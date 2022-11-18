Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Crews Battle Fire Inside Northwest Miami Apartment Building
Fire crews spent part of Tuesday morning putting out a blaze that broke out inside an apartment building in northwest Miami. Miami Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Northwest 1st Avenue, where flames could be seen coming from the window of one room inside the three story building.
WSVN-TV
Car slams into gate at SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver barreled into a home in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, slamming into a gate. Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 4200 block of Southwest 161st Place, just after 8:15 a.m., Sunday. Cameras captured a silver...
NBC Miami
Shooting Investigated at Same North Miami Beach Location as Earlier Drive-by Shooting
Police are investigating a drive-by shooting Tuesday in North Miami Beach that reportedly took place at the same location as a shooting that took place Monday morning. Officers arrived at the scene in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place, surrounding the scene with police tape as police investigated around the area.
NBC Miami
Suspect in Hit-and-Run Involving North Miami Beach Officer in Custody: Police
A suspect involved in a hit-and-run involving a North Miami Beach Police officer was taken into custody Monday morning, officials said. The incident happened around 9 a.m. in the area of Northeast 7th Avenue and 167th Street. Footage showed officers with guns drawn surrounding a black sedan at the scene.
NBC Miami
No Injuries Reported After Drive-By Shooting in North Miami Beach: Police
Police are investigating what they said was a drive-by shooting Monday morning at a North Miami Beach home. North Miami Beach Police responded to the scene in the 15700 block of Northeast 15th Place before 7 a.m., saying several shots were fired into the residence. No injuries were reported. Police...
Click10.com
2 dead, 1 injured in triple shooting outside Allapattah restaurant
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities are investigating a crime scene outside of a Miami bar and grill overnight following a triple shooting that left two men dead and a third person hospitalized. The deadly incident happening just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday near La Neuva Banana on northwest 36th Street...
Violent Murder Allegedly Committed By Deerfield Beach Man
Deputies Find Woman’s Body Inside Home. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Deerfield Beach man is in custody, accused of killing 36-year-old Jessica Baker by stabbing her repeatedly. Baker lived in the 100 block of NE 21st Street in Pompano Beach. According to the […]
NBC Miami
12-Year-Old Boy Injured After Shooting in Homestead: Police
The Homestead Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday afternoon that left one young boy in critical condition, officials said. The incident occurred in the 400 block of SW 8th Ave in Homestead at about 12 PM. According to officials, the shooting was between the occupants of two vehicles. A...
NBC Miami
Authorities Searching for Missing Girl in Tamarac
Authorities were searching for an girl who went missing in Tamarac Monday. The girl, believed to be around 8 years old, reportedly went missing somewhere near the 5000 block of Island Club Drive. Footage showed Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and an ambulance in the area. No other information was immediately...
WSVN-TV
7 divers reported missing off Miami Beach found safe near Government Cut
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Seven divers are safe after they were reported missing off Miami Beach. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to reports of missing divers from a diving boat, just after 4:20 p.m., Saturday. First responders spotted the divers about six miles off shore, near Government Cut. Fortunately,...
NBC Miami
Miami-Dade Officer Arrested on DUI Charges in Marked Police Car in Hollywood
A Miami-Dade Police officer was in his marked car when he was arrested on DUI charges in Hollywood, officials said. Leopold Louis, 42, was arrested Sunday on charges including DUI and DUI with property damage, Broward County jail records showed. Louis appeared in court Monday where a judge granted him...
cw34.com
Deadly shooting in Pompano Beach under investigation
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was shot and killed in Pompano Beach and authorities are working to find out the circumstances. Broward sheriff's deputies responded to the call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on W. Copans Road. They found the victim, 47-year-old Michael Walters, suffering from a...
NBC Miami
SB Lanes of I-75 in Miami-Dade Shut Down Due to Rollover Crash
A rollover crash shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 south Friday in northwest Miami-Dade. The crash happened after 3 p.m. near NW 138th Street/Graham Dairy Road. One person was transported to the hospital, fire rescue officials said. They didn't specify their condition. Further information was not available. Check back...
cw34.com
Sheriff: Walmart purse thieves scout victim moments before stealing
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A 76-year-old North Lauderdale woman was the victim of a purse-theft at a Broward County Walmart. She was shopping for children’s slippers, pajamas and a new pillow in mid-October, but what she didn’t realize is that while she shopped, a pair of purse thieves were scouting her out.
COPS: Delray Beach Man, 74, Repeatedly Stabs Woman
Woman Stabbed In Neck, On Wrist While In Bed. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach woman continues to recover from multiple stab wounds allegedly inflicted by 74-year-old Norman Joss. The stabbing occurred in the 1200 block of NW 24th Avenue in the […]
NBC Miami
$50K Reward as Pair Sought in Armed Robbery of USPS Letter Carrier in Tamarac
Authorities are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a United States Postal Service letter carrier at gunpoint in Tamarac last week and are offering a hefty reward. The robbery happened Nov. 16 in the 7300 block of Northwest 64th Court. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said the postal worker...
NBC Miami
Surveillance Video Captures Gunshots in Deadly Miami Gardens Shooting
A man was killed in a shooting that was captured on home surveillance cameras Friday in Miami Gardens. The shooting happened before 5 p.m. in the 1200 block of NW 170th Terrace, according to Miami Gardens Police. Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. A man was pronounced dead at...
NBC Miami
Police Arrest Alleged Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Cyclist in Pembroke Pines
Pembroke Pines Police have arrested a man who allegedly struck and killed a cyclist earlier this month before fleeing the scene. On Friday, police arrested 23-year-old Kian Lajon Williams Jr. in connection to the accident. According to police, 41-year-old Roy Miralda of Hollywood was riding his bike on Pembroke Rd....
NBC Miami
Doral Road Rage Gunman Said He was Rushing to Work, Used Girlfriend's Pink Gun: Police
A suspect who police said opened fire on another driver in Doral then allegedly shot at officers during a chase in southwest Miami-Dade said the entire incident began because he was rushing to get to work. Lawrence Collier, 28, was arrested on charges including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault and...
Click10.com
Unprecedented rain soaking South Florida, but when will it stop?
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Record-breaking rain has brought flooding to South Florida this Sunday, stacking up over three inches of rain in some places. The previous record for Miami of 1.29 inches from 1992 has nearly been tripled, and the rain is still coming down. Extra high moisture from...
