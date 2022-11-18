ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hialeah Gardens, FL

NBC Miami

Crews Battle Fire Inside Northwest Miami Apartment Building

Fire crews spent part of Tuesday morning putting out a blaze that broke out inside an apartment building in northwest Miami. Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 1st Avenue, where flames could be seen coming from the window of one room inside the three story building.
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Car slams into gate at SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver barreled into a home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, slamming into a gate. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4200 block of Southwest 161st Place, just after 8:15 a.m., Sunday. Cameras captured a silver...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting outside Allapattah restaurant

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crime scene outside of a Miami bar and grill overnight following a triple shooting that left two men dead and a third person hospitalized. The deadly incident happening just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday near La Neuva Banana on northwest 36th Street...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man

Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

12-Year-Old Boy Injured After Shooting in Homestead: Police

The Homestead Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one young boy in critical condition, officials said. The incident occurred in the 400 block of SW 8th Ave in Homestead at about 12 PM. According to officials, the shooting was between the occupants of two vehicles. A...
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Miami

Authorities Searching for Missing Girl in Tamarac

Authorities were searching for an girl who went missing in Tamarac Monday. The girl, believed to be around 8 years old, reportedly went missing somewhere near the 5000 block of Island Club Drive. Footage showed Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and an ambulance in the area. No other information was immediately...
TAMARAC, FL
cw34.com

Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

SB Lanes of I-75 in Miami-Dade Shut Down Due to Rollover Crash

A rollover crash shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 south Friday in northwest Miami-Dade. The crash happened after 3 p.m. near NW 138th Street/Graham Dairy Road. One person was transported to the hospital, fire rescue officials said. They didn't specify their condition. Further information was not available. Check back...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Sheriff: Walmart purse thieves scout victim moments before stealing

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 76-year-old North Lauderdale woman was the victim of a purse-theft at a Broward County Walmart. She was shopping for children’s slippers, pajamas and a new pillow in mid-October, but what she didn’t realize is that while she shopped, a pair of purse thieves were scouting her out.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Delray Beach Man, 74, Repeatedly Stabs Woman

Woman Stabbed In Neck, On Wrist While In Bed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman continues to recover from multiple stab wounds allegedly inflicted by 74-year-old Norman Joss. The stabbing occurred in the 1200 block of NW 24th Avenue in the […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
MIAMI, FL

