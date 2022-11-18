Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive: New Latin American JV To Provide More Psychedelic Medical Treatments For Mental Health Conditions
Bienstar Wellness Brasil Ltda., a subsidiary of Bienstar Wellness Corp., has entered into a joint venture agreement with Dr. Sun Clinic, a Brazil-based clinic with more than 30 years of experience and more than 30.000 patients treated, specializing in multidisciplinary medical specialties. Why It Matters?. The new partnership includes the...
Waters Introduces New PFAS Quantitation Workflow Enabled by Enhancements to waters_connect Informatics Platform
MILFORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced a new Per-and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances (PFAS) quantitation workflow enabled by enhancements to its waters_connect™ for quantitation software. Through a combination of Waters™ ultra-sensitive instrumentation, sample prep chemistries and software, the end-to-end workflow simplifies and automates the measurement of PFAS in food, soil, air, and water at parts-per-quadrillion levels that meet and exceed regulatory detection limits. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005226/en/ In addition to waters_connect for Quantitation Software, the new PFAS workflow is comprised of a Waters ACQUITY Premier UPLC System, a Xevo TQ Absolute tandem quadrupole mass spectrometer, ACQUITY Premier BEH Columns, Oasis WAX sample preparation cartridges, PFAS analysis kit and ERA PFAS Proficiency Testing and Certified Reference Materials. (Photo: Business Wire)
Mainstay Medical Announces Publication of Post-Market Clinical Trial Data from Ongoing ReActiv8®-C Study in Chronic Low Back Pain Patients
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Mainstay Medical Holdings plc today announced the publication of data from a single center, real-world study with one-year clinical follow-up of patients selected from the ReActiv8®-C study. Patients implanted with ReActiv8 at Klinikum Itzehoe were consecutively included into this cohort if they presented with back pain ≥6 and no prior lumbar surgery. The one-year results, published in World Neurosurgery, showed that a majority of the 44 patients followed up with demonstrated statistically significant improvements in pain (NRS), disability (ODI) and quality of life (EQ-5D-5L). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005230/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Fresh fruit and veg prescribed to low-income families in UK trial
Project aims to tackle poverty-related health inequalities caused by cost of living crisis
The mystery of the sheep who walked in a circle for days might have been solved
The mystery of the circling sheep may have been solved.Last week, dozens of sheep were spotted walking in a near-perfect circle for 12 consecutive days. The baffling footage, taken in northern China’s Inner Mongolia region, was soon shared to social media, racking up millions of views in the process. The sheep owner, Ms Miao, told the Metro it started off with a few sheep before the whole flock joined. Even when gaps emerged, the sheep continued to circle.Now, Matt Bell, a professor at the Department of Agriculture at Hartpury University in Gloucester, has stepped in and offered his suggestions for...
Comments / 0