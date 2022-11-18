Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband Tells Disturbing Story After Navy Veteran Wife DisappearsFatim HemrajRaleigh, NC
This NC Town Was Named the “Richest City in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Gas Station in Cary Dropping Price to $1.99 a Gallon for ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersRaleigh, NC
Related
chapelboro.com
Golden Fig Books Opens Carrboro Location in Carr Mill Mall
A bookstore based in Durham has officially opened its doors of a new location in downtown Carrboro. Golden Fig Books celebrated its grand opening in Carr Mill Mall on Friday, November 18, expanding to a second store. The business, which is independently owned by David Bradley, moved into the mall space previously filled by Townsend Bertram & Company, which closed in 2020.
chapelboro.com
UNC Installs, Dedicates a Permanent Memorial to James Cates 52 Years After Murder
Monday marked the anniversary of a tragedy among the Chapel Hill community. 22-year-old James Cates Jr. was murdered on UNC’s campus in 1970, with his death starting of decades of Black residents calling to remember him and ask for justice. This year, though, was slightly different. While his murder...
chathamjournal.com
Sustainability issues at Chatham Maternity Care Center could jeopardize unit’s future
Siler City, NC – Ellen Chetwynd, a long-time Chatham County resident, has already seen labor and delivery shut down once at Chatham Hospital. She gave birth to her daughter at Chatham Hospital in 1988 when it was at its old location on West Third Street in Siler City. Shortly after, motivated by her own positive birthing experience, she went to work as a nurse in the same maternity unit.
5 Great Burger Places in North Carolina
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of five amazing burger spots in North Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
chapelboro.com
The 5:00 News- Hillsborough Shooting, James Lewis cates Jr. Memorial, and More.
97.9 The Hill’s Andrew Stuckey presents the afternoon news, including a weekend shooting in Hillsborough, UNC’s James Lewis Cates, Jr. Memorial, and more.
chapelboro.com
The Morning News: Bus Driver Shortage, Remembering James Cates
In today’s news: a bus driver shortage hits CHCCS, Chapel Hill tackles affordable housing, and UNC remembers James Cates, Jr.
chapelboro.com
Quiltmaker Café Hosts Pay-What-You-Can Meal
For those looking for a hot meal but without Thanksgiving plans, or if you’re simply seeking company and conversation, Pittsboro’s Quiltmaker Café is hosting a Thanksgiving event to provide a space for it all — regardless of ability to pay. This year marks the first time...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Chef Using Pop-Up Dinners to Support CHCCS Newcomer Program
There’s a new catering and personal chef business in Chapel Hill doing pop-up dinners with the purpose of sharing a culinary journey — but each event is also helping a local school program. Tuki Cuisine is the latest project from Chef Papa Mbengue, who is a Senegalese cook...
Fire forces evacuation of North Carolina hotel; 60+ fire crews respond to high-rise blaze
More than 60 firefighters were sent to the scene because the seven-story hotel is considered a high-rise structure.
cbs17
Fayetteville St. in Durham reopens after 5 hours following SUV crash with injuries
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A crash with injuries closed a key road in Durham for several hours Sunday night, police said. The incident was reported by Durham police in a tweet around 6:10 p.m. The crash took place in the 3300 block of Fayetteville Street, which is across from...
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five days
In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina campus In the last five days, three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus at Chapel Hill. - WRAL report.
2 drivers, 4 kids hospitalized after head-on crash in North Carolina
A driver with four juvenile passengers aboard crossed a double yellow line on Fayetteville Street, which Durham police say led to a head-on crash Sunday.
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University fined $2 million
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is being fined millions of dollars for enrolling too many out-of-state students.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in North Carolina
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in North Carolina. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, November 17, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest North Carolina location in Raleigh.
'Something needed to be done': Black man illegally searched and arrested in 1990 raid reacts to town of Chapel Hill's apology 32 years later
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The town of Chapel Hill is trying to right a wrong from three decades ago. The Chapel Hill Town Council on Wednesday voted unanimously to apologize for the town’s role in a Nov. 16, 1990, raid when dozens of Black patrons at a North Graham Street club near West Franklin Street were unlawfully searched and arrested.
This Is One of the Most Famous Abandoned Castles in North Carolina
Castle Mont Rouge is a castle on Red Mountain in Rougemont, North Carolina, north of Durham. Castle Mont Rouge has been described as a Disney-like fairytale castle, an abandoned or deserted castle, a haunted American castle, a quirky North Carolina destination, and the strangest building in North Carolina.
chapelboro.com
Local Government Meetings: November 21-25
This series of posts will be made weekly on Chapelboro to help inform our community about local government meetings. All meeting days, locations and times may be subject to change. Check town, county, and school district websites for additional information. Because it’s Thanksgiving week, the local government calendar is extremely...
VIDEO: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in North Carolina
Firefighters were able to take the deer to a forested area nearby safely.
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC
Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
Popular downtown restaurant gets ‘B’ grade: Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 15)
One downtown Raleigh restaurant was reinspected this week, but still scored a B.
Comments / 0