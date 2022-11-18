ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rhode Island State

Related
NBC Connecticut

Navigating Spike in Respiratory Illnesses This Thanksgiving

Respiratory illnesses, including RSV and influenza, have run rampant this fall. With the holiday season now here, doctors say it’s even more important to take precautions. They anticipate the relatively high number of cases will likely continue through the holidays, and urge people to be mindful of protecting loved ones when all together.
CONNECTICUT STATE
capeandislands.org

RSV spike in children affecting Cape Cod hospitals

Massachusetts hospitals, including those on Cape Cod, are reporting a spike in admissions for children diagnosed with the. respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The RSV infection rate in Massachusetts is more than three times that of last year's, and is straining treatment capacity throughout the state. Christopher Lops, MD, practices at...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rinewstoday.com

Women leaders in healthcare – Richard Asinof

[Editor’s Note: The original headline for this story is “Women get shit down” and is taken from a list of takeaways presented by author Beth Macy, during her presentation last week at Hollins University in Roanoke, Virginia, talking about her reporting conducted in her books, Dopesick and Raising Lazarus.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
marijuanamoment.net

Rhode Island Recreational Marijuana Sales Will Start Next Week, Governor Announces

The governor of Rhode Island announced on Tuesday that the state’s first adult-use marijuana retail sales will begin next week, on December 1. Gov. Dan McKee (D) and the state Department of Business Regulation (DBR) said that five existing medical cannabis dispensaries have been licensed as “hybrid” retailers that will be the first to serve adults 21 and older.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
rinewstoday.com

Shame! Shame! Shame! Deadlines loom for state officials – and homeless.

The temperature this morning is 37 degrees. Tents line the sides and courtyard of the Smith Street entrance to the RI State House. “Hundreds” of others slept outside last night in Rhode Island. Did they need to? Some say no, help has been offered. Others say that’s not true, no one has offered anything.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Turnto10.com

Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Seacoast Current

The Four Least Religious States in the Nation Are All in New England

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Religion remains a large part of the majority of people's lives in the United States. There are very few populated communities throughout New England where you won't find a church or house of worship nearby. But according to a new survey done by World Population Review, people in Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Connecticut, and New Hampshire are all using those churches and houses of worship less.
MAINE STATE
ABC6.com

RIPTA to call on recent retirees to help fill driver shortage

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority has reached an agreement with the union to allow them to contact recent retirees to increase the number of drivers. “Our goal is always to move transit forward, and this agreement reflects that commitment,” said Scott Avedisian, RIPTA’s chief...
PROVIDENCE, RI
GoLocalProv

People on the Move: Lifespan New CEO and Hurley Recipient of Major Award

GoLocal's People on the Move is an update on new hires and promotions across southern New England. If your organization has an announcement, email it to us at [email protected]. Linda Hurley Selected as 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient from The Rhode Island Public Health Association. CODAC Behavioral Healthcare announced...
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Food bank says more Rhode Island families can't afford food

(AP) — The Rhode Island Community Food Bank says there are more households in Rhode Island that cannot afford adequate food now than before the pandemic. The food bank released its annual report on hunger Monday, to coincide with Thanksgiving week. The food bank report said that food insecurity...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
newbedfordguide.com

New Hampshire officials continue search for missing Massachusetts woman

“***New Hampshire Conservation Officers are seeking the public’s help locating an overdue hiker.***. Emily Sotelo, 20, was dropped off yesterday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia, with the intended hiking route of Mount Lafayette, Haystack and Flume. Overnight temperatures dropped to ‘about zero’, with windspeeds making the chill factor -30 degrees Fahrenheit. The National Guard has also brought in a helicopter to search for the missing hiker.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
newbedfordguide.com

NCLA files class-action against Massachusetts for auto-installing COVID spyware on 1 Million phones

“The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) worked with Google to auto-install spyware on the smartphones of more than one million Commonwealth residents, without their knowledge or consent, in a misguided effort to combat Covid-19. Such brazen disregard for civil liberties violates the United States and Massachusetts Constitutions and cannot stand. The New Civil Liberties Alliance, a nonpartisan, nonprofit civil rights group, has filed a class-action lawsuit, Wright v. Massachusetts Department of Public Health, et al., challenging DPH’s covert installation of a Covid tracing app that tracks and records the movement and personal contacts of Android mobile device users without owners’ permission or awareness.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

