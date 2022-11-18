Why 'a safety concern' has closed a portion of Stutzmantown Road

A section of Route 1001, aka Stutzmantown Road, in Stonycreek Township has been closed since Monday due to safety concerns related to a subsidence event at a nearby coal mine, according to the state Department of Transportation and the state Department of Environmental Protection..

The portion of Stutzmantown Road that is closed is between Sheep Ridge Drive and Sandrock Road and the closure “is being implemented in the interest of safety,” according to a press statement issued by PennDOT’s District 9 office.

The area is near an operating coal mine, according to Dave Kammerer, District 9’s assistant district executive of maintenance. Kammerer said the coal company “is already working on repairs” but there is no specific time frame as to when the road would be ready to reopen.

Lauren Camarda, community relations coordinator for the state Department of Environmental Protection's Southwest Regional Office, confirmed in an email on Thursday that the road closure was related to coal mining in the area.

"DEP was notified that Corsa Coal’s Schrock Run Extension Mine had a subsidence event the weekend of November 12 on Stuzmantown Road (sic) in Stoneycreek (sic) Township, Somerset County. DEP’s investigation into the cause is ongoing," Camarda wrote.

"DEP’s inspector responded Monday morning and observed cracking on the road and along the berm. DEP requested that PennDOT close the road and is assisting PennDOT with the incident. Additional information on the road closure and repairs should be directed to PennDOT as this is a state road."

Meanwhile, motor vehicle traffic in that area is being detoured using state Route 1003 to Route 31.