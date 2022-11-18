Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Navigating Spike in Respiratory Illnesses This Thanksgiving
Respiratory illnesses, including RSV and influenza, have run rampant this fall. With the holiday season now here, doctors say it’s even more important to take precautions. They anticipate the relatively high number of cases will likely continue through the holidays, and urge people to be mindful of protecting loved ones when all together.
Roger Williams, Fatima hospitals sold to nonprofit Centurion Foundation
The agreement between Prospect Medical Holdings and the Centurion Foundation still needs approval from the R.I. Department of Health and Attorney General's Office.
Connecticut pediatrician discusses medication options as nation sees amoxicillin shortage
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — The shortage of the popular liquid antibiotic amoxicillin used to treat sick children has reached a new level, and now doctors say supplies of backup options are running low, leaving parents and pediatricians scrambling. The shortage comes as the number of sick children is still running high. While there is […]
GoLocalProv
RI Hospital Assoc. Urges Preventative Measures to Protect Against RSV As Holiday Gatherings Begin
The Hospital Association of Rhode Island (HARI) is urging the public to have preventative health measures in mind regarding RSV as the indoor holiday gathering season is underway. A surge in respiratory infections in children has hospitals locally and nationally at, or near, capacity, said HARI, adding that RSV, respiratory...
capeandislands.org
RSV spike in children affecting Cape Cod hospitals
Massachusetts hospitals, including those on Cape Cod, are reporting a spike in admissions for children diagnosed with the. respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The RSV infection rate in Massachusetts is more than three times that of last year's, and is straining treatment capacity throughout the state. Christopher Lops, MD, practices at...
rinewstoday.com
Women leaders in healthcare – Richard Asinof
[Editor’s Note: The original headline for this story is “Women get shit down” and is taken from a list of takeaways presented by author Beth Macy, during her presentation last week at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia, talking about her reporting conducted in her books, Dopesick and Raising Lazarus.
marijuanamoment.net
Rhode Island Recreational Marijuana Sales Will Start Next Week, Governor Announces
The governor of Rhode Island announced on Tuesday that the state’s first adult-use marijuana retail sales will begin next week, on December 1. Gov. Dan McKee (D) and the state Department of Business Regulation (DBR) said that five existing medical cannabis dispensaries have been licensed as “hybrid” retailers that will be the first to serve adults 21 and older.
rinewstoday.com
Shame! Shame! Shame! Deadlines loom for state officials – and homeless.
The temperature this morning is 37 degrees. Tents line the sides and courtyard of the Smith Street entrance to the RI State House. “Hundreds” of others slept outside last night in Rhode Island. Did they need to? Some say no, help has been offered. Others say that’s not true, no one has offered anything.
Turnto10.com
Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
ABC6.com
Department of Health warns Rhode Islanders of Listeria outbreak
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health announced a formal advisory Friday to anyone who is at a higher risk of severe illness from Listeria. Any person over the age of 65, pregnant, or immunocompromised should not eat cheese or meat from the deli. Deli meats...
The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
ABC6.com
RIPTA to call on recent retirees to help fill driver shortage
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has reached an agreement with the union to allow them to contact recent retirees to increase the number of drivers. “Our goal is always to move transit forward, and this agreement reflects that commitment,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s chief...
GoLocalProv
People on the Move: Lifespan New CEO and Hurley Recipient of Major Award
GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Linda Hurley Selected as 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient from The Rhode Island Public Health Association. CODAC Behavioral Healthcare announced...
Turnto10.com
Food bank says more Rhode Island families can't afford food
(AP) — The Rhode Island Community Food Bank says there are more households in Rhode Island that cannot afford adequate food now than before the pandemic. The food bank released its annual report on hunger Monday, to coincide with Thanksgiving week. The food bank report said that food insecurity...
newbedfordguide.com
New Hampshire officials continue search for missing Massachusetts woman
“***New Hampshire Conservation Officers are seeking the public’s help locating an overdue hiker.***. Emily Sotelo, 20, was dropped off yesterday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, with the intended hiking route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume. Overnight temperatures dropped to ‘about zero’, with windspeeds making the chill factor -30 degrees Fahrenheit. The National Guard has also brought in a helicopter to search for the missing hiker.
newbedfordguide.com
NCLA files class-action against Massachusetts for auto-installing COVID spyware on 1 Million phones
“The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) worked with Google to auto-install spyware on the smartphones of more than one million Commonwealth residents, without their knowledge or consent, in a misguided effort to combat Covid-19. Such brazen disregard for civil liberties violates the United States and Massachusetts Constitutions and cannot stand. The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, has filed a class-action lawsuit, Wright v. Massachusetts Department of Public Health, et al., challenging DPH’s covert installation of a Covid tracing app that tracks and records the movement and personal contacts of Android mobile device users without owners’ permission or awareness.
Report: 1 in 3 RI households can’t afford adequate food
Food prices in Rhode Island went up 13% from July 2021 to July 2022, according to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.
Here’s where you can buy recreational cannabis starting Dec. 1
Five licensed compassion centers will officially begin selling recreational cannabis next month.
wshu.org
Eversource, United Illuminating will cut Connecticut's electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The electric bills for roughly 1.5 million power customers in Connecticut are expected to spike dramatically come January, but a long-awaited initiative that would ease monthly energy costs for the state’s lowest-income residents is still more than a year away. Last week, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s...
Massachusetts has not eased on some COVID isolation requirements
Ahead of the holiday season, many travelers this year are more relaxed about COVID-19 transmission. But Massachusetts still has mandatory rules in place for anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.
