Chatham County, NC

FOX8 News

Woman killed in head-on crash in Alamance County

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) We’re learning new information about what led up to a head-on crash that killed a 24-year-old woman. The crash happened in Alamance County on I-40 Eastbound near Trollingwood Road. Keir Witherspoon died at the scene. Troopers say the driver responsible was impaired at the time and had a pending DWI in […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Pittsboro Board Highlights Water and Sewer Expansions and Demands

Wastewater woes have troubled Pittsboro for years, but some town officials hope solutions are within reach. Commissioner Kyle Shipp, along with Interim Town Manager Hazen Blodgett and Engineering Director Kent Jackson, led a two-hour discussion on how the town’s sewer and water capacities reached their current states — with demand currently threatening to outpace space — during Monday’s board meeting.
PITTSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Driver Dies In Head On Collision

Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
chapelboro.com

Quiltmaker Café Hosts Pay-What-You-Can Meal

For those looking for a hot meal but without Thanksgiving plans, or if you’re simply seeking company and conversation, Pittsboro’s Quiltmaker Café is hosting a Thanksgiving event to provide a space for it all — regardless of ability to pay. This year marks the first time...
PITTSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Golden Fig Books Opens Carrboro Location in Carr Mill Mall

A bookstore based in Durham has officially opened its doors of a new location in downtown Carrboro. Golden Fig Books celebrated its grand opening in Carr Mill Mall on Friday, November 18, expanding to a second store. The business, which is independently owned by David Bradley, moved into the mall space previously filled by Townsend Bertram & Company, which closed in 2020.
CARRBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Two Triad gun stores targeted by thieves on same night

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Video from M&T’s Pawn and Gun Shop in Lexington shows an SUV plowing through the front doors of the business, creating a hole on the front of the building. The video then shows multiple people grabbing guns and shattering glass cases to take more firearms. Mark Richardson owns M&T’s. In his […]
LEXINGTON, NC
cbs17

2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
DURHAM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Deadly crash on I-73 S in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Randolph County Friday night, according to N.C. Highway State Patrol. It happened around 9:47 p.m. on I-73 South. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, exit 79 at Pineview Road was closed for...
jocoreport.com

Crash Involving Dump Truck Injures One Person

SMITHFIELD – One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning as a result of a three vehicle accident. The collision was reported on West Market Street at M. Durwood Stephenson Parkway. An eastbound car reportedly turned from West Market Street into the path of a westbound dump truck....
SMITHFIELD, NC

