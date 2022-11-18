ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

The Citizen Online

Civil Air Patrol Cadet Col. Christian M. Neal Earns Highest CAP Award

Civil Air Patrol national commander, Maj. Gen. Edward D. Phelka, presented the General Carl A. Spaatz Award to Cadet Col. Christian Neal, the 7th General Carl A. Spaatz Award for the squadron. The Spaatz Award is Civil Air Patrol’s highest cadet honor. “Earning the Spaatz Award has grown and developed me in all areas of life and prepared me for a future career in aerospace”, remarked C/Col. Christian Neal.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
WJBF

Saturday voting for December run-off granted in Georgia by Superior Court

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Voters in Georgia may have the opportunity to participate in Saturday voting in the December run-off. According to the Superior Court of Fulton County, the court has ruled on Friday that counties may provide advance voting on Saturday, November 26th. The ruling also states that the “Defendant is hereby enjoined from interfering […]
GEORGIA STATE
WMAZ

Construction at Georgia Rivian site fouling water, neighbors say

RUTLEDGE, Ga. — Work has begun on a huge auto assembly plant project east of Atlanta, despite ongoing efforts to stop it. A judge is supposed to decide by Thanksgiving on a request from some residents to halt the work, citing environmental issues that emerged within days of the start of work.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Uncounted votes changes election results in Kennesaw

COBB COUNTY, Ga - Uncounted votes on a memory card has changed an election in Cobb County, officials say. Tuesday, when election results were certified in Cobb County, Madelyn Orochena was celebrating. She had won a seat on Kennesaw City Council by 16 votes. "Looking forward to me being sworn...
KENNESAW, GA
The Citizen Online

Bank tries to do right thing, gets scorched by irate customer

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it would seem likely that most people would be thankful if someone returned their purse found in a bank parking lot. The bank followed the protocol for returning the purse to the rightful owner, but the account holder was anything but thankful, and she made sure bank employees knew it.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
The Citizen Online

Monopoly Tournament Story for Newspaper

The 12th Annual Peachtree City Monopoly Tournament was held Saturday, November 12, 2022. This was an official Hasbro Monopoly tournament. Longhorn Steakhouse restaurant in Peachtree City, GA hosted the tournament. Players from around the country competed in what has become the largest annual Monopoly tournament in the country. This year,...
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
The Citizen Online

Christmas with the South Crescent Chorale

Christmas with the Southern Crescent Chorale will be held at Peachtree City First Presbyterian Church on Friday, December 2 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 4 at 3:00 p.m. Sponsored by Fayetteville Edward Jones Financial Advisors, Stephanie Cohran, Wright Dickerson, Francois Bigot, and Don Carter, Christmas with the Southern Crescent Chorale will bring you comfort and delight as you hear many songs of the season. Joined by the Peeples Elementary School and Rising Starr Middle School Choruses and accompanied by a full professional orchestra, the Chorale will sing a wide array of Christmas favorites to help make your season “merry and bright”!
FAYETTEVILLE, GA

