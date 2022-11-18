ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

WFMJ.com

Warren police say Farrell man fatally shot by 17-year-old

Police have released the identity of a man who they say was shot, allegedly by a 17-year-old boy, during a meeting to buy, sell or trade a cell phone. According to a police report, 37-year-old Brice Hilton of Farrell, Pennsylvania was shot to death by Gavin Roberts, 17, of Warren at Colonial Street and South Feederle Drive SE at around 8 p.m. Saturday.
FARRELL, PA
WYTV.com

Police net gun, drugs and cash during search warrants in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials recovered a stolen handgun, suspected drugs and thousands of dollars in cash from two search warrants. The search warrants were executed on Monday by the Trumbull Action Group (TAG) Drug Task Force and Warren police. They were at a house in the 600 block...
WARREN, OH
WFMJ.com

Niles mother charged with DUI, child endangering after crash injures son

A Niles mother has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children after crashing her Nissan hatchback with her two other children, ages 14 and 15, and a 22-year-old son. Jennifer Zurick, 48, has been charged with two felony counts of endangering children, and two misdemeanor counts of endangering...
NILES, OH
WYTV.com

Food giveaway helps people in Youngstown before Thanksgiving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Hundreds of Valley residents will have food on the table this Thanksgiving, and it’s all thanks to a giveaway Monday. Monday morning, cars lined up at Glenwood Grounds in Youngstown. They got all the fixings — even a pumpkin pie. Christian non-profits Back...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

