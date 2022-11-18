If you have school-aged children, you’ve dealt with the hell that is the car drop-off and pickup line at school. Getting your kids ready and out the door each morning can feel like an obstacle course: There are sleepyheads to be dragged out of beds, breakfast to be made, lunches to be packed, and, depending on ages, probably a butt or two to be wiped. By the time you make it to your car, a sense of calm knowing that a few hours of child-free time is minutes away usually begins to kick in — only for the madness of the school drop-off line to send your blood pressure through the roof, yet again. If this sounds familiar, you’ve probably wished on more than one occasion that everyone knew the “rules.” The commandments of school drop-off and pick-up, if you will.

6 DAYS AGO