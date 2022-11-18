Read full article on original website
Related
The Citizen Online
School system seeks community help with Purposity Holiday Angel Tree Program
Fayette County Public Schools wants your help supporting members of the community who need help the most. This year, they hope to again make wishes come true with their Purposity Holiday Angel Tree Program. The focus of the Purposity Holiday Angel Tree Program is providing items of clothing, coats, shoes,...
The Citizen Online
Despite angry denials, questions remain about what our kids are being taught
In my last column, I asked, “Can Fayette County’s families remain immune to the negative cultural impacts into the foreseeable future?” It’s a question that worries a significant number of people across our nation. We are now witnessing in Fayette County and across the state a...
Parent group suing Forsyth County Board of Education gets a win in federal court
On July 25, a federal lawsuit was filed against the Forsyth County Board of Education by a group of local parents(Image by Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) A federal judge has sided with the Mama Bears of Forsyth County in a motion in the lawsuit filed this summer against the Forsyth County Board of Education (BOE).
Meet the new president of the Georgia Baptist Convention Josh Saefkow
Georgia Baptists chose Fayetteville Pastor Josh Saefkow as their president in an annual meeting in Augusta on Tuesday. Saefkow, a respected denominational leader who has served in numerous roles in the Georgia Baptist Convention, was elected without opposition. “I want to continue on the foundation that laid here in this...
The Citizen Online
Civil Air Patrol Cadet Col. Christian M. Neal Earns Highest CAP Award
Civil Air Patrol national commander, Maj. Gen. Edward D. Phelka, presented the General Carl A. Spaatz Award to Cadet Col. Christian Neal, the 7th General Carl A. Spaatz Award for the squadron. The Spaatz Award is Civil Air Patrol’s highest cadet honor. “Earning the Spaatz Award has grown and developed me in all areas of life and prepared me for a future career in aerospace”, remarked C/Col. Christian Neal.
The Citizen Online
Match made at McIntosh: Chief connection offers life-saving kidney donation
A life-saving bond was built at McIntosh High. Athletic Director Leon Hammond has been in need of a new kidney, and Alan Reeves, a former Chief himself, stepped up to the plate. Lured to the school library on the ruse he was being celebrated for his recent win as Region...
Georgia Residents to Receive One-Time Bonuses from $1,000 to $1,500
DeKalb County's residents are about to receive a one-time bonus between $1,000 and $1,500. To be eligible, you must be a non-sworn frontline worker from the watershed management, sanitation, library, parks, and roads and drainage departments. Retention bonuses of $1,000 will also go to workers in other departments. (source)
Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court
GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
reporternewspapers.net
Unique adult day center resembling a 1950s town opens in Sandy Springs
Town Square, an innovative new adult day center, is now open in Sandy Springs. The center is the first of its kind in Georgia to offer experiential memory and cognitive care. Located at 8601 Dunwoody Place, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Town Square provides...
WMAZ
Construction at Georgia Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say
RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
fox5atlanta.com
Uncounted votes changes election results in Kennesaw
COBB COUNTY, Ga - Uncounted votes on a memory card has changed an election in Cobb County, officials say. Tuesday, when election results were certified in Cobb County, Madelyn Orochena was celebrating. She had won a seat on Kennesaw City Council by 16 votes. "Looking forward to me being sworn...
The Citizen Online
Bank tries to do right thing, gets scorched by irate customer
With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it would seem likely that most people would be thankful if someone returned their purse found in a bank parking lot. The bank followed the protocol for returning the purse to the rightful owner, but the account holder was anything but thankful, and she made sure bank employees knew it.
The Citizen Online
Monopoly Tournament Story for Newspaper
The 12th Annual Peachtree City Monopoly Tournament was held Saturday, November 12, 2022. This was an official Hasbro Monopoly tournament. Longhorn Steakhouse restaurant in Peachtree City, GA hosted the tournament. Players from around the country competed in what has become the largest annual Monopoly tournament in the country. This year,...
Bear bites volunteer at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary, state investigating
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Cooperating with officials is what Noah’s Ark leaders say they’re doing, after a long time member of the facility was bit by a bear on Tuesday. “That gives me cold chills,” said Allison Hedgecoth. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirming with...
Cobb Elections recertifies election results in the wake of blunders
The Cobb Board of Elections recertified election results Friday after officials this week found a memory card of ballots...
Whistleblower: Cobb clerk ordered employee to delete passport records
Cobb Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor allegedly ordered an employee to illegally delete public records so they could n...
macaronikid.com
40+ Coweta, Fayette Christmas Light Displays, Map & Printable [2022]
Few things puts a smile on a child's (or adult's) face more than seeing a holiday light display. Below are nearby family displays that are provided for FREE as gifts to our community. When visiting the neighborhood displays, please be respectful of the neighbors and adhere to traffic laws. If...
The Citizen Online
Christmas with the South Crescent Chorale
Christmas with the Southern Crescent Chorale will be held at Peachtree City First Presbyterian Church on Friday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 4 at 3:00 p.m. Sponsored by Fayetteville Edward Jones Financial Advisors, Stephanie Cohran, Wright Dickerson, Francois Bigot, and Don Carter, Christmas with the Southern Crescent Chorale will bring you comfort and delight as you hear many songs of the season. Joined by the Peeples Elementary School and Rising Starr Middle School Choruses and accompanied by a full professional orchestra, the Chorale will sing a wide array of Christmas favorites to help make your season “merry and bright”!
Judge weighs Saturday voting legality in Ga. runoff election
ATLANTA — (AP) — A judge is weighing whether Georgia law allows counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, which would be the only possibility for Saturday voting before next month's Senate runoff election between Democratic Sen Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. Warnock's campaign,...
First Metro Atlanta Whataburger To Open November 28
Following Kennesaw debut late-November 2022, 10 additional metro Atlanta locations planned for 2023, more than 50 over the next seven years.
Comments / 0