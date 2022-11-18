Read full article on original website
Will My Kid Be Hopelessly Out Of The Loop If I Don't Give Him A Phone?
According to Freud’s theory of psychoanalysis (I am no mental health expert, so this is probably a gross oversimplification), there are three parts of the human personality: the id (the primitive, instinctive part that wants immediate gratification), the ego (which tries to satisfy the id, but in more reasonable ways), and the superego (which really tries its hardest to squash the id). Kids — by and large — only show their id. They’re kids. And what do most kids today want more of, at a younger age? No, not kale. Electronic devices, like smartphones.
I Need My Kids To Understand Snacks Don’t Grow On Trees
I got home from the grocery store yesterday, still glowing because I had $12 worth of reward coupons, and many of our weekly purchases were on sale. I’d saved over $20, which felt like a massive accomplishment since I’d been crying over the rising cost of food. My...
I Was Pushed Into Inducing Because It Was A Holiday. Never Again.
I was due with my first baby on Christmas. When he didn’t come, for five more long days, my OBGYN asked if I wanted to be induced. It was barely the first time I’d heard the word, let alone considered the decision. Without any more explanation, or considerations of the risks or rewards, she raised her eyebrows awaiting my answer. I hesitated. “You mean, like, now?” I said. She said yes, or otherwise I’d have to wait until after the holidays, maybe even until January 2 or 3, as staffing was lower in the timeframe, she said. Her body language was impatient, and I didn’t feel like I should ask any questions, given the tension in the room, and my excitement to meet my first child. So I said yes.
Watch Christina Milian's Preteen Daughter Cluelessly Try To Dial A Rotary Phone
Some elder millennials and Gen-X members might remember living in a home with a rotary phone. Y’know, that old device where you didn’t press buttons to dial a number and instead had to turn the dial a certain amount of times in order to call someone? What a time to be alive!
From The Confessional: Post-Divorce Parenthood
Whether you’re navigating co-parenting with your ex, building a blended family, or doing both, post-divorce parenthood has its own particular set of challenges, milestones, and wins. From sharing custody with an ex-spouse they still consider toxic to finding relief during their days or weeks “off,” here are 16 parents’ confessions about the highs and lows.
Can Your Dog Sense That You’re Pregnant? Your Pup Is More Perceptive Than You May Realize
If you have a dog, they're no doubt an integral part of your life. A dog in the family means having a best friend who is always by your side, ready for a walk or a snuggle — or to pick up that tantalizing chip you just dropped. Given just how much time humans spend with their pups, it's only natural for them to perceive that something is up when you're expecting. But can dogs sense pregnancy?
How Many Extracurriculars Does One Kid Really Need?
Ask any parent, and they'll tell you — kids have a lot of energy. This is most likely why the inside of your house looks like it was hit by a tornado on a regular basis. Your little ones love to be active, which is why many parents are eager to enroll their kids in as many extracurricular activities as they can from an early age. From soccer leagues and science clubs to dance and horseback riding classes, there are a ton of options to choose from to keep your little balls of energy entertained for hours and hours. But is it possible for kids to have too much of a good thing? How many extracurriculars should kids have? Experts suggest it could be beneficial to set some limits.
As An Only Child, I Miss Big Family Gatherings At The Holidays
Ah, the holidays, also known as The Most Wonderful Time of the Year and The Hap-happiest Season of All. For some, the season conjures up feelings of jubilance and fond memories of beautifully decorated tablescapes at large family celebrations. For me, the season triggers uncomfortable emotional terrain and expectations that are tricky to navigate.
My Kids Are Too Big For Christmas Magic, And It Kinda Kills Me
One of the things I was most excited about when I had my first child was the holidays, especially Christmas. Since having kids, I’ve gone overboard in more ways than one, like many other moms trying to set the stage for a magical season. I’ve made so many holiday cookies that we throw most of them out. I’ve exhausted myself standing over the kitchen island making ornaments. I’ve played Christmas music and Christmas movies until my kids have told me to shut them off because they can’t take it anymore.
Melbourne’s New ‘Risky’ Playground Has Parents Torn
For anxious parents, even the cleanest and most impressive public playgrounds can feel risky. Parents in Melbourne are torn concerning a new playground, designed by artist Mike Hewson, that purposefully contains the sharper edges of boulders and an overall “unfinished” appearance. Cinderblocks placed on boards with wheels hold up most of the structures, leaving some parents more than concerned.
The 10 Commandments Of The School Drop-Off Line Are Here To Save You From Being That Mom
If you have school-aged children, you’ve dealt with the hell that is the car drop-off and pickup line at school. Getting your kids ready and out the door each morning can feel like an obstacle course: There are sleepyheads to be dragged out of beds, breakfast to be made, lunches to be packed, and, depending on ages, probably a butt or two to be wiped. By the time you make it to your car, a sense of calm knowing that a few hours of child-free time is minutes away usually begins to kick in — only for the madness of the school drop-off line to send your blood pressure through the roof, yet again. If this sounds familiar, you’ve probably wished on more than one occasion that everyone knew the “rules.” The commandments of school drop-off and pick-up, if you will.
Can Eating Certain Foods Really Help — Or Heighten — ADHD Symptoms?
Now that ADHD has become less stigmatized, more people (especially on TikTok) are talking about their symptoms. That also means that many people are talking about the "hacks" they use to help them manage daily life. Some of these ADHD tips are brilliant, like banishing folding or setting visual timers. Are they quote-unquote cures? Of course not. Yet, there's an entire community of people who think they've solved ADHD by just changing their diet — which, to be clear, is a crock of sh*t. Any mom with ADHD or any parent with a child with ADHD will tell you food can't single-handedly cause or cure ADHD. But this got me thinking: Can eating certain foods and noting your intake of certain vitamins and nutrients help your ADHD symptoms? As it turns out, plenty of medical experts say "yes."
Yes, I Have Already Decorated For Christmas
When I was growing up, we put our tree up the second weekend in December, and it came down promptly on New Year’s Day. I was always so excited about our family tradition, which consisted of going out to breakfast, walking through a cut-your-own tree forest, and bringing the tree home to decorate.
