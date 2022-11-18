Read full article on original website
Police find 2 guns during Youngstown traffic stop
Reports said Youngstown police found two handguns in a car during a traffic stop early Saturday evening on the South Side.
Police find guns, ammo during gunfire call in Youngstown
Reports said police found three handguns and ammunition Saturday inside a lower West Side home while answering a gunfire call.
Police say man pulled gun on store clerk at Dollar General in New Castle
A man was arrested after police say he pulled a gun on a clerk at a store in New Castle and created a dangerous situation with police.
Woman killed after walking into traffic in Warren: report
A woman is dead after a traffic accident in Warren on Thursday.
Police working together to solve string of break-ins
Police from several townships in southern Mahoning County are working together to find whoever's responsible for a rash of burglaries and break-ins.
Warren police say Farrell man fatally shot by 17-year-old
Police have released the identity of a man who they say was shot, allegedly by a 17-year-old boy, during a meeting to buy, sell or trade a cell phone. According to a police report, 37-year-old Brice Hilton of Farrell, Pennsylvania was shot to death by Gavin Roberts, 17, of Warren at Colonial Street and South Feederle Drive SE at around 8 p.m. Saturday.
Youngstown man arrested by Austintown police indicted in federal court
A grand jury Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio indicted Malcolm Dyer, 23, on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Police net gun, drugs and cash during search warrants in Warren
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials recovered a stolen handgun, suspected drugs and thousands of dollars in cash from two search warrants. The search warrants were executed on Monday by the Trumbull Action Group (TAG) Drug Task Force and Warren police. They were at a house in the 600 block...
Niles mother charged with DUI, child endangering after crash injures son
A Niles mother has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children after crashing her Nissan hatchback with her two other children, ages 14 and 15, and a 22-year-old son. Jennifer Zurick, 48, has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering...
Man sentenced for yelling racial slur, punching woman
The man accused of yelling racial slurs and punching a woman back in February was sentenced on Monday.
6 months in jail for man guilty of punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral Akron assault
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old Kent man caught on video punching a Black woman and yelling racial slurs, was sentenced to six month in jail and two years probation by an Akron Municipal Court judge Monday morning. <. In October, Andrew Walls pleaded no contest to one count of...
Judge denies reduced bond request for Youngstown murder suspect
A Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge Monday denied a motion to reduce bond for a man accused of a downtown Youngstown shooting death.
Body found wrapped in plastic in Parma house identified as missing 30-year-old, homeowner arrested
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officials have identified the body found inside a Parma home as a man missing since August. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body, found Nov. 16 wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home in the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, as 30-year-old Ryan Krebs.
Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
Man shot, killed in Warren after agreeing to buy something online
Warren Police officers were called to Colonial and South Feederle SE at about 8:10 p.m.
Driver escapes car fire near Lowellville restaurant
A driver escaped without injury after the vehicle he was driving went up in flames Monday afternoon.
2 plead guilty in connection with torture, murder of 22-year-old woman in East Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two of the six suspects accused in the kidnapping, torture and murder of Alishah Pointer, 22, have pleaded guilty. Destiny Henderson, 18, and Portria Williams, 31, will be sentenced on Feb. 6, 2023 and have agreed to testify against the other suspects. Henderson pleaded guilty to...
‘Just scary’: Local fire chief talks after accident kills Cleveland firefighter
Austintown Fire Chief Andy Frost spoke about the dangers first responders face during crashes and how drivers can help prevent another tragedy.
Accused drug dealer facing charges in overdose death in Mercer County
A Greenville man is facing charges connected to a drug overdose in Mercer County earlier this year.
Dog rescued in Warren house fire
The Warren Fire Department responded to a second-floor house fire on the 1400 block of Ogden Avenue just after 5 p.m. Saturday.
