing to consider when doing so. There are a few groups of animals who have seen their PR teams working overtime, but today I wanted to highlight our favorite marsupial – the Virginia opossum.

Opossums have long been one of our more polarizing resident mammals. Being bluntly honest, they’re not the most attractive creature to encounter when they waddle clumsily into your yard, give you a snaggly grin with their fifty teeth, then plod off dragging a nearly bald tail behind them. They’ve also gained an almost caricature-like status with their propensity for carrying their young around on their backs, “playing possum,” and seemingly low intelligence. Sportsmen have little use for them as furbearers and even less as table fare, and their place as predator to both eggs and hens in the backyard coop have often resulted in a tenuous relationship with humans.

But a few years ago, I noticed a surprising push of possum propaganda on social media platforms, usually in meme format, showing flattering pictures of opossums with some statistic or factoid about their benefits as tick terminators while also being immune to many of the dangerous zoonotic diseases harbored or spread by other wildlife species. I initially thought the claims seemed fairly legitimate as I hadn’t researched their life history enough to consider myself proficient in possum physiology, but upon digging a little further into the details I realized the talking points were based on some dubious reports and might be worth a closer look. This week we’ll cover the disease immunity and save the possum’s dietary habits for the Thanksgiving edition.

Regarding disease transmission, the Virginia opossum is an interesting species in that its average body temperature sits on the lower end among its warm-blooded mammal counterparts. The typical range for mammal body temps is somewhere between 97- and 103-degrees Fahrenheit with the familiar human benchmark checking in at 98.6F. Possums, on the other hand, only bring the thermometer reading to around 94-degrees in healthy individuals, and it is thought that diseases spread through viruses or bacteria often find this cooler internal environment not suitable for incubation.

Rabies is often the most cited example of possums being an incompatible host for this reason, however rabies-positive possums have been documented and there are no known mammals that are completely immune to this disease. Virginia opossums have also been confirmed to carry tularemia, spotted fever, toxoplasmosis and even Lyme disease, though they do have more resistance to it than other animals. So, despite all the claims of possums being “disease free,” always take proper precautions when encountering a wild opossum.

Next week we’ll dive deeper into the widespread claim about possums’ benefit to the environment as virtual tick vacuums, running around the woods, countryside, and even city alleys attracting ticks to their thinly furred bodies, and then devouring all the parasitic pests during their daily grooming rituals.

