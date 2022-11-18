Read full article on original website
Warrants: Driver in North Carolina Christmas Parade death worked on car safety systems, was assigned to ‘driver improvement’ in past
The 11-year-old girl dancer died and dozens of children saw the terrifying incident in Raleigh near the intersection of Hillsborough Street at Boylan Avenue.
Woman killed in head-on crash in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) We’re learning new information about what led up to a head-on crash that killed a 24-year-old woman. The crash happened in Alamance County on I-40 Eastbound near Trollingwood Road. Keir Witherspoon died at the scene. Troopers say the driver responsible was impaired at the time and had a pending DWI in […]
chapelboro.com
Pittsboro Board Highlights Water and Sewer Expansions and Demands
Wastewater woes have troubled Pittsboro for years, but some town officials hope solutions are within reach. Commissioner Kyle Shipp, along with Interim Town Manager Hazen Blodgett and Engineering Director Kent Jackson, led a two-hour discussion on how the town’s sewer and water capacities reached their current states — with demand currently threatening to outpace space — during Monday’s board meeting.
jocoreport.com
Driver Dies In Head On Collision
Around 11:30am Monday, authorities said a westbound Ford Expedition SUV traveled into the eastbound lanes of US 70, just east of the Johnston County line, and struck a Chevrolet pickup truck head on. The unidentified driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. The SUV driver was transported to...
Drivers have new route to use on the Fayetteville Outer Loop; NCDOT opens new section of I-295
According to NCDOT, the new section runs between Exit 2 (Parkton Road) and Exit 4 (Black Bridge Road) south of Hope Mills.
1 dead after DWI wrong-way crash on I-40 near Trollingwood Rd. in Alamance County
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — One person is dead, and another is facing a charge after a wrong-way crash Sunday night. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the head-on crash happened on I-40 northbound near Trollingwood Road in Alamance County. Investigators said the crash happened after 10 p.m.
chapelboro.com
Quiltmaker Café Hosts Pay-What-You-Can Meal
For those looking for a hot meal but without Thanksgiving plans, or if you’re simply seeking company and conversation, Pittsboro’s Quiltmaker Café is hosting a Thanksgiving event to provide a space for it all — regardless of ability to pay. This year marks the first time...
1 killed, 3 seriously injured in Reidsville head-on crash on Freeway Drive
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — One person was killed and three were seriously injured in a crash in Reidsville on Monday afternoon. FOX8 is told the call reporting the crash on the 2100 block of Freeway Drive came in around 3:21 p.m. A truck was going south, reportedly crossed the median line and hit a truck […]
chapelboro.com
Golden Fig Books Opens Carrboro Location in Carr Mill Mall
A bookstore based in Durham has officially opened its doors of a new location in downtown Carrboro. Golden Fig Books celebrated its grand opening in Carr Mill Mall on Friday, November 18, expanding to a second store. The business, which is independently owned by David Bradley, moved into the mall space previously filled by Townsend Bertram & Company, which closed in 2020.
rhinotimes.com
Guilford County Department Heads Are Not Hiding Employee Salaries From Their Employees
The salaries of government employees are a public record, and anyone who wants to know how much a local or state government worker is making can simply ask, and, by law, the questioners must get a very quick answer. So, the Rhino Times was confused when, recently, it began getting calls and emails like the following:
cbs17
Fayetteville St. in Durham reopens after 5 hours following SUV crash with injuries
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash with injuries closed a key road in Durham for several hours Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported by Durham police in a tweet around 6:10 p.m. The crash took place in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, which is across from...
Fire forces evacuation of North Carolina hotel; 60+ fire crews respond to high-rise blaze
More than 60 firefighters were sent to the scene because the seven-story hotel is considered a high-rise structure.
Two Triad gun stores targeted by thieves on same night
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Video from M&T’s Pawn and Gun Shop in Lexington shows an SUV plowing through the front doors of the business, creating a hole on the front of the building. The video then shows multiple people grabbing guns and shattering glass cases to take more firearms. Mark Richardson owns M&T’s. In his […]
cbs17
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on wreck in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday. On Monday, Durham police gave further details into the collision, saying the driver of a 2002 Chevy Trailblazer crossed into...
2 North Carolina river sites fail fecal bacteria tests in year-round checks
A group that normally tests North Carolina river water quality during summer months has expanded to cover year-round monitoring.
Driver charged after girl, 11, dies after being struck during Christmas parade in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — An 11-year girl died after she was struck by a pickup truck towing a float during a Christmas parade in Raleigh, North Carolina, on Saturday, authorities said. The 20-year-old driver of the pickup is in custody. According to the Raleigh Police Department, Landen Christopher Glass, 20,...
Deadly crash on I-73 S in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a deadly crash in Randolph County Friday night, according to N.C. Highway State Patrol. It happened around 9:47 p.m. on I-73 South. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, exit 79 at Pineview Road was closed for...
WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in North Carolina
Firefighters were able to take the deer to a forested area nearby safely.
jocoreport.com
Crash Involving Dump Truck Injures One Person
SMITHFIELD – One person was taken to the hospital Monday morning as a result of a three vehicle accident. The collision was reported on West Market Street at M. Durwood Stephenson Parkway. An eastbound car reportedly turned from West Market Street into the path of a westbound dump truck....
Pedestrian hit, killed in Randolph County near Randleman, deputies say
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Randolph County on Friday night, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. The pedestrian was hit along Interstate 73 near Randleman around 10 p.m. at the Pineview Road exit. Deputies are on the scene of the crash. The road was closed at mile […]
